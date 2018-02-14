Extinction trailer shows off its swish combat

Extinction is what happens when you take the thrilling, lightly traumatising anime Attack on Titan and remove the unsettling weirdness of its giant naked men, in favour of genero-ogres wearing tasteful loincloths. That’s a bit of a shame, but the game they’re starring in has me a mite more interested than the Dynasty Warriors re-skin that was the official tie-in Titan game. It’s mostly down to the combat, which looks acrobatic yet pleasingly arcadey, your character clambering all over giants in a manner resembling a Shadow of the Colossus sequel directed by Shinji Mikami. A new trailer goes into a bit more detail on that fast-paced ogre-slicing, while explaining why you’re carving up these poor misunderstood brutes in the first place.
As with previous trailers, around 50% of the following video is taken up with talking heads, while the first few seconds are keen to inform you, in very big text, that Extinction does not include microtransactions. It’s worth persisting, as it offers a nice overview of Iron Galaxy’s monstrous action game.
As the video explains, you’re the last of the Sentinels, an ancient order dedicated to dealing with giant ogres, along with other, far tinchier monster threats. A magical portal has begun to spew the behemoths into our world, so it’s up to muggins here to track them down and chop their big old heads right off. To do this, however, you’ll need to build up a special energy by dispatching creatures out in the wilderness, or by doing side-quests. But while you’re out running errands you’ll need to worry about those giant monsters picking off the populace.
What I like most about the above footage is the combat, which looks fast, fairly complex, and decidedly unrealistic in a Devil May Cry sort of way. There’s a focus on aerial movement (really a necessity with enemies this big), meaning you’ll have a handy grappling hook you can use to bring yourself closer to foes – or foes closer to you. There’s lots of talk about animation cancelling too, so the developers seem keen for this to appeal to fans of high-level fighting and action games.
There’s a little while yet before we can murder some jolly green giants ourselves, as Extinction isn’t out until April 10th.
14/02/2018 at 16:52 Halk says:
After adding so many good things to make the ground combat fast and deep why did they have to rely on a “stop time and aim” attack for the ogre fights… It halts the pace and seems to require no skill whatsoever.
14/02/2018 at 19:26 falcon2001 says:
I mean it solves a problem with 3d combat, which is aiming while jumping/etc is pretty difficult. Lots of games (Horizon:Zero Dawn, Zelda, etc) use this as a way to prevent frustrating experiences when working in true 3d space.
14/02/2018 at 17:00 Lord_Mordja says:
Framerate looking kinda chunky there.
14/02/2018 at 18:58 Darth Gangrel says:
“while you’re out running errands you’ll need to worry about those giant monsters picking off the populace” I don’t like feeling stressed when I’m out doing unimportant stuff, I want to be able to take my time without consequences. That above quote is about the only thing that might turn me off this game, but otherwise it seems good.
14/02/2018 at 20:08 kud13 says:
2018 is turning out to be a good year to kill big monsters on PC in 3D
Extinction
Darksiders III
Biomutant
Praey to the Gods
Monster Hunter World
Now all we need is for Sony to port Shadow of the Colossus and the God of War games on PC…
14/02/2018 at 23:01 NuclearSword says:
Already done. Remember Playstation Now is out there on PC, dude ;)
14/02/2018 at 20:26 Captain Narol says:
Nice that they don’t include Microtransactions.
First, Shadow of a Colossus then Attack on Titan and now this, I think we are watching the birth of a new genre that could be called “Colossus-like” ! (Send me the copyright money when you use it, thank you by advance)
I’m more into “Witcher-Like” or “Shadow-Like” myself, but this looks fun.
14/02/2018 at 22:46 Crafter says:
The base idea looks so interesting !
The ogre though .. wow, way to let me down on the monster design. Could they be any more generic ?
Also, as far as traversal mechanics go, grappling hooks were such a great idea.
Still interested to see how it takes shape.