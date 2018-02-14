The joy of mud in Spintires: MudRunner

Spintires: MudRunner is a game about driving slowly through mud. It’s beautiful and detailed but also gruelling and unforgiving. The first level took me 3 hours and 21 minutes to complete, during which I drove 18.64 km. That means I averaged slightly less than 6 km per hour. It’s less Fast and Furious and more Grimy and Gradual.
I’d struggle to describe it as ‘fun’ without caveat because much of the game simply isn’t. Most of the time you’ll be driving a heavily laden lorry slowly along a muddy track, wheels slipping on the mud, dreading the moment when they bog down and spin helplessly with little hope of escape. It’s probably not what most people would choose to do in their free time. There’s a constant nagging thought that I could be doing something, anything, more enjoyable and productive.
Yet the game has beauty. Getting stuck in the mud in the early hours of the morning, with no sign of civilisation nearby, evokes a feeling of strangely realistic isolation. Your reward for perseverance is the dawn, which varies from crisp yellow sunlight forking through the trees to a dirty orange glow that lights the woodland in colours reminiscent of Firewatch, if Firewatch was set in a sodden peat bog in darkest Russia.
At the end of the first level I felt exhausted and filthy and yet triumphant. I felt like I’d really spent several days struggling through mud.
What mud it is, too. MudRunner has the most realistic simulation of water and muck I’ve ever seen. Tyres become clogged with it almost immediately, spinning and burying themselves, your truck pitching and wallowing in a realistic manner. You drift sideways as you attempt to cross rivers, wheels shiny and wet as they cut gratefully into the relative dry of the opposite shore. Apparently simple open patches of ground turn into shifting liquid nightmares as you sink terrifyingly into the ooze, your wheels cutting messy lines into the soft ground. Exhaust belches angrily, dented and rusting bodywork becomes spattered and stained, undergrowth lodges in the chassis.
But is it a good game? Full marks for simulation, but the impatient may never play it more than once. Why accurately simulate getting stuck in mud, when you could be churning through it at speed like a happy hippo?
In many ways MudRunner feels like a technology demo. The mud is amazing but so much potential is left unexplored. There are hints of it in the challenge mode, where levels include crossing a wide river, climbing complex hills and rescuing stranded vehicles. All are engaging, but little of this appears in the main game.
Yet there is something compelling here. I want to keep playing. I want to find and master every vehicle. I want to unlock every level and complete every challenge. I want to ford mighty rivers and shout my defiance into the wilderness. Churning slowly through the mire is hard work, but MudRunner simulates it so well that it’s a joy to behold. A small and repetitive joy, perhaps, but a joy nonetheless.
Spintires: MudRunner is on Steam for £24.99/$29.99
14/02/2018 at 20:09 colw00t says:
I haven’t played MudRunner, but I played the original, and I completely agree that it’s more like a tremendously impressive technology demo than a game.
That said, every time I read about this game people talk about getting “stuck.” I don’t know if it’s just because I grew up in the rural american south, but barring falling into deep holes on the Flood map, I never actually managed to get stuck. The mud simulation doesn’t seem to deform enough for you to actually dig yourself into a hole. You can be slowed, you can lose traction, but without the assistance of excessively high water to slow my engine, I never got totally stuck.
14/02/2018 at 20:18 Hyena Grin says:
Even in the first game, you absolutely could dig yourself deep. I spent a while just seeing how deep I could ‘dig’ by repeatedly bogging down into the same tire tracks, and it was significant. Above the wheel wells, at least.
I guess it depends a lot on what vehicles you choose, because some definitely got stuck easier than others. I spent a good long time with the game before I realized how the winch worked and got stuck many times.
14/02/2018 at 21:10 Nice Save says:
The last time I played this game, I managed to get both of the trucks I had unlocked stuck, one of them upside down, and was only left with the starting jeep.
Which I promptly managed to get stuck in the exact place it starts, so every time I tried to respawn I fell straight into the same ruts I had been stuck in in the first place.
14/02/2018 at 20:11 LewdPenguin says:
So the rerelease of the cool tech demo that could never figure out how to pin much ‘game’ to itself effectively and that was unfortunate enough to get stuck between an equally cancerous pairing of developer and publisher, is still a cool tech demo with little idea how to pin much ‘game’ to itself?
Cool, but once bitten twice shy.
14/02/2018 at 20:18 colw00t says:
Pretty much. I was happy to support the original game, and messed about with it for ten or fifteen hours, but I don’t feel the need to do so again. I consider my money well spent supporting a really clever piece of technology, but that’s all.
14/02/2018 at 20:20 vorador says:
While Mudrunner is a great “game” for people to unwind since there’s no rush to accomplish objectives, most of the time it feels like somebody figured out a great physics engine for mud and water, but didn’t manage to build a game around.
Best thing they could do is to license the physics engine to others so new games can have the best looking mud ever.
14/02/2018 at 22:34 UncleLou says:
Personally, I didn’t need any more “game”. It’s a pure concept. A point A, a point B, a truck, tons of mud. It does little, but what it does it does exceptionally well, and I find it a surprisingly satisfying experience. That was enough for me.
Was my surprise hit of 2017.