What are we all playing this weekend?

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: I’m playing I’m playing Civ VI: Rise and Fall . The early era is probably the least changed, so I’ll have to report back on my findings early next week when I’ve been able to journey through the ages with my Netherlands. I hope to do more rising than falling.

Alec: Oh, probably it’ll be more Oh, probably it’ll be more Slay The Spire , but on the other hand I just beat the Time Eater using only 5x Caltrop cards and a bunch of Block ones, so I’m not really sure where to go from there. Might check out Wartile , if I can stop recoiling from the fact it has ‘wart’ in its name.

Alice: I’m on staycation next week and, seeing as this desk is my workplace, I think I’ll likely not play anything on PC. I think it’s time to revisit I’m on staycation next week and, seeing as this desk is my workplace, I think I’ll likely not play anything on PC. I think it’s time to revisit Bloodborne on our Netflix machine. When we first moved to Edinburgh, Bloodborne’s city of Yharnam merged in my mind with Edinburgh’s underroads, vennels, and dark stone chambers, so for a while I had nightmares about being trapped in a terrible undercity. Ideal holiday material, obvs. I fancy some serious smashing with the Kirkhammer.

Brendan: I might keep sticking it to the clanky, evil empire in I might keep sticking it to the clanky, evil empire in Final Fantasy XII , expansionist pig dogs that they are. But it’s more likely I’ll simply continue my quest to beat Slay the Spire with the Silent character, now that the developers have updated it to show you which boss you’ll be fighting on each floor. How do I keep failing this? I have SO MUCH POISON.

Graham: I’m jump-dash-dying my way through I’m jump-dash-dying my way through Celeste on Nintendo Switch and enjoying every moment of the game. I don’t have a pro controller and I’m not enjoying the Switch’s analogue thumbstick at all, though. It frequently registers diagonal movement when I’m trying to push horizontally, and vice versa, and in a game of precision platforming this means I spend a lot of my time launching directly into spikes.

John: This weekend I’m off on a little holiday to the seaside. Nothing calls me to our British shores like sub-zero temperatures and incessant drizzly rain. So all but no games shall be played, beyond those that live inside my electronic telephone. But I promise to throw some pebbles at some sea for you. This weekend I’m off on a little holiday to the seaside. Nothing calls me to our British shores like sub-zero temperatures and incessant drizzly rain. So all but no games shall be played, beyond those that live inside my electronic telephone. But I promise to throw some pebbles at some sea for you.

Katharine: I only found out about A Case of Distrust very late on Thursday evening, but when a game describes itself as “a blend of the board game Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective, the adventure games 80 Days and Phoenix Wright, the poster design of Saul Bass, and the hard-boiled novels of Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler,” it requires immediate attention. I only found out about A Case of Distrust very late on Thursday evening, but when a game describes itself as “a blend of the board game Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective, the adventure games 80 Days and Phoenix Wright, the poster design of Saul Bass, and the hard-boiled novels of Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler,” it requires immediate attention.

Matt: I’ll be playing board games, mostly. There’s a fortnightly group I go to that meets on Friday, and a monthly one that’s organised a whole day of cardboard-based fun for Saturday. I’ve got plans to play Five Tribes and Azul, two excellent and weird point scoring puzzlers that are hard to describe in a sentence or two. I’ll be playing board games, mostly. There’s a fortnightly group I go to that meets on Friday, and a monthly one that’s organised a whole day of cardboard-based fun for Saturday. I’ve got plans to play Five Tribes and Azul, two excellent and weird point scoring puzzlers that are hard to describe in a sentence or two. I’ll also be getting shot, stabbed and starved an awful lot in Rust.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?