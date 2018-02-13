Gwent devs tease draft mode, announcement tonight

Despite being in open beta since May of last year, something has been missing from Gwent. No, it’s not my fan fiction in which Gaunter O’Dimm teams up with the Witches of Crookback Bog to form the heavy metal supergroup, The Crookback Gaunters (make me an offer, CD Projekt Red.) It is, in fact, a draft mode. This staple of many collectible card games, from PC stalwarts like Hearthstone, to tabletop favorites such as Magic: The Gathering, has been curiously absent from the Witcher card game.

A new game mode for Gwent was announced last year, but the devs have remained tight-lipped as to the nature and mechanics of it. However, if this cheeky little teaser is anything to go by, it seems that they have listened to both fans and content creators and intend to implement the mode soon.

The video itself is made up of a series of short clips, each one containing a streamer or Youtuber demanding a draft mode, leaving little doubt as to the intended meaning of the teaser. Gwent has sorely needed a new play mode for some time. While the game’s mechanics, card art and general balance are top-tier, the lack of any variation in how you can play has been keeping the title in the shadow of Hearthstone and, to a certain extent, The Elder Scrolls: Legends.

You can watch the full announcement live at CD Projekt Red’s official Twitch channel from 8pm GMT/9pm CET/3pm ET tonight. If you haven’t checked out Gwent yet, it can be played for free by visiting the game’s official website.