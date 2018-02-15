Podcast: The toughest moral choices we’ve made

All right, picture this. There’s five podcasts tied to a train track, and you’re on a train speeding toward them. On another track, there’s just one podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. Do you swap tracks and kill one podcast to save the other five? Or do you forge ahead? Take your time, it’s a difficult moral choice – exactly our topic this week. Think hard about it. No, listen, you should think about it very carefully. No, listen–

I know, but–

You can’t just p–

Ha ha, okay, stop the train. Joke’s over.

Stop the train.

STOP THE TRAIN FOR THE LOVE OF GOD STOP THE TR–

Yes, we’re talking morality. Glowing paragons, rugged renegades, sith cacklers and jedi hand-wringers. And, of course, all the grey weirdoes in between who can’t make up their minds. Matt thinks the decision to reprogram the robotic Geth in Mass Effect 2 is full of complexity. Brendan prefers the ethical drudgery of being an Arstotzkan border guard in Papers, Please. John would rather pick whatever decision makes the most sense in the confines of the story. Maybe that’s why he had his favourite character in Knights of the Old Republic murdered by a reluctant wookie. Who knows.

We also play a minigame, in which John and Matt are put through the end-of-level confessionals of Catholic guilt simulator, Catherine. Listen to find out which of them is deemed “Lawful” and which is branded “Chaotic”. Thanks to Tom Frederick for suggesting the topic of ‘morality’!

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. The music has been ethically sourced from only an organic Jack de Quidt.

Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.

Readers’ answers on Facebook and Twitter