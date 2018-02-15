Bought an AMD Ryzen Vega APU from Newegg this week? You could be in for a partial refund

Earlier this week, AMD’s new Ryzen APUs with built-in Vega graphics – the Ryzen 3 2200G and the Ryzen 5 2400G – finally went on sale for $99 and $169 apiece. That’s how much AMD said they would cost and most retailers, lo and behold, have been selling them for those exact amounts.

Newegg, however, haven’t been playing ball this week, as their initial prices for the pair of Ryzen Vega APUs were around $20 more than their recommended retail prices. Fortunately, the metaphorical mob has retaliated quickly against these price shenanigans (hopefully by pelting them with old eggs), and affected customers are now being offered partial refunds to bring their purchases back in line with everyone else.

Steve Burke, who writes for Gamer Nexus, was one such customer and received the following email from Newegg on Tuesday notifying him of his upcoming refund.

Dear Steve Burke, We have great news! We are contacting you today about your recent order for an AMD Ryzen 5 2400G Quad-Core Desktop Processor YD2400C5FBBox, item 19-113-480, which you placed on February 12th 2018. We have been informed that the price had been lowered from $189.99 to $169.00 and we want to pass on these savings to you. We will automatically issue you a refund for the amount of $20 back to your original form of payment within 2-4 business days of this e-mail. You won’t need to do anything on your end. We appreciate your business and look forward to the opportunity to serve you again in the future. If you have any questions regarding the information provided in this email, please do not hesitate to contact Newegg Customer Service through one of the convenient contact methods provided here. Sincerely, Your Newegg Customer Service Team

Great news indeed. Thanks, Newegg, for being so thoughtful, despite the fact the Ryzen 5 2400G’s price was never $189.99 to begin with and has only ever been referred to as costing $169. Good on you.

Anyway, it would appear Newegg have finally got their house in order now, as the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G are indeed currently listed at $99 and $169. For now, anyway. Alas, anyone looking to avoid Newegg altogether are out of luck at the moment, as the Ryzen 3 2200G is currently out of stock on Amazon and stock of the Ryzen 5 2400G isn’t due in until February 17th.

Fortunately, UK stock seems to be more plentiful, with both Ryzen Vega APUs available on Amazon for their proper prices (£90 and £150 respectively), as well as places like Scan, Overclockers and Novatech (who are actually selling the Ryzen 5 2400G for just £148.30, it turns out, so grab one while you can).