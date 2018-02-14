THQ Nordic buy up Saints Row and Metro

THQ Nordic, publishers of the Darksiders games and recent jankfest Elex, have bought Koch Media, the companies have announced. Koch are the father-company of Deep Silver, who publish games like Saints Row, Metro, Dead Island, and Homefront: The Revolution. That means THQ Nordic now own alllll of those bad boys, among others. Due to all the combined plates this company now spins, they could now make a game where the hero of Mighty No. 9 fights jazzy paint-monster De Blob in a doomed bid for supremacy on Mars, aka, Red Faction 3. Although, they probably shouldn’t do that.
The deal was dealed for 121 million European seashells (“euros”). In terms of studios, it means THQ Nordic are now the lieges of Volition and Dambuster studios (developers of Saints Row and Homefront: The Revolution, respectively) both of whom are working on unannounced games.
Koch and its underlings “will continue to operate as independent entities”, says the new boss company. “However, THQ Nordic sees potential for revenue synergies and margin improvements, e.g. from partnerships from both groups’ IPs, assets, and development capacity .”
That’s just a reminder that they have ultimate control over what games are made in the long-term, on top of everything else. The document detailing the buyout goes on:
THQ Nordic will closely monitor and delegate resources to support Koch Media’s Games business in order to ensure quality and a healthy return on investment on its large in-house development projects. Following less successful launches in recent years with substantial write-offs in the business area (primarily Agents of Mayhem and Homefront), Koch Media has made significant organisational changes in its management, internal steering and control, technology, as well as its selection process for development of IPs.
Let me just put that through the corpspeak translucidator.
Ah, yes. I see.
It says here: “The Koch gang probably won’t make another Agents of Mayhem, because it was a bad thing and we want money, not bad things. They also probably won’t do Mighty No. 10.”
I remind you that our translucidator has been known to jump to conclusions and misapply information, to the point where its speculations and translations are functionally pointless. Remember that time we fed it the minutes of an EA shareholder meeting and it just spat out reams and reams of paper with one tiny “KILL” printed on each page in comic sans? That was odd.
This business-ing is all part of the ongoing dance of capitalism. THQ Nordic is a resuscitated hybrid of the old THQ, which used to own the rights to some of these games anyway, such as Saints Row. It’s hard to keep up, but here’s the short version:
People are still making videogames.
14/02/2018 at 11:43 mungo says:
All I want to know is if Volition will ever make a spiritual successor to Freespace 2.
14/02/2018 at 11:49 Brendan Caldwell says:
The Translucidator says:
“Yes…
… starring De Blob.”
14/02/2018 at 12:37 MajorLag says:
Is there really anywhere left to go with the Space Fighter Pilot Simulator genre though? I feel like anything they made would just be a graphical update to FS2.
14/02/2018 at 13:15 beleester says:
Maybe some closure for the story instead of just blowing up everything and leaving us with more questions than answers?
14/02/2018 at 14:23 aldo_14 says:
I think one of the story writers did leave their ‘idea’ of the full story on HLP (the main remaining forum for Freespace) and… it was pretty generic, nothing shocking. Sometimes the open questions are more satisfying than the closure.
14/02/2018 at 13:36 Det. Bullock says:
If 8 bit platformers can have a revival so can Spacesims.
But Volition said that at this point Freespace 3 is not gonna happen, but I’d be happy if they tackled the genre with a new IP.
14/02/2018 at 11:58 skyturnedred says:
I’m still wondering where they’re getting all this money to acquire stuff, it’s not like they’re putting out massive hits.
14/02/2018 at 14:54 Jalan says:
Uwe Boll quit making films and opted to devote all his fabled “Nazi gold” funds into THQ Nordic. Some have long suspected that it’s just a means of biding time to re-announce his return to film with a Darksiders pic starring Kate McKinnon as Fury.
14/02/2018 at 12:00 Kollega says:
This raises two important questions to me. First, I thought that THQ Nordic was on a relatively even keel with Koch Media/Deep Silver, and now they suddenly buy them. Have I missed something, or is that because Agents of Mayhem bombed so hard?
Second, I wonder what does this mean for Volition and their franchises. Red Faction and GeoMod technology went to Nordic after THQ went bust, and Volition themselves with Saints Row went to work for Deep Silver. I’m honestly wondering what it means that Volition can once again do something with GeoMod and work on Red Faction games.
14/02/2018 at 12:23 kud13 says:
Just yesterday I was thinking how the European mid-size publisher market is getting quite healthy, with Kalypso, Focus Home, Paradox, THQ Nordic and Deep Silver all putting out decent amount of games. The
And of course, here come the mergers.
Then again, Nordic are generally good to the PC gamers (putting most of their games on GOG and all that), so maybe this’ll be a good thing?
14/02/2018 at 12:47 Kollega says:
Yeah, that’s also my thought. If it gets out of hand, the mid-sized publisher market will suck as much as the top-tier publisher market already does.
14/02/2018 at 12:34 chaos4u says:
what ever they are doing they seem to be really motivated . just taking bug bears wreckfest for example which has lulled in early access limbo for a several months . all of sudden nordic comes in and bam wreckfest is getting content and regular updates out of no seemingly no where.
whatever they are doing so far it has had been a positive influence in my intrest regarding wreckfest.
hopefully more good things will follow.
14/02/2018 at 13:04 Rince says:
Soooo… Saints Row 5 when?
14/02/2018 at 13:11 ChiefOfBeef says:
Now they just need to rescue Dawn of War from Sega’s choking clutches and find the old Relic personnel to do a proper follow-up to DoW 2.
14/02/2018 at 13:29 CaidKean says:
Fork that, I want them to let Volition do an open-world Space Marine sequel running on that fancy Volition destruction engine updated for current hardware! The potential in this merger has my heart throbbing. So many good IPs collected under one roof, as well as contracts with some very talented devs like 4A Games, Volition and more.
14/02/2018 at 13:59 Drib says:
I still want Saint’s Row but with geomod. Let my endless carousing have permanent damage consequences. After a hundred hours of game, the city is a blasted hellscape. Woo.
14/02/2018 at 14:20 Kollega says:
Seconded. Plus, there actually exists an ending in Gat Out of Hell that could enable precisely that.
Please, Volition, make something of that idea with the Saints conquering a planet from a warrior species. Give the people the successor to Mercenaries that they deserve.