Eight of Infogrames’ weirder DOS games now on Steam

Archivists and collectors of strange and obscure old PC games can rejoice a little today. Last night, Classics Digital released another 8 emulated DOS games onto Steam. It’s an especially oddball collection from the early days of French publisher Infogrames, long before the company devoured and took on the name of Atari.
Being from the early, experimental days of PC game design, expect some strange adventures and even stranger UI decisions if you choose to dig into this collection, and more than a little 80s French sci-fi weirdness.
While I have oddly fond memories of several of these games from back in the day, I am acutely aware that I never completed any of them, and can’t shake the sense that I shouldn’t recommend them without a plethora of caveats. Of the eight, I’ve spent the most time on 1989’s Chamber of the Sci-Mutant Priestess, originally known as Kult: The Temple of Flying Saucers, which you can see in action below thanks to Youtube channel The Retro Spirit
Kult is one of the weirdest, most incomprehensible point and click adventures this side of Captain Blood. You have a psychic fetus built into your UI that gives you garbled guidance in phonetically spelled English. You are free to do almost anything to anyone (including wanton murder), and there is little indication that you’ve done the right thing. There are an ungodly-huge number of Dead Man Walking scenarios you can get into (backing yourself into an unwinnable situation), and just to top it all off there are several random elements in each playthrough, meaning your route through the game may change wildly between runs.
It’s a trip, and quite undeniably French, going a long way to defining the tone of this odd assortment of games. Outside of Kult, we’ve got early FMV lightgun-style shooter Chaos Control, genre-hopping tactical action game Hostage: Rescue Mission, Alone In The Dark-esque 3D adventure Time Gate: Knight’s Chase and esoteric and disorienting RPG Drakkhen. While thought of a little more positively on PC and Amiga, Drakkhen is most widely known as one of the worst games ever released on the Super Nintendo.
As an amusing aside, this disastrous live charity speedrun of Drakkhen is just about all you’d ever need to know about that game. Note the 50 minute completion estimate. Note the length of the video. Note that this is merely Part 1.
The rest of the releases include Westworld-inspired point and click adventure Eternam, FMV-laden historical business sim Marco Polo and finally the 1987 Atari ST port Bubble Ghost. As a game in itself, Bubble Ghost is perhaps a little bland, but it has some value as a foundational piece of gaming history, as this action-adventure puzzle game came from the studio that would later become Exxos (developers of Kult, Captain Blood and many other strange things), then later still disband and reform as Cryo Interactive.
All of the Classics Digital releases are available to buy on Steam now and hovering around the £4-5/$5-6 mark each.
09/02/2018 at 19:19 apa says:
Hostage! That game was amazing (at the time), some kind of proto-Rainbow 6.
09/02/2018 at 19:52 Nelyeth says:
Aaah, Info “G for good enough now let’s sell it” Rames. Known this side of the Channel for being the mastermind behind hundreds of rushed and appalling games. Although they (admittedly) made a few nice games, I can guarantee you there’s not a single man in France in the age range 25-35 that won’t have ‘Nam flashbacks when you mention them. Most famous offender was the SNES game “Tintin au Tibet”.
Fun fact number one : they originally wanted to name their company “Zboub Système”, zboub being slang for dick. And by that, I don’t mean the Richard kind of dick. They finally settled for Infogrames after their legal counselor told them naming a company after genitals just wasn’t cool.
Fun fact two : they chose the armadillo as their logo because “it just doesn’t die”, and they wanted their company to stand the test of time and attain immortality.
Fun fact three : between 2000 and 2012, their stock market value plummeted by 99.9%, from 5160€ to 0.80€.
09/02/2018 at 22:27 April March says:
Well, armadillos live for about 30 years, so that’s around right.
09/02/2018 at 22:18 NuclearSword says:
Alright, I’m kinda looking to pick up Eternam thanks to Ross’ Game Dungeon episode on it. It is…. one heck of a weird adventure game, lol. I’m sure I’ll get some entertainment out of it.
Also interested in Time Gate too, thanks to Retro Gaming Wordsmith, Richard Cobbett. Though, his “Saturday Crapshoot” piece on the game was basically an ad to stay away from it unless you really enjoyed the original Alone in the Dark, it painted it out to be of interest to weird people like me fascinated by retro games from that era. And it’s, of course, entertaining af to read for just about anybody :D Link: link to pcgamer.com