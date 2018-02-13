Origin’s latest giveaway is the original Dead Space

Ah, Dead Space. A few flaws aside, Visceral’s grand tribute to sci-fi horror tropes was a rock solid little game that, nearly a decade later still holds up very well, especially in terms of visuals. Two parts Resident Evil 4, one part System Shock and with a twist of Event Horizon to taste, it’s a stern blend that still has what it takes to mix it up and leave players feeling a little shaken.
As part of their continuing On The House range, EA are giving away the first in the series completely free, so long as you buy it via their own storefront, Origin. Once you’ve tagged the game, it’s yours to keep forever, and it should be available for the next month or so if you’re not feeling too quick on the draw. Still, best to click that button sooner rather than later.
As a general gameplay tip, I highly recommend varying your weapon usage. This will make the game harder , but a lot more interesting. Due to its shameless imitation of Resident Evil 4 in so many aspects, Dead Space doles out ammo drops based on your current equipment loadout, meaning that if you strip yourself down to just the starting plasma-cutter pistol, you’ll end up with more charges for it than you’ll know what to do with, and all your upgrades will go into it exclusively.
The end result is that if you try to be smart and min-max the system, you’ll have an easier time for sure, but the result for you as a player is a vastly more monotone and less enjoyable game. It’s a bit like the folk who played through the entirety of Bioshock using just the lightning power and the wrench, only to complain that the combat wasn’t varied enough at the end. Don’t be that person. Please.
Oh, and a minor technical warning – the PC version launched with some irritating issues that were never patched, including broken V-Sync support that caps the game to 30fps, and mouse controls that get bizarrely squirelly when V-Sync is disabled. Thankfully these can be worked around, and you can find the solutions to both of these at the PC Gaming Wiki. I highly recommend you heed their advice. Dead Space’s many strobe effects really require V-Sync to work right, and 30fps looks wrong in general.
Dead Space is completely free via Origin. Grab it here.
13/02/2018 at 21:56 Kefren says:
The only one of the series that doesn’t require Origin = the only one I have completed a few times. :-)
It’s satisfying for the most part. The best bits are the slower explorations when you know something could happen at any point.
It was one of the many inspirations for my last novel (sci-fi horror).
13/02/2018 at 22:27 Addie says:
The Steam version of Dead Space 2 doesn’t require you to have an EA account for single player, you can just decline to sign in and keep on playing it. I’d still recommend DS1 as the better game, though.
Not requiring Origin means that I’m unlikely to finish either this trilogy, or the Mass Effect one. Doesn’t sound like a big loss, though.
14/02/2018 at 00:01 durrbluh says:
Getting Dead Space for free and considering it a stand-alone title is pretty much win-win, given how the series had a steady downward slide in terms of survival-horror vibe and overall storytelling with each sequel.
14/02/2018 at 03:03 Blad the impaler says:
It’s unfortunate that the second game didn’t elicit the same … insular space horror vibe as the orignal. Its gameplay was quite a bit better than the Dead Space the First. Both are excellent titles though.
13/02/2018 at 22:05 vorador says:
A great game. Even at the price of having Origin i can recommend it.
While the starting weapon is the best weapon in the entire game, i can also recommend the line gun for crowd control, since it is basically a big plasma cutter.
13/02/2018 at 22:18 Mario Pajas says:
They already gifted it time ago.
13/02/2018 at 23:42 baud001 says:
Came here to say that. I tried to play it, hated the controls on kb/mouse, was bored by the story so I stopped after a few hours.
14/02/2018 at 01:13 Jalan says:
This is, what, the third time it’s been given away through Origin? At this point, it’d be more noteworthy to see who HASN’T taken advantage of the offer for *insert reason here*.
13/02/2018 at 22:39 Chaoslord AJ says:
Sadly the body part cutting mechanic was rarely used in other games – it was excellent (Dragon’s Dogma sparsely does this).
Instead of just total health points the weapons would cut the limbs of the monsters and depending on the limbs lost the enemies would be slowed or killed.
Skyrim didn’t even have headshots.