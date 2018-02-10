What are we all playing this weekend?

Big wheel keep on turning.
Proud Mary keep on burning.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam:
I’m playing Civ VI: Rise and Fall
. The early era is probably the least changed, so I’ll have to report back on my findings early next week when I’ve been able to journey through the ages with my Netherlands. I hope to do more rising than falling.
Alec:
Oh, probably it’ll be more Slay The Spire
, but on the other hand I just beat the Time Eater using only 5x Caltrop cards and a bunch of Block ones, so I’m not really sure where to go from there. Might check out Wartile
, if I can stop recoiling from the fact it has ‘wart’ in its name.
Alice:
I’m on staycation next week and, seeing as this desk is my workplace, I think I’ll likely not play anything on PC. I think it’s time to revisit Bloodborne
on our Netflix machine. When we first moved to Edinburgh, Bloodborne’s city of Yharnam merged in my mind with Edinburgh’s underroads, vennels, and dark stone chambers, so for a while I had nightmares about being trapped in a terrible undercity. Ideal holiday material, obvs. I fancy some serious smashing with the Kirkhammer.
Brendan:
I might keep sticking it to the clanky, evil empire in Final Fantasy XII
, expansionist pig dogs that they are. But it’s more likely I’ll simply continue my quest to beat Slay the Spire with the Silent character, now that the developers have updated it to show you which boss you’ll be fighting on each floor. How do I keep failing this? I have SO MUCH POISON.
Graham:
I’m jump-dash-dying my way through Celeste
on Nintendo Switch and enjoying every moment of the game. I don’t have a pro controller and I’m not enjoying the Switch’s analogue thumbstick at all, though. It frequently registers diagonal movement when I’m trying to push horizontally, and vice versa, and in a game of precision platforming this means I spend a lot of my time launching directly into spikes.
John:
This weekend I’m off on a little holiday to the seaside. Nothing calls me to our British shores like sub-zero temperatures and incessant drizzly rain. So all but no games shall be played, beyond those that live inside my electronic telephone. But I promise to throw some pebbles at some sea for you.
Katharine:
I only found out about A Case of Distrust very late on Thursday evening, but when a game describes itself as “a blend of the board game Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective, the adventure games 80 Days and Phoenix Wright, the poster design of Saul Bass, and the hard-boiled novels of Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler,” it requires immediate attention.
Matt:
I’ll be playing board games, mostly. There’s a fortnightly group I go to that meets on Friday, and a monthly one that’s organised a whole day of cardboard-based fun for Saturday. I’ve got plans to play Five Tribes and Azul, two excellent and weird point scoring puzzlers that are hard to describe in a sentence or two.
I’ll also be getting shot, stabbed and starved an awful lot in Rust.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
10/02/2018 at 10:12 Vacuity729 says:
I want to check out Arcen’s expansion for Starward Rogue sometime this weekend, but it probably won’t be for the whole weekend. I’m also somehow terribly tempted to go back and play some Dawn of War, either Dark Crusade or Soulstorm. I used to be pretty good at MP back in the day, but I think I’d probably be better off playing some skirmishes against the AI or something to remember some of the build orders and so forth.
10/02/2018 at 10:13 EgoMaster says:
I’ll be wrapping up my Magic Carpet playthrough. 75 levels, full of glitches and a lot of “f*** you”s from level designers. And although it gets old after playing this long, the “I’m getting stronger” feeling it has is quite addictive.
You start each level as a lowly wizard. The world is dangerous, and in later levels rival wizards are intent on ripping you a new one. But as you level up your castle and gain access to deadlier spells, you become a force of nature. The wyvern in the level become hardly a threat. You lay waste to other wizards’ castle apart with a single pass of “lightning storm” spell and steal their mana without an effort with three balloons that your level 7 castle produces. It’s nice, but 75 levels is a bit too much for a single formula. I hear the second one has different objectives and is a lot shorter, with only 25 levels. I’ll see what it has to offer. This is an innovative and a really good game but it’s a bit buggy and overdone (both in terms of difficulty and length).
10/02/2018 at 10:37 particlese says:
I now forget if it was the first or second game I played, but some of those rival wizards were maddening! Had lots of fun up to whatever point I gave up at, though – really neat game.
10/02/2018 at 12:51 EgoMaster says:
It should be the first one. And not the main game, but its expansion, The Hidden Worlds. Rival wizards start with their stats maxed and every spell in the game possessed. You create a castle, it takes 5 seconds for a few of them to bring it down with a meteor or volcano spell. The only tactic you can use is dropping you castle on top of monsters, killing them in the process, harvesting their mana and upgrade, hoping it will be enough for higher level spells to become available and bring the war to them. It’s tough, but it works.
10/02/2018 at 12:19 basilisk says:
Yes, the sequel is surprisingly short, and like the original includes a few gimmicky levels that are over rather quickly. I feel it’s better overall, but the constant darkness everywhere does get quite annoying.
And “It’s nice, but 75 levels is a bit too much for a single formula” is a universal problem with almost all of the Bullfrog games, to be honest.
I’m still patiently waiting for someone to finally make a spiritual sequel. The core design of Magic Carpet is still brilliant and it could be great fun in multiplayer, too. I honestly can’t believe it’s taking so long for someone to steal these ideas.
10/02/2018 at 12:44 EgoMaster says:
I agree with you on core design being brilliant. The game still feels surprisingly fresh. Unbelievably, even the graphics hold up. It just overstays its welcome. I have higher hopes for the sequel. As for the spiritual sequel, there’s a game called Arcane Worlds in Early Access but according to comments, it’s a bit “empty” right now.
10/02/2018 at 10:20 Kefren says:
Coming to the end of Legend of Grimrock 2 (after two frustrated uninstalls followed by reinstalls and starting new games!) I have had to look things up a few times since some of the puzzles are quite obscure, but solving nearly all of them is necessary to complete the game. It is fun getting your party powered up until enemies that used to be incredibly dangerous can be dispatched efficiently. (Apart from bloody air elementals – I still have no way of harming them.) Each new dungeon is a joy to explore, and I love the controls and little touches like the day/night cycle. Also the way enemies have unexpected and subtly-different behaviours (right up to the Leprechaun who can run around triggering traps, locking or unlocking doors, and releasing monsters). It requires more brainpower and thinking than Grimrock 1, which is both a good and a bad thing. I wish the devs could remake Hired Guns (keep the levels and music, just revamp the graphics and UI slightly).
10/02/2018 at 10:30 particlese says:
Bit of a variety pack this weekend. Already played We Need to Go Deeper, Guns of Icarus Online, Thoth, Devil Daggers, Dead Cells, Race the Sun; will probably play Thumper, Echo, some VR thing or another; will definitely be playing Lawbreakers since we have another community night planned for this evening and the last one went really well. Also putting new tubes & treads on ye olde velocipede so I can ride to work and stuff in a healthy and free manner once again.
10/02/2018 at 10:31 Ejia says:
I’m finally sinking my teeth into Endless Legend. There’s a bit more stuff to fiddle with compared to, say, Endless Space and Civ V, and it makes the pace seem a lot slower than either.
10/02/2018 at 10:37 Spacewalk says:
Nobody got fired this week, what’s up with that?
I might be giving Cortex Command another go after so many years but I can’t make any promises. If that falls through there’s always Carmageddon 2 to suffer through since I never managed to suffer through the whole game yet just part of it.
10/02/2018 at 10:41 Faldrath says:
What do you know, I’m also trying to slay the spire with the Silent. I usually go for poison, but yesterday I went for daggers and almost managed it, until that inevitable moment where you fail to draw block cards for two hands in a roll in the third act. The hardest lesson to learn is to keep your deck slim, really.
Other than that I’m progressing in my Dark Souls 2 run, a game I never finished (just killed Iron King now). Coming back to it after a lot of DS3, it’s amusing how easy the bosses usually are, and how hard the non-boss enemies usually are. I guess DS2 could be a much better game if (1) it had about 50% less enemies; (2) if enemies actually leashed after running past them (they almost never do); (3) if they got rid of that incredibly annoying tracking that means it’s very hard to avoid some attacks by rolling.
I also bought Okami since it’s discounted on Steam. Very curious about it.
10/02/2018 at 10:44 BlackeyeVuk says:
Mostly Stellaris , Red Faction Guerilla(yes because of you RPSG) , Mount and Blade mod Prophecy of Pendor and Anno 1404. Thats about it.
10/02/2018 at 11:16 Vacuity729 says:
You’re playing Stellaris now? I kinda assumed everyone was like me at this point; waiting for the new expansion (and the awesome patch) to be released in a couple of weeks.
10/02/2018 at 10:46 Blowfeld81 says:
I want to “play” some DBFighterZ, which means I will click buttons on my gamepad in some training room, as I have to learn fighting games from zero and am basically rubbish at it.
After giving up my dream of ever understanding and applying basic concepts in fighting games (after appr. 45 minutes) I will shift to some “My time at portia” for SP relaxation. Or “Rainbow Six Siege” with a friend, where I can show that I am only slightly more competent in shooters, floating through bronze like a chubby drunk boxer in a lightweight fight.
Might try the alpha for “The Hunt: Showdown”, depending if my friend who is also in the beta gets it running and if I have a good red wine available.
Else it will be booking hotels and planning the next business trips- at least I do not need to play any tycoon sims.
10/02/2018 at 11:25 lglethal says:
Katherine please give us a review of “A Case of Distrust” that sounds like an awesome game. I love me some Dashiel Hammett and Raymond Chandler!
Otherwise I will be playing a little Xcom 2, a little Endless Space 2 and a little Shadowrun Dragonfall. When my son allows… ;)
10/02/2018 at 11:30 Agnosticus says:
I’m ~30h in on They are Billions, love it so far. People crying about it being too simplistic and random probably haven’t given the game enough time. Great mix between RTS and tower defense!
Also some Rocket League, as always, got to Champ I last season, reaching out for GC ;) also ever aiming for hoops emperorship!
Little R6:Siege on the side. Looking forward to the outbreak missions!
10/02/2018 at 11:46 Parrilla says:
Mainly Civ VI: Rise and Fall. Pretty good first impressions but not feeling it that much because I really want to be playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance.
10/02/2018 at 11:47 mike69 says:
I played The Norwood Suite yesterday. Loved it so much I immediately played it’s predecessor Off-Peak. Now I need more! Surreal walking adventure games, as close to that as possible please, I will devour them all!
p.s. I like that we have to prove our humanity by performing a task that we’re often bad at and computers are literally designed to do 😂
10/02/2018 at 11:47 Grizzly says:
Adam, when you’re playing as the Netherlands you may want there to be more falling then rising. The sea level, that is.
Personally I’ve suddenly become addicted to city management games and I’ve been playing the hell out of Cities: Skylines with the Natural Disasters and Snowfall expansions (As those came with the “Starter pack” they offered). It’s rad.
10/02/2018 at 11:50 H. Vetinari says:
doing a full Mass effect Trilogy play-through since I’ve never played any of the Mass Effect games (shame, shame, shame…).
that will keep me busy for a while. took a Vanguard class because it feels like clay pigeon shooting: throw enemies into air and shoot them with shotgun. also it looks dope af.
10/02/2018 at 12:24 Blowfeld81 says:
Hope you will enjoy it. The first title is quite dated on the technical and mechanical side now, but still great story wise. The second game is were the trilogy shines and the third is still a great title, if you are not looking for a superb ending. Just enjoy the ride. It is well worth it. Wish I could forget all about these 3 games and play them again. Little jealous here ;)
10/02/2018 at 12:52 SaintAn says:
The second, third, and 4th are horrible story wise, shallow mechanic wise, and not worth playing. They really go full EA after the first. The first game is a masterpiece and still holds up well. I recommend just playing it and not touching the sequels so you are left with an masterful story and the incredible potential of what could have been, rather than the disappointing reality.
10/02/2018 at 12:01 Avioto says:
Overwatch, PES 2018 and I think I’m getting close to the ending of FF12. I’m also really enjoying Samsara, a game more puzzle fans should check out. I don’t think it sold well which is a shame.
10/02/2018 at 12:09 TrynePlague says:
Dragon Quest Builders, Mario Odyssey, Zelda BotW and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
10/02/2018 at 12:10 Sarfrin says:
Subnautica, for hours and hours if possible. A bit of Dragon Age Origins and the odd level of Squarecells for variety too.
10/02/2018 at 12:12 Tyrmot says:
PUBG and subnautica I think, maybe some TW2
10/02/2018 at 12:35 caff says:
Completed Tesla vs. Lovecraft last weekend. Loved it. Now starting Neon Chrome and I think I love it even more.
Yes please Katherine thoughts on that title sound good.
10/02/2018 at 12:36 Imbecile says:
Nuns with guns. Not a game, but maybe it should be.
Gonna try and finish Nioh, which Ive very much enjoyed even though Ive mostly brought in outside help for the bosses.
Inevitably also Rocket League and some still somehow absurdly buggy Battlefield 1.
10/02/2018 at 12:45 SaintAn says:
Playing FFXIV again.
Continuing my playthrough of FFXII.
Getting Dragon Quest Builders for Switch tomorrow.
Not playing Overwatch since they ruined CTF. Blizzard is too incompetent, out of touch, and arrogant, so they tend to strangle and destroy their games. Shame because I really loved Overwatch and loved the science and technology theme of the game. Reminded me of Shadowrun 2007.