Kingdom Come Deliverance mod adds unlimited saving

Kingdom Come: Deliverance deliberately doesn’t allow you to save the game whenever you feel like it, insisting that you either buy or brew a bottle of something called Saviour Schnapps first. It’s a heady beverage that saves your game even as it gets you drunk, and by the sounds of things it doesn’t seem too easy a beverage to come by. While the game does autosave on occasion, it doesn’t do so when you exit out, so it’s understandable that one of the very first Kingdom Come mods is one that does away with this punishing save restriction.
EddieShoe and Biosmanager’s Unlimited Saving does exactly what you would expect, by eliminating the need to guzzle down a bottle of tasty Schnapps before you’re allowed to save.
There is a potential wrinkle with the mod, however. There have been reports that, with the mod installed, people have been unable to save at all after their 300th save. Co-creator EddieShoe has posted a workaround, which I’ve pasted below, but it’s something to bear in mind.
“Someone has reported that the game won’t let you save after you’ve got 300 saves. Take backups of all your saves, remove all saves except your latest one. Now go in-game and load that save, delete it from the load menu and then save. It should be labeled as ‘Save 1’ now. I’m not sure if this issue even exists as I’ve only seen one report of it, but it’s worth trying if you run into it.”
The lack of quicksave was one the criticisms in Edwin’s Kingdom Come review. He felt that not supporting the feature was annoying partly “because the game is somewhat prone to crashing at the moment, and partly because Kingdom Come’s melee combat is as tough as horseshoes.”
15/02/2018 at 17:44 napoleonic says:
I understand the principle behind limited saves, but open-world immersive RPGs are always going to be crash-prone, and so it’s simply a bad idea to limit saves for such games.
15/02/2018 at 17:48 Iaksones says:
I appreciate what Warhorse was trying to do. Easier to convey consequences in a medieval society when you can’t scumsave as easily.
But I’d rather preserve my time than my immersion. (Pickpocketing and talking use the same button :/ )
15/02/2018 at 18:06 Babymech says:
Why would you even play the game if you don’t care for the historical accuracy?! In medieval times, pickpocket and talk were always mapped to the same button, whether you were a lowly peasant or worldly cobbler. Those were the hardships of the day and caused significant strife and unrest (at least until the Pope did away with all that in 1750) but for a very long time, there was no alternative (and no quicksaving either, of course).
15/02/2018 at 19:08 WombatDeath says:
Perhaps a sensible system would offer both: a default “save where we let you” option, with an optional “save anywhere you like” option.
15/02/2018 at 17:57 PuppySwarm says:
This game is hot garbage and sacrifices ‘fun’ for a lot of dumb mechanics in the name of ‘realism.’
15/02/2018 at 18:07 Babymech says:
I feel the same way about soccer.
15/02/2018 at 18:17 FurryLippedSquid says:
Conversely I’m having a super time with it.
15/02/2018 at 18:41 Buuurr says:
Me and all.
15/02/2018 at 18:29 woodsey says:
“This flight simulator has almost as many buttons as a real plane!”
15/02/2018 at 18:45 Viral Frog says:
I laughed unreasonably hard at this comment.
16/02/2018 at 01:53 mrjbarron says:
Metoo.
15/02/2018 at 17:58 Zenicetus says:
This makes me slightly more interested in picking up the game, because the save system was an absolute deal-breaker.
I’m still a little concerned about how tedious the crafting system might be, how punishing the food/water system is (not really a fan of that in games), and the current state of bugs. Time to read up on some more reviews, before making the jump.
15/02/2018 at 18:19 Iaksones says:
Food isn’t punishing at all. No thirst system. Camp stew is everywhere. Poach one hare and you’re good for a day or two (the meat will rot before you eat it all so sell some to someone unscrupulous).
I’ve seen some dialog issues and npcs that “stick” if you go off rails (pickpocketing your pickpocket trainer after you get what you’re after), but nothing broken yet in ~15 hrs of mostly messing around.
Didn’t get a chance to try alchemy because I didn’t have the right herbs for the one recipe I saw (didnt have belladona or “blneolaad” as Henry perceived it) or the ability to read the instructions. That sentence could sell or scare a potential buyer depending on playstyle I guess.
15/02/2018 at 18:42 Babymech says:
That first paragraph just reads like the log of an 18th century explorer who ended up on a cushy tropical isle.
15/02/2018 at 18:18 Scobie says:
The main issue I have with the save system at present is the lack of a Shenmue-style “continue” function, i.e. the ability to quit and make a temporary save that is deleted when you reload, so you can stop playing at any point if you need to go to bed or whatever. Other than that the save system is working alright for me personally. I appreciate what they’re trying to do with it, even if it’s not tuned perfectly.
(I say “Shenmue-style” because that’s the game I know it from, I’m sure there have been others since.)
15/02/2018 at 19:21 lokimotive says:
This is something more games should attempt to implement. I know there are logistical concerns with saving anywhere, beyond the gameplay elements, but I also have to go to bed/pick the kids up/go to work, etc. and I can’t plan my day on finding a save spot so I don’t lose my progress. Dying and having to start further back is something I can understand, but quitting and having to start further back should be avoided at all costs. Oddly I’ve seen some games where you start further along if you die than if you quit (VVVVVV and Borderlands come to mind). That is just idiotic.
15/02/2018 at 20:54 juan_h says:
I tend to think of it as Fire Emblem-style or possibly Ironman-XCOM-style, but I take your point. Of course in those cases saving and quitting are equivalent.
15/02/2018 at 18:21 Kohlrabi says:
I have now played roughly 8-10 hours of KCD, and so far it has been an interesting ride.
The more I play, the more I realize even though this game is first person, it more resembles the Gothic series than Skyrim. This feeling is probably augmented by me playing the German version, sometime I feel like I could close my eyes and imagine the dialogues to be Gothic. You start as a lowly nobody who has to find his place and respect in an unknown world. You have a weird combat system (though not as pure crap as Skyrim’s, it’s still not that great), the (localized) dialogue can be hit and miss. You have an open world which you can travel freely with no handholding, since at every corner you can be ambushed by bandits or rogue soldiers. And the first Gothic also had huge ambitions and huge problems with its performance.
Quests can apparently be solved in numerous ways, which sometimes just emerge from playing around what the world offers, and do not offer scripted solutions only.
At one point I wanted to leave a place I was not allowed to leave, trying to manage to get a disguise. After I stole several items, I took a misstep on the way to the “quest-giver”, and dropped down into a chasm. That chasm lead to freedom, and the game acknowledged that solution as well.
This feels like a walk down memory lane. Exactly like with Gothic in the tymes of olde, I am mildly annoyed and fascinated at the same time.
The save system is manageable. You need to structure your daily (ingame) routine. The game saves at most quest checkpoints as well.
15/02/2018 at 18:25 Iaksones says:
Did you do the quest where you learn to dodge and parry? I went off rails immediately and was stuck with swinging in 5 directions or stabbing for a while.
15/02/2018 at 18:44 Buuurr says:
I feel it is more like Morrowwind. The combat system is a monster to learn but once done, it is great. You can adequately parry, block with a shield and swing away. But the fun for me comes in with ripostes, perfect parries, dodging and chain finishers. Done right it is massively satisfying.
15/02/2018 at 18:24 Blastaz says:
Lack of saving was a real problem for me so I installed the mod as soon as I finished playing last night.
Some people love risk and Ironman, but I am not one of those people, especially in a game as big as KCD.
The save system was really cramping my style and, in my eyes, just added difficulty for the sake of it. Sure, keep it as a survival mode option with an achievement for those who like that sort of thing, but it really needs to go.
15/02/2018 at 19:08 Archonsod says:
I installed it first time it crashed during one of those multi-part cutscenes and dumped me back around half an hour or so.
15/02/2018 at 18:25 poliovaccine says:
It seems really tough to gauge this stuff, and I can’t suss out a reliable rule of thumb – like, say, having to find a bathroom or similarly secluded space was really cool in the first Dead Rising, and worked really well. Resident Evil’s typewriter ribbons lent a lot of tension to the game and never annoyed me, and that sort of save system certainly came to be a staple of survival horror design, so it seems like other folks liked it, too. Hitman: Blood Money only enhanced its sense of solving immersive-sim environs like a puzzle game by offering limited numbers of saves per mission (dependent on difficulty setting). Games like State of Decay or Dark Souls would be entirely different (less tense and challenging, less cathartic in hard-won victory) if they had “save slots,” rather than just autosaving your progress (or lack thereof) consistently, removing the ability to savescum whatsoever. I even still enjoy “going home” to save the game in open world games, like GTAs III thru V or Mafia II, though it seems like many folks are sick of that these days.
And yet, for all those times a restrictive save system added something to the game, there are just as many times when it didn’t, and just as many more examples of games which really needed save-anywhere functionality to be any less than infuriating. For example, Skyrim or any of the STALKER games would absolutely drive me bugshit if I couldn’t quicksave, and instead had to make my way all the way back to the safety of the nearest hold, or Skavodsk or the Garbage or whatever. Those games would be crippled by omitting a quicksave.
As far as this game goes, I’ve watched a bit of an LP of it, and it sure seems like it’s targeting the more “hardcore survivalist” gamers. But all those many systems will probably go really well with modding, and if kidding this game takes off, I expect to see some more “casual” as well as “fantasy” themed overhauls. And one way wouldn’t be any better than the other, innately…
I wonder what it is that makes a restricted save system “work” or not. That’d be a worthy topic for one of “The Mechanic” articles, if I do say so myself..! Though I’d be interested to hear opinions about that here, too, cus I feel like I can sense the distinction, but I can’t quite put it into words…
15/02/2018 at 18:32 poliovaccine says:
“If *modding* this game takes off” – Jesus fuck but I hate autocorrect, and most of all when it “corrects” a real word for a another one it thinks is more common. I know you can turn it off, but I still hope to one day meet the folks who programmed this autocorrect functionality, so I can personally slap them.
15/02/2018 at 18:50 Babymech says:
Kidding this game will never not be fun, I dare say.
15/02/2018 at 23:35 SanguineAngel says:
hey i just wanted to say your ponderings echo my ponderings and I am glad you wrote them out. Thanks
15/02/2018 at 20:35 ErraticGamer says:
Just have the game create a temporary save when you Quit that deletes itself after loading, and this whole problem goes away. I mean, somebody will still mod it so that save scumming can happen, fine, but for many of us we’re fine living with your game design limitations so long as they don’t cost us significant progress simply for being adults who need to walk away from the computer sometimes.
I started KC:D the night of its release and spent over an hour (not “an hour from the start of the game”, this was a full hour of wanting to be done playing but not being able to save) trying to get to a point where it would save so I could stop playing and go to bed. That’s completely unacceptable. There are game design reasons to prevent me from loading situations at my whim to retry them over and over. There are zero valid reasons to prevent me from shutting the game down and going to bed without losing progress.
15/02/2018 at 21:21 Buuurr says:
You get three save drinks from the start… just sayin.
15/02/2018 at 21:31 ErraticGamer says:
Yes, and I used one of them before that hour-long stretch started, and, not knowing when I’d be able to get more (they’re expensive, and early in the game you have basically no money), didn’t want to waste yet another. I shouldn’t have to spend a valuable resource to walk away from the computer, either. It’s not defensible game design. It has nothing to do with game design at all, it’s a usability issue. People don’t live at their machines.
Over an hour is a hell of a long stretch for a game to gamble anybody’s time without a checkpoint, but again, I’m even fine with that. I think it’s kind of shitty, but okay, they designed the game. But not letting the player walk away is bullshit.
15/02/2018 at 22:17 haldolium says:
Just a heads up, apparently the game has a hard limit of 300 saves which you will hit much sooner with the mod.
I installed it pretty fast after I started playing. While I enjoy freedome of quicksaving every 20 seconds, I don’t mind if games establish a intelligent and fitting system to encourage overthinking of risky actions.
I don’t mind games that limit saving or do not provide quicksaves.
However KDC doesn’t fall into that category and especially in the very beginning, where try and error is much more present (lets exclude the many game breaking bugs that could lead to *hours* of lost gameplay due to the save system) the game fucks over people with ridiculous 3 potions, no knowledge how to brew them and awful high vendor prices to get even one.
I think there should’ve been a different approach to the system in general. The learning by doing concept from the TES games kind of contradicts the strict saving mechanic.