AMD’s new Ryzen Vega processors are out now and cost next to nothing

AMD’s new Ryzen processors with built-in Vega graphics have finally launched around our fair planet. First announced at CES back in January this year, the Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G are the first APUs of their kind to come with AMD’s tasty Vega graphics built right into the chip, giving budget PC builders a much-needed boost in power and potentially negating the need to have a dedicated card altogether.
What’s more, they only cost $169 / £150 and $99 / £90 apiece, bringing some sweet relief to those suffering from the ongoing GPU crisis.
According to AMD, the quad-core 3.6GHz Ryzen 5 2400G can deliver the same graphics performance as an Intel Core i5-8400 and an Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 graphics card combined, giving it up to 156% more graphics performance than its i5 counterpart, 21% more system performance and up to 39% faster graphics performance when it’s overclocked to its maximum boost speed of 3.9GHz.
AMD haven’t yet provided any equivalent figures for the Ryzen 3 2200G, but this quad-core 3.5GHz chip will also be overclockable to a maximum boost speed of 3.7GHz.
They both use the same AM4 socket as their existing Ryzen CPU counterparts, too, so anyone looking to upgrade won’t need to fork out for a new motherboard. Instead, all you’ll need to do is perform a simple BIOS update and you’ll be ready to go.
“AMD Ryzen Desktop APUs are a perfect example of the innovation we bring to market for consumer and commercial PC users,” said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager of AMD’s computing and graphics business group.
“Combining our high-performance CPU and GPU architectures, this new category of Ryzen desktop processors is designed to deliver a smooth overall computing experience, as well as the ability to enjoy true 1080p HD gaming, eSports or advanced display features through the visual fidelity of the built-in Radeon Vega graphics.”
AMD’s new Ryzen APUs arrive just two months before the launch of their upcoming second generation Ryzen CPUs. While the new APUs out today still use a 14 nanometer (nm) manufacturing process, AMD’s so-called Ryzen+ CPUs will all be 12nm chips, making them more power efficient and better able to regulate their clock speeds under load. It’s not yet certain how much of a speed boost they’ll deliver, but I’ll let you know as soon as I’ve been able to test them first-hand.
12/02/2018 at 18:09 Don Reba says:
Here’s hoping at least one X399 mATX motherboard will come out by then.
12/02/2018 at 18:30 GrumpyCatFace says:
Looking forward to some hands-on testing. I’m still skeptical that CPUs and GPUs can be combined into a single chip…
Are these compatible with laptop configurations? If all true, this would really level the field between desk/laptops, wouldn’t it?
12/02/2018 at 19:52 TillEulenspiegel says:
Integrated GPUs have remained on a pretty constant curve since they were first introduced: they’re quite good for games that were released 5+ years ago.
12/02/2018 at 20:56 Moraven says:
Why would you be when its been happening for years now?
Eurogamer did a breakdown today on comparing the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, which are custom AMD APUs.
Intel has had integrated graphics since 2010. AMD has had APUs since 2011.
12/02/2018 at 22:22 phuzz says:
Most recent laptops have the GPU on the CPU die, and some of them are ok to game on.
12/02/2018 at 20:38 Flopdong says:
I suspect this will make a big difference in lower end laptops. Nvidia has been making super thin video cards for about a year that have already significantly narrowed the gap between laptop and desktop performance, though it isn’t cheap. (I believe it’s called Max-Q)
We’ll have to see how powerful the integrated graphics chips can get before they have a significant effect on the higher end. If they can make one capable of VR gaming then I will be very interested.
12/02/2018 at 21:36 Dominic Tarason says:
The Max-Q range aren’t quite as powerful as their desktop (or even regular laptop) equivalents, but their key selling points are low heat, low noise and small form factor, making them a bit of a style purchase. If you don’t mind your laptop being a little heavier making a bit of noise, a regular 1060 or 1070 in the case will do you good.
I’ve got a regular 1070-based laptop now and it clocks in at about 4-5% slower than its desktop equivalent in benchmarks. Didn’t break the bank, either, although I must admit to buying it in America on black friday.
12/02/2018 at 20:40 Flopdong says:
I wonder if the integrated graphics will play nicely with a dedicated video card? If I had this processor and an ATI video card, would it perform better than an equivalent processor/video card combo that doesn’t have the integrated graphics?
12/02/2018 at 21:21 Moraven says:
They had supported dual graphics mode in APUs A6, A8, A10.
link to amd.com
I don’t believe these APUs will support dual mode.
Laptops do have power profiles to go from integrated to discrete.