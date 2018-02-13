Wot I Think: Kingdom Come – Deliverance

“Elder Scrolls without the magic,” is the elevator pitch for Warhorse’s historical RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance, but magic is a relative term – it all depends on what you’re used to. The game’s stringent recreation of alchemy may seem downright paranormal, for example, if you’re used to the streamlined, fire-and-forget approach of a game like Skyrim.
Given how many dungeons, dragons and mages RPGs tend to contain, Kingdom Come’s strictly historical approach often seems more fantastical and mysterious than its peers. That mostly helped me to make my way through this open world RPG with a spring in my step, even when bugs and crashes threatened to spoil the experience, and the story fell flat and the sidequests became repetitive.
Midway through the story of Henry of Skalitz, blacksmith turned countrywide errand boy, you’re asked to tend to wounded refugees at a monastery while dealing with a local plague outbreak. In many such games, this would boil down to visiting the nearest meadow, clearing out the local rat/unicorn infestation and harvesting a few generic herbs – and you will, in fairness, be asked to fetch bandages and rustle up some deermeat for the sickhouse cookpot. But there’s also that alchemy system, whereby you must not only gather materials but follow written instructions at your worktable: bringing the cauldron to a simmer or boil using the bellows, grinding up ingredients and adding them at the right time using an hourglass.
It’s quite the adventure, and all of that assumes your character can actually read those instructions, a skill that must be obtained at some expense and honed with practice. It also assumes that you correctly match each patient’s account of their symptoms to the remedies in the monastery’s archives. Neglect to speak to all the plague victims before taking to your worktable and you might have to make a wild guess about the cure. And just to pile on the pressure, one of the people you’re trying to heal is a mercenary your liege-lord has ordered you to interrogate. Better do your homework, then.
Set in 14th and early 15th century Bohemia, Warhorse’s debut RPG shines brightest when the quest design really digs into the peculiarities of its era, not quite cutting you adrift, but certainly not holding your hand. Broadly, the game blends the freeform progression and swirling, reactive NPC citizenry of an Elder Scrolls with the grot and skulduggery of a medieval conspiracy thriller. As the game begins, poor young Henry’s village is burned to ashes by a marauding tyrant, sparking a quest for vengeance that soon enmeshes you in a wider conspiracy.
The story keeps you moving around the game’s vast persistent map, and serves up an enticing variety of very open-ended quests. You’ll be asked to scout out a bandit encampment, describing the terrain to a general and advising him on how many troops to commit; as with the plague cure scenario, it’s possible to observe wrongly and screw up your side’s chances in the ensuing brawl. You’ll do a little detective work, hustling peasants for dirt on their neighbours using any combination of threats, theatrics and common-sense reasoning. You’ll serve as page to some toffee-nosed princeling, chasing down boars in the forest (if he really gets on your nerves, you might find a way to head home without him). All these scenarios float atop the placid tides of village life, with NPCs following daily routines and forming opinions of the player that have a range of effects. Act the brigand, and guards may insist on checking your inventory as you stroll about. Keep your nose clean, and you’ll be able to push for lower prices when haggling.
Henry’s stats, meanwhile, are increased by performing the associated action, and there are perks to unlock in each of the game’s skill trees, from combos and special moves to traits that let you carry more stuff, obtain valuable pelts from animal carcasses and minimise the wasting effects of time in jail. Or the effects of booze and hangovers.
Deliverance’s narrative is good at taking you places and changing its tune to fit the circumstances, but the tale itself dissatisfies. Largely that’s because it’s more about machinations than people, offering up a parade of soap opera sketches – ornery lords, roguish priests, preening bureaucrats – who further the plot but rarely tickle your curiosity. Henry himself is about as exciting as a bowl of porridge, though I enjoyed watching other characters respond to his rapid ascent of the hierarchy: there’s a hint of Geralt of Rivia, even, to how the character is at once courted and resented, a useful pariah in a world of rigid caste relations. But the script never crackles like that of The Witcher 3, and though they usually have ulterior motives, the merchants, peers and yokels you’ll meet harbour few genuine surprises.
It’s not a story that has much time for women. Since you play the pre-designated character, Henry, it’s down to the supporting cast to provide different perspectives. Unfortunately, female characters typically fall into the categories of maidenly love interest, prostitute or surrogate mother, in keeping with the portrait of a “purely patriarchal” society described by Kingdom Come’s historical database. I don’t know enough about 15th century Bohemia to address this, but I’m not sure the defence of historical accuracy extends to blokier character buffs like “Alpha Male”, which confers a +2 charisma boost when you visit the brothel.
Tedious macho elements aside, there are other questions about the depiction of the people of early 15th century Bohemia. During development director Daniel Vavra claimed that there were “no black people” present in the area of Bohemia covered at the time of Kingdom Come’s events and though the game doesn’t present the region as a bastion of monoethnicity, the issue of race deserves further examination. I’d especially like to read a critique of its portrayal of the Cumans, a Turkic nomadic people represented by other characters as vicious killers, who often feature among the ranks of your enemies.
Vavra has defended the research that went into the game’s racial diversity and apologised for some of his comments, and it’s important to note that the development has been a collaborative effort of more than 100 people rather than the work of one man. If Kingdom Come existed in a vacuum, the treatment of the Cumans might seem like a meaningful depiction of the othering of outsiders, which might in itself help us to understand characters and the setting. In reality, it’s reasonable to dig deeper into the game’s claims to accuracy in this and other regards now that the whole picture can be seen, and that’s something we’ll be doing.
Kingdom Come’s world is grim and life can be cheap, but the game’s survival mechanics are gentler than they first appear. You’ll have to worry about hunger, which erodes your stats, but between hunting, stealing, the spoils of war and the pots of bubbling stew you’ll find at taverns, it’s hard to run out of grub. I’ve spent more of Deliverance worrying about the effects of over-eating than malnutrition, and much of the food I picked up eventually rotted away in my pocket. Fatigue can be tricky, as you’ll need to find a bed or pay for one, but you’ll acquire a permanent lodging once you’re done with the prologue, and there are perks you can unlock to make the effects of insomnia less pronounced.
The game’s approach to saving is harder to swallow. To checkpoint progress you must either sleep, reach a significant quest milestone or down a tot of Saviour’s Schnapps, a finite beverage that can be bought (expensive) or brewed (time-consuming). Fortunately, small amounts of booze improve certain stats for a time, including your charisma. My version of Henry has accordingly passed many a fateful conversation in an amicable stupor, swaying in and out of view.
Tethering checkpoints to boozing is fun, but the lack of a quicksave does get annoying. Partly that’s because the game is somewhat prone to crashing at the moment, and partly, it’s because Kingdom Come’s melee combat is as tough as horseshoes. The basics see you angling your weapon with the mouse, then left-clicking to swing and right-clicking to stab. To defend you hold Q, or tap it as your opponent swings to parry and create space for a riposte. Angle your weapon to meet a swing and you’ll block more effectively; conversely, you’ll want to lay into an opponent’s unprotected side to break through their defences. All this burns stamina, and exhausting your stamina isn’t a good idea if you plan on running away.
It’s a ferociously in-depth system that’s enjoyable to master, but you’ll need to grit your teeth. There are practice arenas at many towns where you can level up individual weapon stats and practice combos. It’s wise to train often, because if you prioritise the story you’ll quickly run into challenging opponents. Quality of equipment naturally counts for a lot, but it’s not just a question of overall defence values: you’ll need to layer gear properly, wearing a nice padded vest under your mail, and patch up any holes in your regalia between scraps. If nothing else, well-kept gear might help you talk your way out of trouble. NPCs judge by appearances as much as eloquence, and anybody whose helmet looks like a colander evidently isn’t much good at protecting himself.
There’s a point where Kingdom Come’s rigour loses its novelty, and the game’s rough spots grow more pressing. Some of the milder hiccups are delightful in that usual open worldy fashion – at one point I beat a man senseless and stole his clothes, only for him to greet me gaily on the road a few moments later. Less forgivably, there are quirks like NPCs refusing to loose their remaining arrows in an archery competition, forcing you to throw the tournament. The landscape can also be unruly when you stray off-road. You’ll encounter fences topped with invisible walls, and hedges that spurn your advances where others pose no barrier – worse, you might end up trapped in one.
Aside from story missions, side quests and recurring activities like alleyway brawling and dice games, there are random, pop-up scenarios that prompt awkward memories of Bethesda’s early forays with radiant storytelling. One of the common examples involves a corpse in the road and a stranger who immediately accuses you of being the killer, to varying outcomes. I have experienced well over a dozen renditions of this, but as far as Kingdom Come: Deliverance is concerned, you can never have too many roadside corpses. Fortunately, it’s always possible to ride around them.
The measure of an open world is ultimately not the story it tells but whether you’re happy to kill time within it, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance offers plenty of ways to do that, even if a lot of them will, in fact, get you slaughtered. It isn’t the departure I was hoping for, thanks to a shortage of character to set against the nuance of its historical sandbox, but the grubby realism is a pleasant shock next to the tales of elves and dragons that are its nearest competition.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available now for Windows and is £39.99 via Steam.
So it’s flawed but has its charms. More or less what I was expecting. I’ll probably pick it up, the setting appeals and it looks like a pretty space to lose some hours in.
If you want to know more about Daniel Vávra, this may explain something.
Well, there goes my desire to check this out any time soon.
I require that the devs who make my games, the farmers who grow my food, the factory workers who make my furniture, the builders who constructed my house, the tradesmen who fix my sink, and the children who make my clothes all share my perspective on every single issue.
Any less would be a ideological betrayal of the foulest sort. I’d scarce be able to meet my own gaze in the mirror!
First of all, personal politics of a farmer won’t affect the food he grows, while personal politics of a writer(or most other creative professions) will absolutely affect the content he creates.
Second, sorry to break it to you, but people absolutely do commonly boycott products by companies whose beliefs they find abhorrent, even when the product can’t be reasonably affected by those beliefs. It’s not something unusual(even though I don’t consider it particularly productive), so your attempt at pointing out the supposed absurdity of such behavior in relation to video games fails at both ends.
Boycotting whole game just because someone disagrees with you, how mature!
I am always baffled by this, are we reviewing whole game based on someone who said something I disagree with? Are you serious?
I don’t really care what Vávra thinks, I care about product he delivers. And I definitely don’t expect that there is gonna be some kind of gender equality, or meeting npc’s of different color behind every corner, because there were literally almost none at that time.
People getting offended by almost everything recently. What a time to be
alive! And yes, it is absurd. Vávra might influence someone by his opinions, but let’s be real, if you are getting influenced so easily by someone else, problem might be somewhere else, dont you think?
Disgusting.
I agree with you – I think with a creative artist it’s hard to separate the beliefs of the creator from their product. It’s like the Night Watch novels, which I struggle to enjoy now that I know that the author is a fairly hardcore Russian nationalist, or (to give an extreme example) my Lostprophets CD, which I threw out some years ago and have no desire to hear again.
> while personal politics of a writer(or most other creative professions) will absolutely affect the content he creates.
Of course it does, creative works aren’t made in a vacuum, they’re a medium of expression. That doesn’t mean the work is without merit just because you disagree with its creator about some things. Do a little research and you’ll find that nearly everyone who’s work you’ve ever admired has said or done some unpalatable things. That’s life, people aren’t perfect, not even you.
I know you weren’t specifically responding to me, but all I would say is that using the word “boycott” is a bit strong here. No one is suggesting in this subthread that the game be boycotted. Personally I would say rightly or wrongly that it would bother me that the person directing the game is (in my personal opinion) a bit of a dick, so I personally won’t be buying the game. I know that from personal experience in the past, as I am very very old.
Otherwise, the game looks interesting, if you buy it I hope you enjoy it.
You’re a funny guy.
But yeah, if the guy who developed this game is an openly misogynist arsehole, I can save myself 40 quid.
If I found out that my local greengrocer’s shop (or whatever) is run by a hardcore nazi, I would shop somewhere else as well.
I’m just a dick like that.
Oh dear, watch out, for maybe clutching those pearls too hard will harm your fingers.
One day we shall find someone on the internet who knows how to use the idiom ”pearl clutching” in proper context, but it shall not be this day.
I am so absolutely shocked and appalled by internet commentors’ tendency to misuse idioms that I can scarcely finish my Grand Marnier.
Context is moot when the validity of an idiom is derived from political want. I used it perfectly fine here – as Poster and others have shown that the reaction of “oh but then I pass” is only based on political assumptions – but I applaud you on your search and I wish you the best.
13/02/2018 at 13:36 Andrew says:
What was the performance like for you Edwin? PCG are reporting some pretty severe frame-rate swings.
13/02/2018 at 10:42 SaintAn says:
Are any sites that are reliable reporting that? PCG is a tabloid blog that posts whatever can get them clicks.
13/02/2018 at 10:44 Land says:
The Day 1 patch fixed all the obvious performance issues for me. I don’t know for certain, but it seems a lot of the reviews were played without this patch and therefore these reviews have more emphasis on the technical issues.
But I could be wrong of course.
13/02/2018 at 13:27 haldolium says:
I get everything from 600 (cutscenes w/o FPS limit) to 25 (looking in the wrong direction within settlements/cities) with the current version. That is with a 1080 and bottleneck Xeon CPU on ~full HD.
Overall it’s smooth though, interestingly enough the vast differences in FPS aren’t too notable annoying. I notice the drops, but for me they do not impact the world too much. Other bugs/issues are more of an issue I would say.
13/02/2018 at 09:32 LearningToSmile says:
Yeah, I have predictably zero interest in playing this. I’m not much of a fan of RPG’s that are focused on systems rather than story and/or characters. Also would probably be hard to shake the uncomfortable feeling that the “purely patriarchal” setting wasn’t something that was forced on the developers because of their commitment to historical accuracy, but rather that the commitment to historical accuracy was chosen as an excuse to enable it.
13/02/2018 at 10:02 RedViv says:
Aye. Even those things aside, with hundreds of people working on the game and nobody speaking up against a lead dev and face of the game who is such a big fan of August2014? Hard pass.
13/02/2018 at 10:43 elanaibaKHG says:
Not sure what August 2014 is but I’d advance that for all his sins and merits Daniel Vavra is the not just the lead but also the guy that established the game and studio. It’s not someone you just kick out and replace.
(Don’t get me wrong, I follow the guy – not closely- and have nothing against him. He seems a bit euro-sceptic and anti-PC, but if you’d live in Eastern Europe as we do, you’d see plenty of those and reasons to do the same)
13/02/2018 at 10:53 LearningToSmile says:
I live in eastern Europe. While there are at least some people who have an economic reason to be euro-sceptic(even if I disagree with them), anti-PC is just a thinly veiled label for “I’m a racist/sexist/homophobic piece of shit and I’m mad people are calling me out”. Just because they’re more common here doesn’t somehow mean they deserve any slack.
13/02/2018 at 11:14 elanaibaKHG says:
I’m not euro-sceptic myself, au contraire, but even I am sometimes left scratching my head on some directives coming from Europe.
As for PC, well, it’s a long and IMO debatable subject, mostly on an issue to issue. I dislike blanket statements and decisions. I am somewhere in the middle, getting flak from “progressives” and “conservatives” but to be honest I don’t think RPS is the place do it. I came here to see if Kingdom Come is any good. I expected it to be interesting but flawed, as any 1st project from a new studio is bound to be. I see and like that it’s different and therefore will give it a try.
For example, the presence or lack of presence of female characters is not an issue for me, but as a father of 2 girls I may recommend or not the game to my girls. (But then again they are 6 and 1, so obviously they don’t get to play this yet, or any video game for that matter). The game is good or not and thats it.
13/02/2018 at 11:17 Nevard says:
13/02/2018 at 11:24 elanaibaKHG says:
I find that response to be pretty short sited. I see a lot of parallels in assuming that anyone who “dislikes PC is a racist” with a racism itself. You’re making a decision to dislike someone you know nothing about based on your own warped preconceptions….
But that’s just like…. my opinion, man.
13/02/2018 at 10:13 Marclev says:
Your assertion is that they put together a team of 100 people to build a game set in medieval Bohemia because they didn’t like women?
Really?
13/02/2018 at 10:38 Ghostwise says:
The word “obtuse” comes to mind when reading your comment. Not sure why.
13/02/2018 at 11:04 mistery says:
I respect your opinion in this delicate matter, but allow my opinion too: you are oversensitive to an issue that is in limelight for the past 80 years alone. You can’t possibly hope to have a historically accurate game about the middle ages, with feminists and equal rights activists. While bashing a less than desire-able head developer, or whatever that gamergate dude is, might make you feel a more accomplished gentle”person”, sadly women were really second class citizens at the time. And if they got smart, they were burned at the stake for witchcraft or possession by either the devil or a demon, quick. This is the way society was at the time, but if you can provide proof of the opposite, please share your actual proof (so we-or at least I- can reconsider our knowledge of an aggressively patriarchal society at the time), because sadly your feelings do not play into how things were 450 years ago.
13/02/2018 at 09:45 Scraphound says:
My anticipation for this title grew with almost every word.
But once I read there was no quickaave I stopped cold. Ain’t nobody got time for bad design choices like that. I have a life.
Hopefully enough people whine at the devs and this boneheaded mistake is fixed. This really looks like a game I’d enjoy. Hints of Darklands intrigue me.
13/02/2018 at 10:26 brulleks says:
My sentiments exactly. I just hope it’s something that can be fixed, given many other developers have omitted quicksave in games claiming that it was impossible to implement with their engine / other systems within the game (though how much of that is down to console porting, or just inability to accept some people don’t have time to keep playing until passing the next checkpoint, I’m not sure).
13/02/2018 at 10:55 jp says:
Same, will wait for patches and hopefully a proper implementation of quicksave.
Or a cheat for infinite alchol-free save booze.
13/02/2018 at 13:58 KingFunk says:
I wholeheartedly agree. Designers (not just of games, but of any sort) need to recognise that their products exist in the real world and therefore something so inherently linked to factors external to the product (like a save system) needs to prioritise dealing with those real world factors OVER being part of the product designed to achieve an effect internal to the product (i.e. ‘enhancing’ the game mechanics). Listen to your customers.
TL;DR non-limited manual saving of a game must be allowed if there are decent periods of time between non-manual save-points or manual saves are limited, especially when progression is at stake.
13/02/2018 at 14:14 ilitarist says:
It looks like it has autosave. Besides it’s a game where combat doesn’t happen all the time. You won’t see game over often.
I didn’t play the game of course but I wouldn’t be as quick to judge.
13/02/2018 at 09:51 Grizzly says:
alpha male
Obligatory mention that the notion of an “Alpha male” comes from a study of wolves in captivity that turned out to be entirely wrong. To quote:
Anyway, here was your short PSA on mammal sociology and teeth-itching pseudoscience.
13/02/2018 at 10:02 Mostquito says:
What kind of Mech realised the mistake? Was it a light one, or an Assault type? I bet it was the first one. :)
13/02/2018 at 10:07 Grizzly says:
His name is “L. David Mech” – So I suspect it’s light :P
13/02/2018 at 10:11 Nevard says:
But they did all that research for historical accuracy, surely it must be a real thing.
13/02/2018 at 10:13 upupup says:
Similarly, the violent behavior of chimpanzees gets overstated due to the populations that were used as examples of them waging war one each other, turning out to be heavily traumatised from the human civil war surrounding them. They were hunted to be eaten or sold, especially the adults, resulting in families being destroyed and leaving the survivors as neurotic wrecks.
13/02/2018 at 10:22 Grizzly says:
I didn’t know that, that’s really interesting. Thanks!
13/02/2018 at 10:53 Ninja Dodo says:
People seem to bring up that revised research a lot on social media, but I’m not sure it’s actually making the point they think it’s making. It doesn’t refute the existence of “alpha male” type behaviour. All it says is wolves exhibit this behaviour when stressed in a confined environment.
>When forced to live with complete strangers, wolves will unsurprisingly form hierarchies to establish some sort of pecking order
I mean, you could argue human society is a confined environment in which people are frequently stressed… clearly some humans (and other animals) act like this at times. Triumphantly declaring “it’s a myth!” doesn’t really help understand or prevent shitty behaviour.
13/02/2018 at 11:12 Grizzly says:
The context for that is that it’s often geared towards debunking the pseudoscience of, well, pick-up artists, which often talks about “Alpha males” and “Beta orbiters” and what-have-you. It’s hardly nuanced nor does it dive deep into the complexities of sociology, but it’s in response to an ideology that claims that their treatment of women as objects is backed by science.
And also, I just felt like doing Mech a service :P
13/02/2018 at 12:54 MajorLag says:
While there certainly are misogynists who run in pick-up circles, pick-up itself is not a misogynistic practice. It asserts only that attraction between the sexes is not mysterious and can be studied and understood. Most communities in that sphere neither require nor encourage the view that women exist merely as objects.
13/02/2018 at 13:20 Ninja Dodo says:
I’m aware of the context, I just think refuting pseudo-science with selective science may be counterproductive.
13/02/2018 at 11:35 upupup says:
No, the original research has been thoroughly refuted since then. The use of idea of the alpha male, inspired by these wolves, is that of a male who rises to the top of the social order by being the strongest, most aggressive and most assertive. This is not the case with wolves. Rather in a situation where no-one knows each other and all that’s left is fighting to survive the stronger wolves are most likely to win, but that does not equate to a social order in the same way that me beating you up to get a sandwich if we were locked in a room is not indicative of human social relations but fight or die.
It’s an extremely situational case taken to be indicative of wolf social order, when it’s nothing like that. The whole thing is well and truly a myth that’s been latched on to by people wanting to justify their own preconceptions by saying that it’s natural behaviour.
13/02/2018 at 11:50 Ninja Dodo says:
Well, my point is it refutes the idea of a formalized hierarchy but we’re still left with the unfortunate behaviour: dominant and submissive behaviour can be observed in humans and other animals in certain situations, though it is incorrect (the myth part) to class individuals as belonging in particular categories… instead it’s a highly situational behaviour that depends on both context and personalities. I’m just saying it’s equally misleading to pretend the behaviour does not exist.
Like if you beat me up and steal my sandwich, you’re an asshole, but you’re not *an imaginary asshole* and it doesn’t help me to explain to you that you’re not actually engaging in “alpha” behaviour. :D
13/02/2018 at 12:11 upupup says:
The important distinction there is that aggression exists but it doesn’t fulfill the social role that people attribute to it.
That difference will turn out to very much not be in my favour, as rather than establishing myself as the dominant male and earning your allegiance, you´ll just wait until I fall asleep so that you can repeatedly kick me in the face. You bastard.
13/02/2018 at 12:22 Grizzly says:
Right, but there’s a difference between that behaviour and using pseudoscience to try and justify itself, which is what I was trying (and hopelessly failing) to adress here.
13/02/2018 at 09:54 karehaqt says:
Just a shame the guy helming it is a raging Nazi. I know you should separate that from the art, but I can’t in good conscience pay money knowing it’s going towards funding a racist prick.
13/02/2018 at 10:06 basilisk says:
Hey, hey, I’m far from being a defender of this guy’s politics, in fact, I am very strongly against them, but calling him a raging Nazi is both misleading and needlessly demeaning.
He’s undeniably very right wing. Uncomfortably right wing, sometimes bordering on the far right, but not quite there. Sort of “alt-right”, but it doesn’t really make sense to apply an American label to someone living in an entirely different political context. But he really isn’t a Nazi.
13/02/2018 at 10:09 Grizzly says:
Mind, alt-right is simply the politically correct term for Neo-Nazis, so if your entire point is not to call him something like that… :P
13/02/2018 at 10:13 basilisk says:
Yes, I know, but they are not quite the same thing and he’s not quite an alt-righter because there is no such thing as a Czech alt-right movement, so it’s all a bit more complicated than that.
It’s really a matter of context. I don’t even think he’s a racist, necessarily. Not in the way the English-speaking world uses the term.
13/02/2018 at 10:22 Grizzly says:
Yeah that’s entirely fair.
13/02/2018 at 10:09 Mostquito says:
I am not well read in the literature of “KCD raging nazi literature”, but I am curious can you support your nazi-label with some evidence?
13/02/2018 at 11:08 Ninja Dodo says:
You know, based on what Vavra actually said in the statement linked in the article above, that seems inaccurate and unfair.
As someone who actually got a refund on the kickstarter over certain (GG) afilliations expressed around the game at the time, that translated statement seems like a pretty fair explanation/apology. The claim that a developer is automatically racist because their game doesn’t have black characters in it is absurd.
13/02/2018 at 11:45 Lobotomist says:
I am Jewish person that most of his family was killed in concentration camp. Yet I fail to see what does one guy misguided oppinions ( and he is far from Nazi ) has anything to do with quality of the game or livelyhood of hundered other people that poured their heart and soul into this game ?
Please explain me that ?
Should I say Wagner is shit because he was Nazi ? Perhaps say that Lewis Carol work is crap because he was in love with child ? The list goes on…
When will you stop mixing art with politics and personalities ? Art is art – godly work of beauty and man is flaved. Should we hate art for that ?
And this my misguided friend is comming from most left person you can meet – but not “trendy, dumkopf” left hipster
13/02/2018 at 14:18 ilitarist says:
A little correction: Wagner wasn’t Nazi because he died before Hitler was born. He was racist and antisemite but he didn’t talk about genocide and all that. It’s entirely possible he’d support Nazis but that’s anachronism akin to calling Octavian August communist for giving out food for free.
13/02/2018 at 12:03 Paxeh says:
I hope to God you will never encounter an ACTUAL Nazi in real life. Because if you can’t handle someone with an aberrant political opinion ONLINE without being so afraid that you immediately label them a Nazi – how the fuck will you handle meeting one in real life?
13/02/2018 at 09:56 upupup says:
To put the kibosh on how historical this game is, it’s obviously historical fiction. It puts in effort to do some justice to the times, but takes a lot of liberties for the sake of being playable on things that we do not know, such as social relations between men and women, especially amongst the peasantry, which we mostly get very biased accounts of through records from the nobility. That said, there was almost certainly no meaningful amount of people in Bohemia from the deeper parts of Africa; that’s hardly controversial. Plenty of other different ethnic groups though, probably many more than we know of due to not being able to distinguish them looking back, which I’m assuming the game acknowledges to a degree as they mention Cumans.
13/02/2018 at 09:59 Mostquito says:
Would you be more happy with some well-known Bohemian conquistadors, or you need to meet famous Mayan lords of the Holy-Roman Empire? :)
Beside, the “Cuman-controversy” needs more attention, because the repute of nowadays non-existent groups does not get the enthusias it deserves. For me, it has the same importance as how the greediness of dwarves are clearly exaggerated in the works of Tolkien…
13/02/2018 at 10:03 Gothnak says:
I’ve found the literary world is a strange place at the moment. In one forum you’ll get a male author attacked for not writing strong female characters into his books.
In another forum you’ll get a white author attacked for writing a book where the main character is black they shouldn’t write about things they don’t know about or being accused of cultural appropriation.
Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
How about generally we just let people write (Or make games) about what they want to write about rather than digging snide remarks if they do or don’t include a specific element you want/don’t want?
Are there any major black characters in this game, are there any disabled character role models, is anyone transgender?
That said, the Alpha Male perk is clearly bullshit and should be called out for being lazy and infantile.
(Please don’t jump down my throat for being some kind of online neo-nazi. I hate Trump, i vote Labour, i support equality, but being a games designer, i’d prefer it if people could just make games that fit the setting they have chosen without the constant liberal agenda rearing it’s head when it doesn’t make sense.)
13/02/2018 at 10:19 biggergun says:
I think your disclaimer kinda says a lot about how fucked up the current climate is. “I suggest we allow people to express themselves freely in art, but I’m not a nazi”. Because obviously nazis were big on freedom of expression.
I mean, I do agree with you, it’s not a personal attack by any means. Just shows how restrictive the environment has become.
13/02/2018 at 10:31 Gothnak says:
To qualify my statement a little, i did work 2nd in command on the design & implementation of a story for a AAA RPG game where the three main heroes were a black male, a woman and a bi bloke. You could also have gay marriage and play as a woman and that was 9 years ago, so I’m not talking out of my arse, I have tried to be at the forefront of equality in games.
By all means, celebrate those who decide to do it, but strong female leads etc, are not always relevant and going on about it in every single rpg review gets a little grating.
13/02/2018 at 10:39 biggergun says:
Personally I think that’s what you get when art (and everything else) becomes political. At least that is how it was here in Russia under the Soviets. But it’s sort of a long conversation.
13/02/2018 at 10:28 BenWH says:
A post in support of Gothnak’s comments. I got pilloried by a group of online crusaders for not including a gay character in a game (there was one, but he didn’t try and sleep with the protagonist and apparently this was the only way they could identify the sexuality of a character), but so often the gender/race or whatever other beef is incidental to the actual game and we should be a little more resilient if it isn’t exactly what we’d put in. Personally I think broad diversity can be very handy for writing good NPC backgrounds and personal stories – but there are other methods, and by pillorying designers over diversity we risk tokenism – which I would argue is more unsatisfying. If a game set in 14th century Central Europe has no black people in it, it really isn’t a particularly noteworthy offence. It might have been more interesting to include one, together with the story of how he got there, but then again, that has it’s own risks. I guess my point is, let’s highlight it when it’s a jarring and suspicious miss, and leave it alone when it isn’t, as it seems in this case.
13/02/2018 at 14:20 ilitarist says:
There’s also Manly Odor perk. Bonus to Charisma with women but stealth penalty.
13/02/2018 at 10:12 biggergun says:
Not only Bohemia had no black people in the 14th century, they owned no slaves (or owned white slaves, depending on how you view serfdom). Not every country in the world is a former slaver colony dealing with problematic past – imagine that!
Sorry.
As for the game, it looks mildly interesting. Feels like about ten years ago it would have been a sensation and a dream game for many people (realism! simulated medieval world! patching holes in armor and brewing potions!), but the industry moved on a bit.
13/02/2018 at 10:18 neofit says:
“Elder Scrolls without the magic”. Yeah, right. With their ‘tardy save system they are as far from TES as Dark Souls is. But reality be damned, let’s use the game with the better sales figures as a comparison, not everyone will research the game that thoroughly.
13/02/2018 at 10:39 elanaibaKHG says:
the elevator pitch is something you come up with early in development, while the actual save system you use might change a few times until release.
I’m pretty sure for most games, the save system is NOT what’s on developer’s mind when coming up with the “basic idea”.
13/02/2018 at 10:21 TheDreamlord says:
You find it appropriate to devote 3 paragraphs in diversity concerns, all the while saying little to nothing about how the game performs, or how the battle system works. You know, things people reading reviews are actually interested in.
And you wonder why people have been complaining about your finger wagging…
13/02/2018 at 10:40 The_Great_Skratsby says:
13/02/2018 at 11:40 Xerxes says:
I honestly can’t tell if this is meant to be funny. It definitely is though.
13/02/2018 at 12:12 laiwm says:
Someone did a site just like this 3 years ago as a joke, in response to the GG thing – I can’t fathom the lack of self-awareness that led someone to make this for real. The “reviews” are just lists of things that are in the game followed by an unexplained number score.
Edit: Maybe this is that same site, and the irony’s just going over my head at the moment?
13/02/2018 at 12:19 Landiss says:
I admire the person who is doing this. The joke doesn’t seem to get any less good with time.
“The boy with the bowl does not have very many sounds. He is mostly silent, like many silent protagonists in video games, many of whom are also boys (and most of whom don’t have bowls).”
13/02/2018 at 13:32 Ninja Dodo says:
Pretty sure it’s the same site. I can’t believe/am very amused that it’s still going.
13/02/2018 at 10:43 TobleroneRoloCombo says:
“You know, things people reading reviews are actually interested in.”
I don’t know, I seemed fairly interested in that part. Do you have published statistics that say I’m an irrelevant minority, or are you just assuming everyone else feels the same way you do?
13/02/2018 at 10:55 SaintAn says:
This is being marketed as a historical game. All the talk about it is about it being a historical sim. You really needed to be told in a review that women in the game have the same roles they had during that time? That’s what you were interested about in this game? lol
13/02/2018 at 10:46 SaintAn says:
They’ll get yelled at if they don’t mention women stuff though.
13/02/2018 at 13:51 jomurph86 says:
New policy? Are you new around here? RPS has ALWAYS actively moderated the forums. AND always taken an active interest in social issues. It’s why lots of us come here…
13/02/2018 at 10:30 lyralamperouge says:
>no quicksa-
Dropped. Non-negotiably.
13/02/2018 at 10:41 Kamamura says:
“I don’t know enough about 14th century Bohemia to address this…”
You are right about that, so why don’t you remedy the problem by researching the subject you are writing about? 15th century Europe was a society ruled by feudal contract, where the backbone of the society was fighting nobility that enforced their will and their laws personally, fighting as heavily armored knights in the vanguard of their armies.
Since women could not do that, being much weaker and more fragile than men (there were no “knightesses”, despite what shows like GoT tries to tell you), their place was with the family, noble women often helped with running the financial side of things or organizing labor in the castle, but they could not meddle in politics and public affairs in most cases.
Also, there were no black people in 15th century Bohemia. Literally none.
13/02/2018 at 10:57 Ugeine says:
I’m pretty sure the “I don’t know enough about 14th century Bohemia to address this…” part was in reference to the brothel quip, not the preceding paragraph. It was a joke.
13/02/2018 at 11:10 Joriath says:
Matilda would like a word, as would Joan of Arc…and well, just take a read of something that took five seconds to find online (poor source but I’m in a rush).
Oh and I’m particularly interested in your assertion of certainty that there was no racial diversity in 14th Century Bohemia. Do you have sources to back that up?
13/02/2018 at 12:09 Paxeh says:
You are moving the goalposts. The poster states: “There were no black people”. You equate this to “There is no racial diversity” – which is unfair, false and extremely intellectually dishonest.
Yes, there was racial/ethinic diversity but along different lines other than how we look at ethnic diversity in 2018. Yes, there were people with different ethnic looks and different skin colours (Tatars, Turks, Slavs, Germans, Czech etc.). No, there were no black people in the countryside in 1402 (where this game takes place). Maybe at some courts, but even then extremely rare.
13/02/2018 at 12:51 The K says:
But surely the North American perspective is the only right one? You know, the one where racial diversity boils down to white/black/asian, and thats it. And everyone not black or asian is “white”, a generic, nondescript boiling mass.
Because there is no such thing as a difference between, say, Slavs, Germans, Turks, Tatars etc. We are all the same, and so this game is clearly not diverse enough! /S
13/02/2018 at 13:03 Mostquito says:
This “13 Notable Women of Medieval Europe” would come handy arguing about a game, which depicts (without any notable women) the whole of Europe, all through the Medieval Ages. However this game is about a fight between two brothers in Bohemia, at the first decade of the 15th Century.
13/02/2018 at 10:47 Laurentius says:
Is the in game world really reactive and simulated at least to a degree or is this another window dressing world with automatons as NPCs?
13/02/2018 at 10:50 BobbyDylan says:
Ah, RPS. Can we move back towards the core of the game and away from the writers personal politics?
That’s the performance like, how’s the story match up to it’s contemporaries, are the quests interesting, are the characters well voice acted and believable?
Sadly I see RPS going the way of the Escapist… a site a used to visit several times a day to one I’ve almost forgotten.
13/02/2018 at 11:08 Zorgulon says:
If you read RPS a tiny bit more and got to paragraph two, you may have seen Edwin say that the game crashes a lot, the story “fell flat” and the side quests got repetitive.
13/02/2018 at 13:48 wunkerdind says:
I think the developer would prefer people talk about how sad his incel life is, and skip over the buggy mess of the game.
13/02/2018 at 10:56 Zorgulon says:
There is a predictably one-dimensional take on “diversity” in the comments. It is of course reasonable that there isn’t a black character in a game set in medieval Bohemia. But as the article mentions, that doesn’t mean society was homogeneous, nor that they subscribed to these (absurd) modern black vs white designations that seem so dear to angry internet people. There’s more to racism past and present than anti-black prejudice. The article mentions Cumans.
You can say you are uninterested in ethnic groups that “don’t exist any more” (whatever that means, and not that such arguments seem to discourage people from concerning themselves with, say, the skin colour of Romans). But I’m interested to know if the game has any portrayal of Jewish people, an undeniably extant group who did indeed form a sizeable minority in medieval Bohemia and who did indeed face persecution in that time period. That would seem like a relevant racial issue for the setting.
Also everyone knows that interesting character traits for women were invented by the second wave feminists in 1965. “Pure Patriarchy” of course made it illegal to write a female character who was not a princess or a prostitute. Absolutely no women of note in the Middle Ages. Nope, not one.
13/02/2018 at 11:08 biggergun says:
Good point, actually. Jews are an interesting topic in this context. And also the fact that women had distinctly different gender roles doesn’t mean they could not be political actors and such. I can easily see some duke’s wife or some king’s mother holding a lot of influence as a strategist or a power behind the throne even.
13/02/2018 at 11:11 woodsey says:
> But I’m interested to know if the game has any portrayal of Jewish people, an undeniably extant group who did indeed form a sizeable minority in medieval Bohemia and who did indeed face persecution in that time period. That would seem like a relevant racial issue for the setting.
According to the statement linked in the review and the interview linked by the second comment, yes.
Agreed with all your points, as well. That said, it is sometimes quite easy to see how people get so handwavy about these things when the initial emphasis focuses on the least convincing aspect of the argument (black people in medieval Bohemia) and not on the finer aspects of racial and ethnic animosity that you describe (not that this specific review does that).
13/02/2018 at 11:12 Faldrath says:
This is a very good point. I also note that religion wasn’t mentioned in the review, which is a bit weird since the Hussite wars were on the horizon for Bohemia, so surely there was some tension brewing.
13/02/2018 at 11:12 mistery says:
Your point on racial issues being more than blacks vs whites in the middle ages is simply eye opening but your other issues on no notable women of the middle ages doestake away from your good intro. Name me notable women of old, who are noted to have accomplished something without sacrificing their lives for it. Heck, name women who got anywhere in life without getting lynched by mobs, being burned at the stake, tortured in “the name of truth” etc in those wonderful times.
13/02/2018 at 11:21 biggergun says:
Eleanor of Aquitaine, for one. I’m sure that there are a lot of comparable figures in Bohemian history, it’s just that Bohemia is a less popular subject. In a hereditary society like the European Medieval one motherhood and bloodlines meant *a lot*.
Outside of the noble class and the Church, well, agency of any kind was pretty much non-existent regardless of gender.
13/02/2018 at 12:39 Laurentius says:
For sure, just top of my head: link to en.wikipedia.org
And wiki entry is very dry, because the plot od dethroning her husband John of Bohemia involved all expected medieval plots, like secluded castles, etc. Anyway she was tempermantal woman of royal dynasty that crave far more power then her husband was eager to give her.
13/02/2018 at 11:51 larpsidekick says:
This is off the top of my head, without access to a bunch of sources I have at home – but these sources are generally popular history books accessible to anyone interested
Eleanor of Acquitaine
Isabella of Angloueme
Phillipa of Hainault
Catherine de Medici (maybe a bit late)
Empress Matilda
Isabella of Castile
Anne Vaux (again, maybe late)
Numerous records of women who owned property, ran businesses (including blacksmiths, apothecaries, brewers), often taking over their husbands businesses, often inducted into guilds and the like.
The period suffers from often limited source material – there are few records of non-noble men. However there is good evidence of women playing a full economic role throughout Europe.
13/02/2018 at 12:11 Zorgulon says:
Add to the above lists of notable medieval women:
Hildegard of Bingen
Tamar of Georgia
Empress Theodora
Irene of Athens
Margaret Beaufort
Margery Kempe
Margrete of Denmark
Jadwiga of Poland
Agnes of Bohemia
Hrotsvitha of Gandersheim
I’m not asking to crowbar in a specific person. I’m also not asking for women to be presented as somehow transcending the patriarchal nature of the times. In fact what’s so interesting about these medieval female figures is how the wielded influence within those confines. At the very least we can surely settle on well written characters that are more than just wallpaper in a bower or a brothel.
13/02/2018 at 11:19 Gothnak says:
The Jewish point is very fair. Interestingly this is something also brought up in literary forums. Often a work of historical fiction can have elements where the Jews were persecuted (Which is obviously sadly historically accurate) but then the author has been attacked for being a racist and an anti-semite.
Someone recently wrote a teen fantasy book where the majority of human characters were anti-orc and the main character gradually learns how wrong this is and by the end of the book befriends and defends orcs.
Rather than celebrating this story, a large part of the reading community turned on this author and called them racist for the things the main character says early on in the book, insulting orcs, even though the character has to have that journey for the book to make sense.
13/02/2018 at 11:27 Gothnak says:
The book is called Black Witch, see this review about a book where the main character learns that they are a racist and changes, it was the one that started the crusade against it..
link to b00kstorebabe.blogspot.co.uk
Obviously there are many reviews saying how the book is cool and something a kid should read to understand racism, but there are those who will always see the bad side in everything.
13/02/2018 at 12:22 Zorgulon says:
Yeah, lots of high fantasy games use various races, especially elves, as a proxy for ethnic conflicts – Dragon Age’s elves at once resemble the Jews forced to live in ghettos with the city elves’ Alienages and the Romani with the nomadic Dalish.
In fact, even beyond video games I find the depictions of elves and “raggle-taggle gypsies” in traditional folk songs (charming and running away with women and such like) to be intriguingly similar.
13/02/2018 at 11:02 plsgodontvisitheforums says:
13/02/2018 at 11:03 King_Mandu says:
Or read his recent statements realize it’s making a mountain out of a molehill and judge the game and not the person.
People overreacted like hell back then (Burzum t-shirt so offensive!) and it’s gotten even worse with the rise of witchhunt mob mentality.
13/02/2018 at 11:18 ChrisTASZ says:
I think what gets lost in the whole diversity discussion is the very positive fact that this is a game set in and about eastern europe. How many games do that? The whole “too white” argument forgets that people and themes from eastern europe are very underrepresented in video games (aside from playing villains). I like the game just for that. Not sure about the other mechanics, lack of quicksave is definitely an issue, but definitely woth a look for the themes alone.
13/02/2018 at 11:25 biggergun says:
That too. I’m a slav. My people are rarely represented anywhere except maybe as mooks or generic gangsters.
13/02/2018 at 11:36 Ninja Dodo says:
I want games to be more diverse… in characters, subject matter and in the people who make them. Even aside from it being the right thing to do, it’s just infinitely more interesting.
I agree though something that gets lost in the diversity discussion at times is there are different *kinds* of diversity and we should not expect or even want every game to tick the same boxes. There was an article on Gamasutra a while back basically arguing that The Witcher 3 was a uniquely Polish game and therefore in its own way an expression of a unique and unusual perspective in games, a reflection of a specific place and culture and a meaningful contribution to making the medium more diverse. Demanding the game adhere to some generically North American template of diversity is kind of missing the point entirely… but people didn’t want to hear it and just reverted to “this game is racist because everyone is white” arguments. :/
13/02/2018 at 11:39 basilisk says:
Just FYI, Czechs generally don’t like being called East European. Mainly because it’s objectively weird: the real-life region where the game takes place lies west of Vienna, you know.
Central European makes more sense and is more useful in most contexts. Not offended or anything, just pointing it out to play into the stereotype.
13/02/2018 at 11:57 upupup says:
It’s pretty weird to see people talk about the Czech Republic as if it’s this place far to the east, when it borders Germany and Austria.
13/02/2018 at 12:05 ChrisTASZ says:
Yes, sorry for that. Being from Austria, we do sometimes have the habit of calling each country east of us part of eastern europe. Central Europe would be more appropriate.
13/02/2018 at 12:22 upupup says:
Not much targeted at you, but I think people mentally placing the Czech Republic further to the east is a remnant of it being a part of the Soviet-Union. This is why Austria is felt to be more to the west despite the Czech Republic lying straight to the north of it, bordering it in a way similar to how Scotland border England and the Netherlands borders Belgium.
13/02/2018 at 12:31 elanaibaKHG says:
Probably part of the Warsaw Pact, not Soviet Union. But, yeah, I’m guilty as hell of this confusion, too, probably because I grew up with Czechoslovakia – not the Czech Republic, which was obviously much farther to the east as a geographical item.
Now of course it’s different, but I’d say the people – like Dan Vavra – that grew up in Commie CZ have similar issues with Political Corectness as people in Romania, and we’re farther to the East.
But, I could be wrong. I’ve just been to Poland (well, Warsaw) for the first time. I expected it to be like Romania, but it felt like Germany.
13/02/2018 at 12:53 upupup says:
The people confused frequently don´t distinguish those two, but I get what you´re saying. You´re right that all these shifting borders make it extra confusing and anything that sounds like censorship has very different connotations in countries that formerly had a one-party state, than in the US or UK. That’s also part of the problem I feel, as the anglophone media that dominates the internet simply doesn’t understand mainland Europe all that much.
13/02/2018 at 13:04 Pval says:
I would just like to correct it, to avoid possible confusions. Czech Republic was never part of the USSR. It was merely a part of the so-called Eastern Block (along with Eastern Germany, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania).
13/02/2018 at 13:29 upupup says:
Calling it a client state may be the least confusing. Being part of the Warsaw Pact wasn’t voluntary and Czechoslovakia saw Soviet occupation, but it was not formally incorporated into Soviet territory.
13/02/2018 at 11:55 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Not a game for me on so many levels. Particularly disappointed by the commenters willfully misinterpreting one element of the review to push polarised and frankly absurd comparison statements. It’s logical fallacy city. RPS commenters used to be better than this.
13/02/2018 at 14:05 KingFunk says:
Yeah not sure what’s happened here TBH – it isn’t usually this bad…
13/02/2018 at 14:05 Horg says:
”It’s logical fallacy city. RPS commenters used to be better than this.”
I hope ending your post with the ”golden age” fallacy was intentionally ironic.
13/02/2018 at 12:17 larpsidekick says:
The problem with this game being described as historically accurate is that it presents a historical theory to benefit its desired story / game style, as does all historical fiction. I’ve got no issue with historical inaccuracies in fiction – Braveheart for example is a great story despite its historical failings – but to describe it as accurate would be wrong.
This piece of entertainment shows a Bohemia with limited female roles and no PoC – this is an inherently conservative reading of the sources. That’s not bad history but would be strenuously argued by other historians – calling this ‘accurate’ gives the idea there is no such argument.
Qhy does this matter? Our cultures are based upon a foundation of our shared history. If that is distorted by the idea that (for example) women were never economic actors in their own right then it becomes harder to improve our culture to one of better equality
13/02/2018 at 12:33 elanaibaKHG says:
Even if our history/tradition is wrong, that doesn’t mean we can’t change the status quo. We’d still have slavery, otherwise?
13/02/2018 at 13:58 RedViv says:
You! I like you! I lack the means of remote corporealisation but I would definitely psychically send you whatever cake you want right now.
13/02/2018 at 13:00 shrieki says:
so this isnt a medieval life simulator where i can choose my own character to roam around a huge world being a mercenary or a ugly female thief or a traveling pest doctor with one of those masks. dang
13/02/2018 at 13:17 Mostquito says:
I guess you can pretend to play as a Chinese noble-woman, who masquerades herself as a Bohemian soldier-man. And it is historically accurate.
Source: Disney’s Mulan. :)
13/02/2018 at 13:34 Mostquito says:
Just as a thought-experiment, I wonder what would have happened, if the developer includes a female-LBGTQ-nonwhite protagonist or long line of strong supporting characters of the such (historical or fictional) minorities.
I would not be surprised if some actual critics of the actual “whitecismaleonly” game elements would find it also horrible, because these elements would undermine the narrative of suppressed (female-LBGTQ-nonwhite-etc.) minorities through the (middle and above) ages, which is the home turf of said critics.
Maybe a later patch (mod?) with the above modifications will make all some of the overly angry people arguing about this problem look a little more stupid than they look now…
13/02/2018 at 13:48 kud13 says:
Cumans were still around in the 14th century? They basically dissappear from Ruthenium historiography after the Mongols kicked their ass and murdered a lot of Ruthenium princes who allied with them in the Battle of Kalka during Subotai’s Great Raid in early 1200s.
Prior to that they were known as “those steppe jerks who kept raiding and pillaging the Rus’ (often at the invitation of various bickering Princes who intermarried with their khan’s daughters and used their father-in-laws’ hordes as political leverage.
I backed the devs, because getting a non-western fantasy game is pretty rare and unique. So I’ll probably check out my copy in a few months (I’m currently on a good roll dealing with bits of my backlog)
13/02/2018 at 14:03 Mostquito says:
Cumans were settled by Hungarian Kings in Hungary and they retained some slowly eroding limited autonomy even in the 17th Century. They served mostly as scouts/horseman during wars of the Hungarian Kingdom. As far as I know KCD story contains Hungarians attacking Bohemia with Cuman supporting troops.
link to en.wikipedia.org
13/02/2018 at 14:07 hollowroom says:
Bought it, expect it to be OK but I’m also expecting bugs galore.
I must say that the politics of the developer don’t really mean anything to me.
13/02/2018 at 14:10 anHorse says:
Speaking as someone who is actually qualified in the field the whole portrayal of women is a deliberate misreading of the sources. For instance we know now that in contrast to media portrayals women in medieval society, especially after the black death, had a significant level of agency and soft power.
Portraying them as little more than beholden to their husbands whims is a conscious artistic decision, whilst other decisions like portraying markets as dominated by male purchasers are historically inaccurate but perhaps forgivable due to them being popular misconceptions.
P.S. I find it funny how the people who wanted politics out of games are now staunchly defending it because they’ve found a title that appears to align with their own politics.
13/02/2018 at 14:18 anHorse says:
13/02/2018 at 14:15 Mostquito says:
Yes, I am Eastern-European (or as we like to say in Hungary too: Middle-European).
Of course I have English as second language.
But I beg to differ, because I am surely not outraged and clearly not alt-right.
But it is true that I feel some kind of camaraderie to other Middle Europeans, when they face nonsense criticism from far-away lands, where English is the first language (or from any other place).
To put in context, I would not think somebody needs to be an outraged alt-right commenter, when someone (hypothetically) defends a game about American Civil War, which contains zero Hungarian soldier (in spite of historians research!), and someone from Eastern-Middle-Europe Game Magazine is mentioning it as an important flaw of the game.
Is it understandable, or should I improve my English more?
13/02/2018 at 14:15 Imperialist says:
“I don’t know enough about 15th century Bohemia…”
*Proceeds to tell us how much he doesnt know*