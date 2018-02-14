Sea of Thieves to add microtransactions three months after launch

Our Alec had a rum old time with Sea of Thieves‘ beta version, but the rest of us landlubbers will have to wait until March 20th before we can hoist the mainsail, scrub the poop deck, and [insert third funny-sounding nautical thing here]. In the meantime, there are brows to furrow and consternation to be had about microtransactions, loot boxes and the like. If you like the cut of Thieves’ jib, you’ll be pleased to hear that there are no loot crates planned, and that there will be no microtransactions…at least at launch. You may be less enamoured with developer Rare’s plan to implement them as part of the game’s first major post-release update.
Speaking to IGN, executive producer Joe Neate said that the team’s “focus at launch [is] on a great game experience. When we deliver this first major update, that’s when we’ll turn on the ability for players to spend money optionally.”
Using a currency you’ll be able to acquire “through normal play”, players will only be able to purchase items that “add to the fun, social nature of the game.” So nothing that makes you more powerful or that shortcuts progression – for example, the first items you can buy will be trusty pirate pets. Monkeys, naturally, will be worn on the shoulder, as I believe they commonly are in Belgium, while cats will patrol the boat, probably in search of herring. Slightly worryingly, Neate seems very keen on players being able to shoot cats out of cannons, reasoning that “it’ll land on its feet, it’s a cat, it’ll be fine!” What’s the number for the RSPCA, again?
Another idea floating around is consumable potions that will temporarily alter your appearance, for instance by making your character appear old. It’s clear that Rare’s plans aren’t quite nailed down yet, but whatever ends up being available from the in-game shop when it opens (according to IGN) around three months after release, Neate says that “you’ll always know what you’re getting – so that means no loot crates.” Which is nice to hear.
If you’re wondering whether your PC is up to snuff for Sea of Thieves’ impending release, have a gander at the system requirements, which were released yesterday.
14/02/2018 at 12:01 Wertymk says:
70€ for a PC game plus microtransactions? No thanks.
14/02/2018 at 12:08 neofit says:
Come on now, the Seahorse Armor will be totally worth it.
14/02/2018 at 13:18 Addie says:
I’m waiting for the Arrr!-thfire expansion.
14/02/2018 at 12:05 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
It would appear that they have learned exactly the wrong lesson from the Star Wars lootbox fiasco: “those guys were dumb enough to show their hand in beta and users hated it; so let’s wait and switch!”.
Welcome to the grimdark future of ‘as a service’s I suppose. I plan to be elsewhere for as long as possible.
14/02/2018 at 12:15 mungo says:
At least they have promised to never have lootboxes or any sort of gambling in the game.
14/02/2018 at 12:29 cakeisalie says:
Yeah, because game publishers and developers are well known for upholding their promises!
14/02/2018 at 12:32 Meat Circus says:
Now we see how the ‘“it’s just cosmetic!” bullshit excuse that players and journalists have been deploying as apologia for corporate greed is being turned back against us.
We’re expected to be happy that the unbounded corporate greed on display here isn’t pay2win, isn’t gambling.
Seriously though, you don’t win plaudits because your untrammelled corporate sociopathy is mildly less abhorrent than the worst excesses.
Yet we’re supposed to fucking APPLAUD them for it?
Fuck all the way off.
14/02/2018 at 13:05 Hartford688 says:
While I agree with you generally, I have no real issue with purely cosmetic items, if those can also be obtained in game without paying. Day of Infamy unit skins for example.
14/02/2018 at 13:58 Sirius1 says:
@Hartford688 – I do take issue with it, because that is where we started. By *not* taking issue with the same practice years ago we have ended up where we are. We gave them an inch, they took a mile.
14/02/2018 at 14:34 Zombiwan Kenobi says:
Cosmetic is no excuse to microtransactions. That’s precisely because of such naive conclusions that we now have microtransactions everywhere.
The only thing one needs to pay for is solid content that is actually worth your money, not some excuse to grab more cash from naive players with ridiculously cheap “content” such as “cosmetic” additions.
Players are consumers and really need to be smarter than that.
14/02/2018 at 14:45 Hartford688 says:
@Zombiewan Kenobi: it isn’t necessarily naivety. In the DOI case, the paid skins were for people who wanted to pay extra to support a small team if devs produce a particular type of FPS. It gained you nothing (except a skin that everyone BUT you could see) but helped out a small team on a moderately priced game.
For bigger companies that argument does not apply of course. What it can manage though is price discrimination that may/should mean that the base game can be cheaper while the publisher creams the pure profit off the cosmetics.
In any event, this seems a fairly futile argument. Cosmetics gain you no advantage, so if you don’t want it, don’t buy it. You lose nothing. If anything, there is a tiny chance it may actually reduce the cost of stuff you do want.
On the “one inch, one mile” point – the problem lies with the accepting the one mile. The one inch has different characteristics and does not inevitably lead automatically to P2W or excised content (see DOI example).
By extension, digital distribution allowed micro transactions so customers should never have allowed that either (and I know, reduction ad absurdum)
14/02/2018 at 12:41 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
One round of “I am altering the deal; pray I don’t alter it any further” is enough to make me doubt the sincerity of promises not to alter it further.
14/02/2018 at 12:06 Nelyeth says:
Focusing on improving the game at launch, and adding microtransactions at a later date, to buy cosmetic-only items that can otherwise be obtained with in-game currency ? Fair enough. Still a bit irritated because it’s a full-price game already, and microtransactions on top of a 60€ entry fee never feel good, but that’s still the most (and only) sensible way of adding microtransactions in games.
14/02/2018 at 12:34 cakeisalie says:
Yeah, if you’re going to have microtransactions in a game, then all DLC should be free. Or as Jim Sterling made a great case for this week, the game should be free to begin with link to youtube.com.
14/02/2018 at 12:43 SaintAn says:
No, not fair enough. It’s awful.
14/02/2018 at 13:23 Chaz says:
But…. to be fair it’s also an MMO that doesn’t require a monthly sub. Well as far as I’m aware anyway.
As long as the MT’s remain cosmetic then I’m fine with that.
14/02/2018 at 14:46 SaintAn says:
I’ve yet to see a F2P anything that wasn’t a scam to increase profits while doing less work to increase profits even more. Also, just because they are calling this an MMO doesn’t mean it is. Many games that aren’t MMO’s call themselves MMO’s.
14/02/2018 at 12:28 Meat Circus says:
Being a cunt in three months time IS STILL BEING A CUNT.
14/02/2018 at 13:07 Hartford688 says:
Being unnecessarily foulmouthed, even when trying to make a point, is still being unnecessarily foulmouthed.
14/02/2018 at 13:40 NetharSpinos says:
Sometimes you have to be blunt to get the point across.
14/02/2018 at 14:18 Hartford688 says:
Blunt, possibly. Crass, no.
14/02/2018 at 12:50 Synesthesia says:
Hah, yeah, this killed any remaining interest i had. Such a shame.
14/02/2018 at 12:51 Artist says:
“Sea of Thieves to add microtransactions”
Lack of content, overpriced, microtransactions – guess whos meant with “Thieves”? What a telling name it is..
14/02/2018 at 14:49 Jalan says:
At the very least, we all get to witness just truly how far Rare has fallen.
To think, the least troubling thing from the studio under Microsoft’s steerage used to be a game named around a cheeky euphemism.
14/02/2018 at 12:58 larpsidekick says:
“It’s just cosmetic” can take a long walk off a short pier. Games are a visual media, cosmetic upgrades are part of the game, especially in multi-player. Unless you’re happy with stick figures in black and white, then cosmetics matter.
14/02/2018 at 13:44 Mezelf says:
It’s such a weird argument to say “it’s just cosmetics”.
As if cosmetics only came into existence together with loot boxes.
As if the entire point of many progression games isn’t to get the most badass armor and weapons which are typically better looking or at the very least more detailed than the beginner equipment.
As if that justifies charging €5, €10, €20, even fucking €40 for a single cosmetic (see: Black Desert Online).
14/02/2018 at 12:59 Rince says:
Oh dear. Multiplayer, Microsoft Store exclusive, expensive as hell (here is U$S 90!!) and microtransactions on top of that?
It’s like they don’t want to people to buy the game!!
14/02/2018 at 13:26 BobbyDylan says:
Indeed. I can’t wait for them to blame piracy for the game not selling well. …..
…..
…….
I’ll see myself out.
14/02/2018 at 13:10 Nastee says:
So it’s a service instead of a game. Shocker.
14/02/2018 at 13:15 MaxMcG says:
This is a pass for me now. Any game with MTX’s is a pass for me. They have no place in a full price game. Waiting 3 weeks before introducing them is nothing short of sneaky and deceitful on top of that. They must think everyone is stupid.
At least I won’t have to use the Microsoft store now…
14/02/2018 at 13:26 vorador says:
And there it went my interest in a puff of smoke. It was already half-dead when it went Windows Store exclusive, but now i won’t even give the benefit of doubt.
14/02/2018 at 13:50 Mezelf says:
I didn’t even know it was a Windows Store exclusive. I understand why M$ would do that, but unfortunately for them, there’s so many fucking games out (not to mention my backlog) that restricting a single mediocre game to their fucking piece of shit monopoly store guarantees I’ll never touch this one anyway. This MTX stuff is just another nail in the coffin.
14/02/2018 at 14:42 Chiselphane says:
No sale. One of the main reasons I play games is for new art, so demeaning your art as ‘just’ cosmetic is a pretty shit move. The thing they’re writing off as a minor concern is why I’m playing in the first place, and they expect me to thank and reward them with money for it? Up yours.
14/02/2018 at 14:48 Grinterloper says:
In principle I have no issue with micro-transactions in paid games, I agree with the core concept that games are increasingly expensive to make, especially when they are supposed to have a long life time.
But whilst I’m not on board with the insane babbling that every attempt to make money from a game is an example of corporate greed, I’m not naive enough to think that this never plays a part, and often pushes things way too far.
My caveats for (imo) good micro-transactions in a premium game are as follows:
– Drop the up front price from $60/70, You are asking players to support your platform, meet them half-way.
– Cosmetic or otherwise non-gameplay altering items only, pay-2-win is bad for everyone, EVERYONE.
– Can unlock with play-time/skill. Don’t split your player base, don’t create an underclass of players vs payers, they are all supporting your game.
– Purchase items directly, not through purchasable loot-boxes, At this point you are no longer monetising crafted-content and hard work, you are monetising addictive behaviour.
In essence, Overwatch without the loot-boxes.