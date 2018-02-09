New tycoon game Rise Of Industry hits early access

Industry! Productivity! Commerce! Construction! Development! Innovation! Bustle and business in the world of yesteryear! That’s Rise Of Industry, a new tycoon ’em up about building factories, making products, running transportation networks for supply and delivery, and generally exploiting labour for fun and profit. After selling alpha access on Itch for almost a year, developers Dapper Penguin Studios are ready to bring it a wider audience, and today launched Rise Of Industry into early access on Steam and GOG.
So! It’s the early 20th century and you want money. Time to become an industrial tycoon! Build factories, build the transportation network to deliver raw materials, make things, sell them, market them, trade, and on and on to grow and grow. I do like the sound of different biomes changing over time: “Lose potential oil reserves as polluted tundra melts into fields or fertile grassland wilts and dies into arid desert,” the blurb says.
Right now it’s only singleplayer, though multiplayer is planned for later.
Dapper Penguin plan to release Rise Of Industry in full towards the end of 2018, though of course early access plans can slip. They do have a public roadmap showing what they’ve added since the game’s initial alpha releases in May 2017, and what they plan to add in the months to come.
Rise Of Industry is in available early access on Steam and GOG. Its regular price is £20/€23/$25, though it does have a week-long 15% launch discount right now. It’s published by Kasedo Games, the digital label of Kalypso Media.
09/02/2018 at 18:59 TillEulenspiegel says:
My impression of this based on YouTube (hi KatherineOfSky) is that it’s very very similar to Transport Tycoon / OpenTTD. Possibly with some improvements, but keeping my least favorite feature which is the heavy (ie, nonsensical) randomization of the map.
09/02/2018 at 21:56 trjp says:
It’s not really Transport Tycoon – they’ve said it’s more a spiritual successor to Industry Giant, if anything.
Where TT players mainly build complex road/rail setups, tinkering with signals and other minutiae – IG players are all about the production chains and optimising every step for max profit etc.
09/02/2018 at 19:36 Alberto says:
Sounds so strange to me to code climate change but not workers’ rights conflict for a game dealing with the early 1900.
I don’t know for sure how big was the impact of first mass industrialization on local biomes, but just a shallow re-enacting of the rise of marxism can provide you with lots of interesting and troubling decisions and ¡FUN! (The dwarf fortress type) if violent anarchism takes root.
09/02/2018 at 22:03 trjp says:
There’s been a deluge of Transport Tycoon and Transport/Industry Giant games in the last 6 months and there’s still more to come!
We’ve already had Mashinky, Railway Empire, Transports and we have Voxel Tycoon and Train Valley 2 coming soon!
Let us not forget Transport Fever too, which has bloomed into a next-generation TT thanks to the developers throwing themselves into it (workshop support has really boosted things!)
Of those I’ve enjoyed Mashinky the most so far, because it removes road transport which was always a distraction for me. It’s trains or nothing – I like trains – who doesn’t like trains?