Wot I Think: Railway Empire

For years, the people of Baltimore had to content themselves with the long, winding route through New York, Albany, Syracuse and Buffalo to get themselves to the fabled city of Pittsburgh, where steel grew on trees. But in 1834, the Baltimore & Ohio Rail Company, my company, finally had the funds to embark on an audacious project: a really big tunnel.
Broadly covering the first century of North American railway expansion, Railway Empire is a battle against geography. Huge mountain ranges and serpentine rivers ensure that flat ground is highly coveted, but if you’ve got enough cash in your bank account, then even the Alleghenies can be conquered.
Instead of heading north through the cluttered web of routes, signals and side tracks to New York, this new line headed west, a tricky path following a meandering waterway, until it hit the mountains. Going further west means going through those mountains, but that wasn’t possible. Going over them was nearly as unlikely, as the steep incline would make it hard for even the most advanced locomotives of the era to make much headway. Hence, a tunnel.
That one tunnel cost about the same amount as my entire rail network, but with it, Baltimore and Pittsburgh had a direct link, and quickly the money started to flow. At least it did after I spent 15 minutes tweaking it, trying to reduce the incline and thus ensure the trains passing through maintained a consistent speed. Constant tweaking is the greatest weapon in the fight against dodgy terrain.
As exciting as monumental feats of engineering might be, the main objective of Railway Empire, whether you’re playing through the campaign, a scenario or one of the game’s sandbox modes, is to create the fastest, most lucrative routes, and that often means avoiding obstacles and racing to swallow up all the flat ground. Even then, though, there are plenty of logistical and engineering conundrums to solve.
The inherent complexity of creating a transport network from scratch makes beginning with the campaign a necessity. It’s a series of disconnected, time-jumping scenarios but also a large five-part tutorial that digs into the sim’s many nooks and crannies.
The first step on the journey to becoming a train savant is constructing stations and tracks, as well planning the actual routes trains will take. This gets complicated the moment you introduce a second train. With two trains you’re faced with jams and obstructions. So you’ll need parallel tracks, side tracks and signals that can create one-way systems or more elaborate connections. You might recall how well I handled this challenge in another recent choo-choo sim, Mashinky.
I’m still rubbish at planning and building an efficient route, but Railway Empire’s track tool is forgiving, letting you lay out a blueprint of the track before committing to it. It shows the cost, the incline and any problem areas. If you click on the track associated with one station, then click on a track for another station, the tool automatically creates a railway between them. You can either approve it or tweak it by moving specific sections.
You use signals to create branching tracks, express routes, or one-way lines. This is a bit tricky, but they’re free at least, so you can make mistakes and just start again. An overlay that appears when you select signals also offers some clarity by showing the direction of the track. And finally there’s an in-game guide, complete with video demonstrations if you’re more of a visual learner.
I sped through the first mission, which eases you into things by making you the only company in the area, already pretty confident by the time I was given a checklist of tasks to prove I’d grasped it all. I was still feeling it when I fired up the next one. A couple of hours later, I was yelling at cartoon tycoons and pleading with the game as I sank into a mire of notifications, pop-ups and alerts, with music provided by the carnival of the damned.
Competition ruins Railway Empire. In the campaign, scenarios and free mode, other train tycoons make their own networks, buying up businesses and laying down track, but they’re not playing Railway Empire. At least, not the version you’re playing.
In free mode or sandbox mode, you can choose to excise a lot of the game’s complexity by changing the rules about how tracks work. The standard, realistic rules make it so only a single train can use a track at one time, but the easier version let’s you lay down a single track for your entire fleet of trains. The AI only ever plays by those rules, even when you can’t or choose not to. This means you’ll be painstakingly plotting out an elaborate web of passenger and freight routes, obsessing over tiny details and making increasingly convoluted spaghetti junctions so that just one more train can reach Baltimore with the cloth its naked people so desperately need, but the AI… isn’t.
By the time I’d put 15 trains to work in my first mission with competitors, one of my opponents already had 100. The AI’s transport network was about a quarter of the size of mine, and it wasn’t doing a good job of expanding or creating manufacturing chains, but it was rolling in cash simply because there were never any delays or stops, while every single passenger or bit of freight got where it needed to go almost instantly.
It neuters the very sense of competition that these adversaries exist to promote. The AI’s not particularly competent (and that goes for train AI too, so expect your own locomotives to do stupid things like ignore free bits of track or begin a route on a jam-packed track instead of the completely empty one), but it doesn’t need to be. It reduces Railway Empire to who can churn out the most trains, which will never, ever be you if you’re playing with realistic rules. And in the campaign, you always will be.
Since crapping out 100 trains isn’t likely, the only way to actually deal with other tycoons is by sprinting, full pelt, all the time. No rests. In the time it takes them to connect two stations, you need to connect five. No, make it 10. Are they building a new station in a town? Do the same. Steal their passengers, fill towns with cargo before they can arrive, harass them at every turn. Sabotage their businesses, bribe reporters, pinch their employees, tank their stock price.
I realise now that I’ve just listed a hell of a lot of systems that, out of context, sound pretty damn good. And they are, really. Railway Empire facilitates a lot of greasy, underhanded tricks, and there’s nothing like starting the day by reading a scathing newspaper report about a competitor. But it’s also full of convenient, less ethically questionable features like the ability to outbid competitors for tech at auction instead of using up research points. You can effectively run towns and businesses, too, not just connect them to each other. So you can buy up ranches and mines and start erecting universities and monuments, stopping other tycoons from doing the same. There’s no time to enjoy any of it.
All it takes is 10 minutes of faffing around for the AI to catch up. Selecting the option that lets you pause reduces your score — yes, pausing is considered a luxury — but there’s another mode that pauses the game during construction as well, so there’s some room to catch your breath. But when time starts again, it’s back to that breakneck pace.
As the networks get bigger and the competition becomes bolder, that’s when Railway Empire starts to come apart. In addition to spamming trains, the AI starts sabotaging non-stop as well, along with all the other dirty tricks it has access too, because it effectively has a bottomless money pit. Worse, they constantly boast about their schemes, or pop up just to insult you, adding to the headache-inducing cacophony of chiming notifications and the rambling musings from your mentor. And then there’s all the visual clutter: auction and newspaper popups, alerts, tutorial bubbles that appear by their hundreds even when you’ve been playing the game for 10 hours.
It becomes extremely hard to focus when faced with this onslaught. The pace alone is exhausting without the constant prodding. It’s like trying to hit an impending deadline with a toddler poking you in the face. Unless you want to smack your desk with your head over and over, I’d advise muting the game as early as possible.
In sandbox mode, you can only play solo, and it’s an option in free mode too, but that’s like cutting off your arm to save your hand — you’re left with a rather conspicuous gap. Railway Empire is an adversarial game, and when you remove that, you’re sacrificing the stock trading, bidding wars and all the sneakiness. It’s less stressful, sure, and it’s certainly a better setup for learning how to play, but the loss of that dynamism leads of a duller game.
Railway Empire should be so much better. There are some extra track types and junctions that I’d like to see, but it’s still one of the best when it comes to the actual creation of a railway line. And on the economic side of things, it boasts a huge list of resources and manufactured items, reactive cities that change their needs as they grow and buy goods. And, of course, there’s the stock market shadiness. On paper it’s my dream railway sim. The reality is considerably more disappointing.
Railway Empire is out now on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store for £39.99/$49.99/€49.99
13/02/2018 at 17:17 Cochise779 says:
I don’t know why exactly, but this game hit me like a wave during Beta. Even during trips out of town, I was obsessively watching obscure let’s plays of it. I ripped through the campaign upon release, and will probably work my way through the scenarios eventually.
Despite that obsession, my core issue is the lack of effective competition. Even missing rail options, like a proper crossing, aren’t as egregious an offense as the AI getting to cheat. When you buy that AI, you inherent their horrid, single-track monstrosity and have to make sense of it somehow. There are so many clever, interacting systems here that don’t quite work.
Some of the scenarios are single-player, or are challenging enough that they might as well be, and those are fun. But a lot of the game wants for competition, and it’s just no fun when the competition doesn’t play by the same rules.
13/02/2018 at 17:30 RabbitIslandHermit says:
The stock market shadiness that you’ve could pull in RRT2, limited as it was, really made that game for me. Shame that this seems to build on it while being otherwise compromised.
13/02/2018 at 17:36 Drinking with Skeletons says:
The only railway sim I ever got into was Sid Meier’s Railroads!, which I recall as being met with indifference at the time for being ultimately too simple and shallow compared to other entries in the genre. But you know what? It had real cutthroat competition, especially on the highest difficulty setting.
Man, I need to reinstall that game. Haven’t played it in years.
13/02/2018 at 17:57 3Form says:
If you haven’t tried Transport Tycoon you’re doing yourself a disservice! Have a look for OpenTTD. It’s as of yet unmatched when it comes to creating complicated rail networks.
13/02/2018 at 17:54 LewdPenguin says:
Sounds a real shame they managed to fumble such a hefty chunk of the game, if only because it gets right one of my biggest ongoing gripes about Train/Transport Fever: the lack of a ‘blueprint’ planning mode so you can find out exactly how much you need to say compromise on speed through one turn to have your new track just miss something else a few miles away, without going through 20 iterations of building everything, finding it doesn’t fit, demolishing it all and trying again or savescumming until you get it right.
Getting that one feature right doesn’t, at least for me, excuse the game from what sounds like a hideous example of blatantly cheating AI being thrown in your face to ramp up the difficulty, if anything I’d be far happier (and more likely to buy) if the AI was a bit lackluster but you could still bury yourself in the intricacies of an efficent network.
Oh and making pausing a luxory is also nonsensical, doubly so in a game that cant even plead that it’s due to problems with multiplayer, yet sounds as if it would benefit from carefully considered and detailed planning in your constructions.
14/02/2018 at 00:21 Archonsod says:
It’s not really cheating; the player can choose to play under the same rules or use the more complicated track layout. There’s advantages and disadvantages to either – in simple mode for example track costs are doubled which makes things like tunnels prohibitively expensive; the AI also has that problem and doesn’t in fact have a bottomless money pit.
I suspect part of Fraser’s problems with the AI probably stems from his issues with signalling. On ‘realistic’ mode it’s not too hard to beat the AI simply because it costs you less to lay track, and using signals means you can often build far more efficient routes than the AI’s rather limited point to point style network. The other problems are spot on though; the AI does tend to be sabotage happy and this tends to become an issue thanks to the UI. One attack for example can steal an employee from your company, but doesn’t actually tell you which employee. The only way to check yourself is to either look at your employee list, which simply lists every employee in the company, or individually check trains to see who’s missing. Given each train can have up to four members of staff and it’s pretty normal to be running 20+ trains within the first hour or so it tends to quickly become somewhat tedious (although the same issues tend to make assigning staff a bit of a pain in the first place, to the point I think most players give up once their locomotives hit double figures. It’s not helped by the fact that each staff member has a specific personality trait which can combine with others for better bonuses, but also dislikes others which can lead to train break downs and similar shenanigans. It’s an interesting idea, but the implementation really lets it down).
13/02/2018 at 19:02 Carra says:
I always hate it when the AI cheats. It’s of course easier to program a cheating AI then creating a real AI…
13/02/2018 at 19:29 strummer11 says:
The only thing I want to know about any new railroad game: Is it as good as Railroad Tycoon 2 (1998)? I’m talking gameplay, not graphics…
13/02/2018 at 23:34 Jimbo says:
There are definitely a couple of areas which need improvement, but overall I think this is one of the best tycoon games in years. It’s not especially deep, but it’s a joy to play and incredibly addictive.
As the review says the campaign is really a tutorial – for me the Scenarios are the meat of the game. You are tasked with meeting certain criteria by certain deadlines but you are free to approach meeting them however you want. The game works better when you are playing against the calendar this way than playing against the AI. It is annoying having to watch the AI competitors trains passing through each other and it would be better if you could toggle them out of the scenarios entirely, but on the whole it’s pretty trivial to prevent them getting a foothold anywhere in your area of operations and just go about your business.
The UI is the area which most needs improving. There are some fairly important game mechanics which are not particularly intuitive and presented to the player in such a vague way that I think many players will choose to ignore them entirely. The UI is actually blatantly unfinished as there’s one button (the ‘i’ button you can see near the top left in the third screenshot) which does nothing at all.