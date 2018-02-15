Ace Jam created a space for games with asexual characters

Asexuality is one of the most misunderstood identities under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella. Among other issues, it’s extremely rare to see asexual characters in games or wider media, and when they do appear, they often fall into harmful stereotypes. January’s Ace Jam invited developers to go some way to change this by creating games that feature characters on the asexual spectrum, and treat them respectfully.
Asexual people aren’t sexually attracted to anyone, regardless of gender, in the same way that straight people aren’t attracted to members of their own gender. Similarly, aromantic people aren’t romantically attracted to anyone. Some people are both, some are one or the other.
Asexual and aromantic spectrum (a-spec) people aren’t broken. But without proper representation helping them to recognise and understand their identity, many feel that way. Speaking to the Huffington Post, sociologist Michael Morgan explained: “When you don’t see people like yourself the message is: You’re invisible. The message is: You don’t count. And the message is: ‘There’s something wrong with me.’”
Asexual representation in games is so sparse as to be virtually non-existent, and some of the few examples that there are reinforce incorrect beliefs about a-spec people. Mass Effect’s Mordin Solus can reveal that his species, Salarians, are asexual, if the player speaks to him enough, but as FemHype puts it, that’s “just another way of reinforcing the idea that asexuality just isn’t a part of human nature.” Another Bioware character, the spirit Cole from Dragon Age: Inquisition, has no interest in sex, but this is played as part of his childish nature, and worse, if the player character has Cole become more human, he suddenly becomes interested in a woman. A-spec folks aren’t inhuman or childish; that their meagre representation often suggests that they are is harmful.
Ace Jam, then, was an important step in bringing attention to a-spec people, and creating more respectful media that reflects them. The jam page curated helpful resources for developers wanting to create well-rounded characters without resorting to tired tropes. It also encouraged developers of all skill levels to take part without pressure or judgement, empowering many developers who are themselves asexual or otherwise a-spec to take part.
Plenty of the games focused on the relationships of their a-spec characters. For example, Lovely Anemone is a dating sim with an asexual protagonist. Salena must deal with the fallout of her ex-girlfriend cheating on her, and the anxieties of dating and coming out to someone new. In this way, her asexuality is a major factor in how she relates to her potential partners, but the game is careful not to show it as an insurmountable obstacle. This is vital for ace folks who might be having those same fears.
Other games stick to the equally important platonic relationships of their characters. Stormtouched is a Twine with an asexual, aromantic, and agender protagonist called Milie. It explores their growing friendships with other mech pilot cadets while gently building an intriguing sci-fi world. The story touches on Milie’s identity without centring it, because, while stories focusing on LGBTQIA+ themes are great, sometimes genre fiction can just feature characters who aren’t straight or cis.
Some of the games barely mention their characters’ identities at all. Two Girls Make a Game is about – well, two girls participating in a game jam. Both of them are asexual, but this is only referenced in a single conversation about fanfiction preferences. The rest of the game is about a growing friendship between two relatable characters who talk about anime, art, and anxiety. Being asexual is only one aspect of their lives, as it is for any identity in real life.
Of course, the thing about sexual and gender identities is that they’re subject to societal prejudices. The Suburb: Not Just Dinner addresses these: you play as Fin, a nonbinary panromantic ace who is kidnapped by their bigoted neighbours. As you explore the house, the neighbours will often jump out at you, spouting some harmful misconception about sexuality and the gender binary. The tension of expecting a queerphobic statement bursting from nowhere is in many ways reflective of how LGBTQIA+ folks experience the world; there’s often no way of knowing who is going to say something negative, or when.
And yet despite this, The Suburb is heart warming and often very funny (queer folk have the best puns). This is what happens when we empower LGBTQIA+ people to create; their stories can address the problems we face whilst also being empowering and indulgent in a way that most media fails us.
Ace Jam created this space for a-spec folks, as well as encouraging those simply interested in bringing more much-needed inclusion to their games. You can find all the games created for the jam on Itch.
15/02/2018 at 14:10 Drib says:
Isn’t any fictional character that never expresses sexual interest sorta asexual by default? I mean, I get that this seems to mean “games with asexual characters that talk about it a lot”, but still. Isn’t assuming that any character that doesn’t mention their sexuality must inherently be straight sorta the same erasure problem that’s mentioned in the article?
Don’t get me wrong, I get that it’s good to have a jam about exploring characters talking about their asexuality or what-have-you, but pretending that no game has them unless they constantly talk about it is a bit silly. I don’t particularly care for sex myself, but I don’t generally mention that to people. What does that make me?
Here’s hoping against hope that the comments section isn’t too horrendous this time. I’m sure it’ll be fine.
15/02/2018 at 14:17 DeepSleeper says:
The thing, I think, is that you can’t raise visibility for something by not talking about it. So the idea is to raise visibility to the point where people acknowledge and notice that yes it is a real thing and then that’s pretty comfortable.
You had to bring up that you don’t mention it to people, for example. Otherwise, how would anyone have known?
15/02/2018 at 14:40 Drib says:
Well, right. I mean I get why they are having a jam about games about talking about it. Raising awareness, etc.
I don’t generally mention it ’cause like, 99.99% of the time it’s not relevant to anything.
15/02/2018 at 14:24 Vacuity729 says:
I was thinking about that too as I read this. I’ve only played part of Dragon Age Origins, but there are several companions whom you cannot date whoever your avatar is. It’s never explained why not; they’re just not “available.”
Also, the criticism relating to Mass Effect seems unduly harsh; it’s sci-fi. Large chunks of the background material is about non-humans, and good sci-fi (which we can argue whether ME really is) has always used aliens and technology as a means of reflecting and examining aspects of humanity which people often find difficult to deal with. That’s what the genre does.
15/02/2018 at 14:44 Drib says:
Yeah, that’s a bit of a stretch, isn’t it? “A non-human species has this behavior, so they are saying this behavior is literally inhuman”. I mean, the aliens speak English by all accounts. Speaking English makes you less than human. Speaking quickly like the Salarians is inhuman. Etc.
Also spot on with the general use of sci-fi. It’s like back when plays and songs were mostly a way of having political statements that weren’t as easily punishable as a written book or something. It’s a way of discussing social ills or potential future problems outside of the usually heavily emotionally charged narrative of the day. Though I do wish more sci-fi authors had the sense to be a little less heavy-handed sometimes, but that’s just personal taste.
15/02/2018 at 15:13 Graham Smith says:
We’re talking about implicit messages. By not making it a part of the human characters’ experiences, you’re implicitly saying it doesn’t exist. By only making it part of the alien’s experiences, you’re implicitly saying that it’s alien. To me, it’s not a major criticism of BioWare so much as an example of how under-representation puts pressure on the few existing examples.
In response to your previous comments, it’s worth noting that the article points out that some of these games do not make asexuality front and center to the games or the character’s conversations. It’s just a fact about them.
As for not assuming that every character who expresses no preference is straight: I think this is splitting hairs. There a squillions of works of fiction that deal explicitly with straight relationships and very few that deal with queer or asexual relationships. Relationships where neither is mentioned isn’t much of a consolation. Why should one audience get to indulge while another must imagine and project and craft fan fics?
15/02/2018 at 15:09 dgdg says:
As someone who is at least on the spectrum, I don’t think so. If you don’t know something about someone, most people tend to fill in the detail with whatever is normal, and in this context that’s heterosexuality. Some people will fill it in with what they want to see as well.
Or lets put it like this: go on a site like fanfiction.net, and select a videogame franchise to get an idea of how people interpret those characters. You’ll see a lot of fanfiction for heterosexual/homosexual characters when such things are not defined in the game. You’ll even see what can loosely be defined as intersex in some places. But I can’t recall seeing asexual interpretations of characters who aren’t at least implied to be asexual in the game – simply because for most people asexuality is neither a norm nor something they want to see (insofar that asexuality is seen to prevent fan pairings).
So for the minority of people who are asexual, and it is a minority, it is nice to see stuff in at least some games.
15/02/2018 at 14:10 DeepSleeper says:
As an asexual who really enjoys RPGmaker games, Bioware games, Twine and visual novels:
Good luck with this comments section.
15/02/2018 at 14:12 Drib says:
It’ll be a mess. No way around it.
15/02/2018 at 14:19 Michael Fogg says:
So let’s get it out of the way: asexuality doesn’t exists. It’s an Internet subculture consisting mostly of very young peoply who are anxious about sex.
15/02/2018 at 14:21 Fomorian1988 says:
Well THAT didn’t take long.
15/02/2018 at 14:23 DeepSleeper says:
So let’s get it out of the way: You’re wrong.
Asexuality absolutely exists, it’s not just young people, they’re not just anxious about sex, it’s not just an “internet subculture”, which is somewhat meaningless because “internet subcultures” … also exist and are real groups of real people? I don’t know what you intended to prove with that gambit.
The Kinsey scale accounts for it and the sooner it’s generally accepted the better.
15/02/2018 at 14:37 Drib says:
I feel like it was meant as a joke. The comment I mean. I hope? Sort of a “here’s what people are going to say” kind of thing?
15/02/2018 at 14:40 DeepSleeper says:
If so, we’ve gotten the debate nicely out of the way at the start. Claps all around in that case.
15/02/2018 at 14:46 Fomorian1988 says:
Especially since, even if this really was a joke, it’s written exactly like what an acephobe would think. It still needs to be responded to in case a real one/another one shows up and considers this section a safe haven to spread their acephobic idiocy.
15/02/2018 at 14:34 modzero says:
Actually, you don’t exist. You’re just a figment of my imagination, and it’s rather embarrassing that I apparently imagined you.
15/02/2018 at 15:04 cardigait says:
Please oh please stop appearing in my imaginary comment section, and call back that other
furryfunny character you replaced.
15/02/2018 at 14:48 NR says:
Poe’s Law and all, but just in case you (or someone else reading this) sincerely share this viewpoint, it’s worth pointing out that Asexuality is an actual biological thing that affects up to about 1% of the population and not just some millennial invention or whatever.
15/02/2018 at 14:51 StAUG says:
“Similarly, aromantic people aren’t romantically attracted to anyone”
Huh, I never knew I had my own letter in that ever lengthening acronym.
Edit: and yes, if these comments don’t turn into a bonfire I’ll eat a variety of hats.
15/02/2018 at 15:05 Biggus_Dikkus says:
how any sexual indentity affect gameplay?
