Wot I Think – Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

There’s a race of beings in Final Fantasy XII called the Bangaa. They have the snout of a crocodile, the squat of an ape and the arms of an entire gymnasium. Their ears are colourful leathery drapes, their lips adorned with piercings and trinkets. One of them, a shopkeeper called Migelo, resembles a rehabilitated Watto. Others are menacing bounty hunters. But they all have strange voices. Not otherworldly or fantastical, I mean strange in the sense that the voice actors can’t decide between a Scottish, Jamaican or West Country accent, and often speak as hackneyed villains. In a lot of ways, these scaly people encapsulate how I feel about this late-to-the-PC-party JRPG. They are both good-looking and incredulous. Flawed works of biological art that I can’t help but like, even when my better judgement often says “no”.
It’s difficult to describe the joys of a Final Fantasy to those who only see the flashing colours and bright numbers, the sewer levels and the prison escapes. The twelfth incarnation holds few surprises and its age shows. You are tasked with killing a fetch quest of rats within the first half an hour. That fifteen – sorry, XV – of these monstrosities of language and graphics have been brought into existence is sometimes baffling. And yet to me playing a Final Fantasy game is still a happy experience, like putting your sticky fingers deep into a pick ‘n’ mix of sugary JRPG nonsense. Here’s the liquorice katana. And look, a strawberry crystal. I will probably feel sick after this, because there’s always too much in this bag. But will I stop scoffing these chocolate chocobos? No.
To explain some basics, FFXII takes place in a world where Star Wars collides with Aladdin. You are Vaan, a skinny orphan thief with big dreams. You make friends with sky pirates, rebels, a princess and, uh, a rabbit woman in lingerie. The usual cast. You get into trouble early, and are thrown into a sandy prison pit, where Balthier (Han Solo with a better vocabulary) chides you for reacting in horror at a dead body. “Relax,” he says. “It’s just a corpse.” Between the scene-setting and quest-getting you’ll be fighting men in armour and hunting monsters in a semi-open world. It’s tropey, dopey and sometimes mopey, and shares the curse of the RPG in general: your adventure only really begins when you escape your hometown.
In this way (and others) it is a time vampire. It takes about 4 hours just to get to the interesting cogs of the battling – the gambit system. Fighting slimes is not turn-based here, but it isn’t exactly real-time either. You program your warriors and mages to follow set instructions, called ‘gambits’. For example, you can tell your black mage to target fire-weak monsters with a big flame, or your white mage to cure anyone who falls below 30% health.
These are simpler examples. Later, you’ll buy gambits that let you target enemies who pass a specific threshold of health or magical power, or gambits that will help automatically rid your mages of the pesky ‘silence’ status. The game at this point becomes about balancing and tweaking these simple ‘if-then-else’ lists to deal with new enemies. A mimic queen absorbs lightning, so you’d better swap one gambit for another. A flan creep makes everyone blind, so you’ll have to invent a new gambit to cope. You’re essentially an off-screen engineer, fighting every boss with a bunch of magic Roombas. Although that sounds ridiculous, it’s more interesting to me than the old method of punching through turn-based menus. And if it really irks you, you can turn it off completely. There are other things to know about classes, battling and baked-in cheats, but I’ll let our Spawn Point article explain those.
Twelve years after it’s appearance on PlayStation, however, the gambit system remains an odd halfway house. It seeks action-heavy combat yet never truly leaves the old way of the series behind. This is FFXII’s defining characteristic. It’s an RPG encased in amber, caught between the classicism of previous games and the action of the new age. It’s perhaps more interesting as a piece of history, a transitory relic for completionist fans (or a warm soak for trope-bathers like myself) than a game for those seeking an entrance or re-introduction to Final Fantasy. Alternatively, it’s a good place to discover wonderfully over-written bestiary entries. Eg. the “mighty cockatrice”.
The world itself elicits mixed emotions. The palaces, streets and deserts often feel indistinct, thanks to simplistic, maze-like level design. There’s a lot of map-checking and less learning your way around by sight. The old marketplaces and cobblestone villages of FFVII and its generation were static but they were beautifully illustrated. Here, the best art is relegated to the character design, the scaly Bangaas, piggish Seeqs, cat-like Revs and antagonistic Judges.
Not that the edifices of this Arabian Nights styled world are artless – every tile is covered in looping, geometric designs – but the way its bazaars and aerodromes are put together often feels less hand-crafted and more MMOish.
There are other off-putting elements. Despite it being one of only three Final Fantasies I have actually seen through to the deicidal end, it still drags its heels getting to the good parts, serving up long corridors or monster-peppered forests to roam and grind within. To make the most of the tale, it takes setting your pain threshold for this merciless, old-fashioned RPG design to ‘high’. My own threshold when it comes to Final Fantasy drops off at ‘Any part of FFXIII’ and those knowledgeable about the series can decide for themselves what that means.
To grant further context, the way I feel about Final Fantasy is how I imagine others feel about soap opera. It’s a sweet-smelling heap of biowaste, but I’ve been wading through it too long to imagine living any other way. I still smile at all the badly translated jibes, I still get invested when Vaan leaps on a prisoner’s cage and shouts “You killed my brother!” Or when this group of misfits strap themselves into the cockpit of an airship in a clear nod to the seating arrangement of the Millennium Falcon.
The sky cities intrigue me, the kidnappers goad me. The empire, against which your band of outlaws is pitted, enflames my childish sense of justice. I see the recurring characters of Biggs and Wedge as the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of gaming, and understand myself to be an absurd person who now writes apologia instead of reviews. Sorry.
In summary, I’d happily recommend FFXII to a particular type of person. This Star Aladdin tale is simplistic, bright-faced and sodden in the familiar grease of the series. I wouldn’t hand it to anyone seeking an entrance to this sugary universe (for that I’d still tell them to brave the middle-aged editions VII, VIII or IX, which – despite their age – remain the best chance a non-follower has of understanding the Final Fanatic). It’s also absurdly overpriced at the time of writing, costing £35, which seems steep for a game as old as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. But when a sale comes along I will be the first to invite all ye completionist trope-soakers to partake, to wade around in this sweet trash heap one more time, listening to the guttural Scots-Cornish-Caribbean of my old friends, the Bangaa.
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is out now on Windows via Steam for £34.99/$50/€50.
09/02/2018 at 21:45 neuroxia says:
I was really interested in trying this but that price is ridiculous; That’s as much as Final Fantasy XV;
09/02/2018 at 23:12 Zelos says:
Yeah, but at least it’s better on every front except the graphics. FFXV is pretty but it sure doesn’t have anything else going on.
This *is* a remaster and not just a port of the original game. It includes multiple changes and additions we hadn’t officially received in english yet. I bought it for $50 on PS4 and feel like it was absolutely worth the price, though I am a bit annoyed at the recent trend of remasters in general. I’d rather we just wait longer and see real remakes.
FWIW it’s pretty easy to find the standard box ps4 version for $30 or less, so it’ll probably go on sale at the first opportunity.
10/02/2018 at 01:21 Someoldguy says:
Even the PS4 limited edition version is available for under £17, so I’m surprised it’s not under $24 in the States. Games are very rarely priced better in the UK. This definitely seems priced to grab the maximum cash from those who just won’t wait, with big discounts around the corner for those who can. Most computer game publishers seem to be adopting the pricing model of furniture stores, where everything is permanently 50% off after the minimum statutory time it has to be listed at full price.
09/02/2018 at 23:09 criskywalker says:
I intend to play Final Fantasy VII which I have on Steam, but never got to get into because of its awful graphics and weird JRPG peculiarities.
After that I will probably play X/X2 which are much cheaper and I heard is a really good entry and then I’ll buy XII when it’s on sale.
Only after that I will get XV, which will be quite cheap by then.
09/02/2018 at 23:20 Zelos says:
I’d suggest 4, 6, or 9 as better entry points than 7; as you say the graphics are god awful. All three of the games I suggested look better, and 6/9 are both arguably better games. Even 4 has its own strange camp.
Then, if you enjoy whichever it is you’ve played you’ll know if it’s worth delving into FF7 or not.
09/02/2018 at 23:30 BooleanBob says:
Better yet, just play Chrono Trigger instead!
10/02/2018 at 00:52 digital_sneeze says:
Or Chrono Cross. No random battles, no level grinding.
10/02/2018 at 02:41 GeoX says:
Chrono Trigger > > > > > Chrono Cross
09/02/2018 at 23:18 Nemo1342 says:
I found this review oddly irritating. Reading the review, I got the impression that Mr. Caldwell regarded writing it as a bit of a chore. A necessary formality that needed to be filled out with enough words to pass it off as complete, without really engaging with much with the substance of the game. The descriptions run along the surface of the game, making vague commentary without engaging with specific criticism or praise for elements in a real way.
Final Fantasy XII is a great and odd beast, and in its way, an important turning point in one of video game history’s most important series. It’s a shame that it’s first release on PC didn’t merit a little more engagement from one of PC gaming’s preeminent sites.
Also, and this is a little persnickety, but saying that you would recommend FF VII, VIII or IX as an entry-point for a FF newcomer strikes me as insane. FFVII is fair, for obvious reasons, although despite it’s popularity it’s one of the weaker entries in the series. FF VIII is a really strange and interesting game, but it’s also one of the least friendly to newcomers, and would be one of the last of the modern games I would recommend to a new player. FF IX is superficially a decent choice as it is, systematically, one of the simpler entries in the series. However, it’s also the game most nostalgic, designed in large part for people who grew up on the series. If I were really recommending a FF to a new player, I would actually pick either game on the other side of this list, VI or X, depending on the individual I was making the recommendation to.
Anyway, I was hoping to read a thoughtful review of FF XII, and I was a little disappointed.
10/02/2018 at 00:18 Sarfrin says:
It struck me as a thoughtful review by someone who’s played a lot of FF games. As someone who’s not played any, it was useful.
09/02/2018 at 23:45 kwyjibo says:
This was the last final fantasy I played, I got sucked in somewhat with it’s pleasing +1 of progression, until I took a step back.
I was at a place called the Phon Coast killing enemy crabs and then I thought, “why is this in the game?”, “of what narrative importance is this entire region?”, “what did I achieve in the last region?”
Yep, sucked into a load of garbage once again thanks to the primitive primate brain. It’s just cruft, the game is just full of filler, don’t waste your time, it’s a trick.
I probably should have stopped playing a lot earlier when Lando Calrissian betrays you to the empire in the sky city. (This actually happens)
10/02/2018 at 00:29 Frank says:
“costing £35, which seems steep for a game as old as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.” — Oblivion’s recent Nintendo port is priced at that point as well.
10/02/2018 at 00:37 digital_sneeze says:
“To explain some basics, FFXII takes place in a world where Star Wars collides with Aladdin. You are Vaan, a skinny orphan thief with big dreams.”
Probably worth mentioning, because he’s a faily naff character and one of the often-cited criticisms of the game, that Vaan isn’t really the protagonist. Not even the deuteragonist. He’s the character you play in the opening few hours of the game, who fairly soon into it gets shunted to the back and rarely comes to prominence in the story again as it becomes focused on some other characters. Might be remembering all wrong of course but worth bringing up because it always felt a bit wrong to characterise the game by Vaan’s existence in it.
I always liked FF12, even back in the day. The music, the autumnal visual palette and even the combat did good things for me, not to mention it’s huge size. Story isn’t bad, and a fair amount more mature than some of the FFs (though I still think Vagrant Story is the truly great Yasumi Matsuno story).
10/02/2018 at 00:43 Chillicothe says:
One of the things to keep in mind is that this came at the end of the JRPG Golden Age (after this it became minor miracles to get more adult narrative fare in the genre), the pseudo-MMO design foresaging an entire army of disassociated descendants, and the Gambit system for doing something that is still to this day only used in small partial measures, never explored beyond what came so many years past (and most of those are RTwP-derived).
10/02/2018 at 00:46 thekelvingreen says:
It feels a bit too much like a single-player MMORPG at times, and the final section of the game is rubbish, but my gosh I loved playing FFXII.It’s my favourite of the series so far, but I haven’t got around to IX yet.
10/02/2018 at 01:04 digital_sneeze says:
You should play it. Just finished it again for the first time in a few years, over the course of a couple of weeks on my PSP as it looks prettiest that way. It still holds up really well, if you can tolerate the glacial pace of the battles. Just super charming and the pre-rendered backdrops are like paintings.
10/02/2018 at 01:15 juan_h says:
The oddest thing about FFXII is that it had a sequel on the DS which is, of all things, a sort of a squad-based RTS. I know this because I own it and played it right up to the, yes, deicidal end. Looking at screenshots from the original game and especially from the remaster is strange for me because I am used to seeing these characters as tiny, super-deformed, cartoon sprites.