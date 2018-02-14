The Evil Within 2’s first-person mode becomes official

This is of less note to us PC types, but still worth a mention. A surprise patch for The Evil Within 2 adds an official first-person mode to the enjoyable, semi-open-world survival horror. If you want to appreciate the detailed environments without also appreciating the back of Sebastian Castellanos’ head, you’re in luck, as you can now play through the entire game in such a fashion.

Once you’ve downloaded the patch, you’ll find the first-person option tucked away in the options menu, where you’ll be able to toggle it on and off at your leisure. While the view has always been in the game, until now it was only used during a brief but memorable sewer section. That didn’t stop PC players from discovering a workaround that turned this into, essentially, an FPS. But a simple menu toggle is a wee bit easier to manage than having to access the developer console and type out commands. It’s not yet clear if there are any other differences between this officially sanctioned FPS option and the one discovered by fans.

With the new view comes an updated demo with the first-person mode added in, along with a few bug fixes and a resolution tweak (the game “now correctly displays native resolution of 2240 x 1260, output at 3840 x 2160 on 4K monitors”).

I enjoyed my time with Evil Within 2 (the opening chapters more so), and if I still had the game this would convince me to give it another play. There’s no word on any DLC yet, but I’m guessing that this out-of-the-blue patch is gearing up for some sort of Evil Within announcement, be it a story-based expansion or even a themed table for a 3D pinball game. Fingers crossed for the latter option, obviously.