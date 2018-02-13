Sea Of Thieves system requirements and recommended specs announced

Has yer galleon got at least 4GB of RAM? Alas, if ye be missin’ that component, you’d best stay in port. *Ahem* Rare have announced the system requirements for their upcoming co-op pirate simulator Sea of Thieves. The game, which is due out on March 20th, has been heavily marketed as an Xbox One exclusive, but it will also be coming to the Microsoft store for anyone wanting to play it with a mouse & cutlass providing you’ve got a PC that can handle it.
The spec list itself is more of a spec table, seen below. It’s divided up into six categories, beginning with the absolute minimum requirements which they describe as ‘cursed’ and going right up to the beefiest of rigs, which they term ‘mythical’. Amazingly, the game can run on an integrated GPU with a measly Intel Iris CPU, although this locks it to 30fps and only displays at 540p. From there, the specs scale up about as you’d expect, with the game comfortably running on a trusty old GTX 770 or Radeon R9. If you’re wanting to taste the salty spray as it flies out of your monitor though, you’ll be needing an i7 4790 or a Ryzen 5, in tandem with either a GTX 1080Ti or Radeon RX Vega 64.
Click on the image to make the table bigger.
If you’re still unsure about whether or not you want to set sail on the high seas, check out Alec’s impressions of the beta for a clearer view of what you’re getting. We’ll also of course have a review when the time comes.
13/02/2018 at 13:06 BobbyDylan says:
This game really piques my interest. But the fact that it’s MP only and requires the Windows store means I’ll never play it.
13/02/2018 at 13:23 PoulWrist says:
It must suck to be blocked at all turns by small things :|
13/02/2018 at 13:27 BobbyDylan says:
all…. turns?
13/02/2018 at 13:32 tekknik says:
The price is what’s going to kill it for me, I can’t see this game (or any game really) being worth $60. I’m also not a fan of the windows store release method. I get why MS wants to use their own store but they already distribute via steam. Why change now?
13/02/2018 at 13:52 Wertymk says:
It’s 70€ here in the euroland. Also what bothers me is that I can’t buy just the pc-verison for cheaper. I don’t own an xbox so I get nothing in return for the ridiculous price.
13/02/2018 at 13:35 Don Reba says:
MP-only and Microsoft Store make for a sorry combination, with the Store and its apps, including Edge, unable to work through a VPN here, even though no other programs have any trouble.
13/02/2018 at 14:03 hollowroom says:
Multiplayer only put me off this too.
13/02/2018 at 13:36 DiiGiiTAL says:
Think I’m going to massively miss the boat on this one.
cough
Anyway, puns aside, this game is not enough of a reason to upgrade to the shambles that is Windows 10.
13/02/2018 at 13:42 Siimon says:
link to imgur.com
13/02/2018 at 13:39 Siimon says:
This is the best list of system requirements I’ve ever seen. I’m so glad this is what it is moving towards
13/02/2018 at 13:54 MaxMcG says:
Is this game polluted with MTX’s does anyone know?
13/02/2018 at 14:18 Neutrino says:
No one’s buying it so we don’t know.
13/02/2018 at 14:20 PointyShinyBurning says:
There will be apparently, but only for cosmetic items and no loot-box gambling bollocks link to uk.ign.com
Given that the servers have got to be paid for somehow that sounds OK to me, but YMMV.
13/02/2018 at 14:21 Artist says:
To be honest the game is a dud, a blinder. Played it during the testing phases and theres barely content to justify a 20 bucks pricetag. Gameplay is rather meh.
Amazing water textures, though.