Podcast: The toughest moral choices we’ve made

All right, picture this. There’s five podcasts tied to a train track, and you’re on a train speeding toward them. On another track, there’s just one podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. Do you swap tracks and kill one podcast to save the other five? Or do you forge ahead? Take your time, it’s a difficult moral choice – exactly our topic this week. Think hard about it. No, listen, you should think about it very carefully. No, listen–
I know, but–
You can’t just p–
Ha ha, okay, stop the train. Joke’s over.
Stop the train.
STOP THE TRAIN FOR THE LOVE OF GOD STOP THE TR–
Yes, we’re talking morality. Glowing paragons, rugged renegades, sith cacklers and jedi hand-wringers. And, of course, all the grey weirdoes in between who can’t make up their minds. Matt thinks the decision to reprogram the robotic Geth in Mass Effect 2 is full of complexity. Brendan prefers the ethical drudgery of being an Arstotzkan border guard in Papers, Please. John would rather pick whatever decision makes the most sense in the confines of the story. Maybe that’s why he had his favourite character in Knights of the Old Republic murdered by a reluctant wookie. Who knows.
We also play a minigame, in which John and Matt are put through the end-of-level confessionals of Catholic guilt simulator, Catherine. Listen to find out which of them is deemed “Lawful” and which is branded “Chaotic”. Thanks to Tom Frederick for suggesting the topic of ‘morality’!
15/02/2018 at 21:06 somnolentsurfer says:
You’re close with Mass Effect 2, but you’re all wrong. The only moral choice ever in games worth stopping to think about was whether to murder the woman knowingly spreading a deadly STD, or the woman who wants to execute her own daughter because she’s disabled.
16/02/2018 at 02:02 Lukasz says:
She doesn’t want to kill her because she is disabled. She wants to kill her daughter because the daughter escape from place which caters to her kind and actively hunts and murders dozens of people.
No real moral choice here. It’s very black and white
Helping mother is the correct moral choice
Helping daughter is evil and assine
15/02/2018 at 21:32 SanguineAngel says:
I can’t decide if Brendan’s sense of what constitutes himself changes between talking about robots and teleportation or not but I am enjoying this podcast immensely :)
15/02/2018 at 23:30 Raoul Duke says:
I found almost none of the ‘moral choices’ in any of the Mass Effect games interesting, because the games presented almost everything as a roughly equal trade off, which is not how real life works. If you’re weighing up a 51/49 balance of whether to do something, there’s really no good or bad answer.
The Witcher 3 presents much more interesting choices, and doesn’t telegraph to you what their consequences might be, either.
15/02/2018 at 23:36 Unclepauly says:
Spot on pally.
16/02/2018 at 00:44 somnolentsurfer says:
I got a new PC last month, so I’ve only just played the first couple of hours of The Witcher 3 since writing that post above. But the moment I mentioned in Mass Effect is probably most notable for having literally no effect on anything else in the story. Well, in that game anyway. Still not played ME3.
16/02/2018 at 01:56 ashleys_ears says:
If you side with JUSTICE MOM, she appears in a mission in ME3 and can provide a tiny, tiny boost to your War Assets number, which influences the possible endings. If you side with EVIL SEX DAUGHTER, she can appear as a generic enemy in the final mission. Aaaaand that’s it. It’s incredibly negligible. JUSTICE MOM has actual scenes and dialogue in ME3, though, whereas EVIL SEX DAUGHTER doesn’t, which is probably worth mentioning. It’s not *much*, but it’s something. It’s almost like the writers just assumed literally everyone makes the Obviously Right Choice in ME2 or something.
Perish the thought.
16/02/2018 at 00:37 Belmakor says:
Deus Ex surely has to have a mention here;
The decision whether or not to kill the commander at the liberty statue.
On one hand you have just been dropped into an active terrorist situation with instructions to capture the commander and as one of the good guys working for a peace keeping agency you would think this is legitimate and morally correct.
Except…
Your own brother has given you some subtle warnings and alluded to the fact that violence is not the solution here.
The commander when you finally meet him also has a convincing argument which assuming you have a soul completely justifies his own actions. He also pretty much accepts his fate and leaves the decision to you.
Did you shoot him to save him from presumably a life term and or torture?
Or do you leave him to be captured in the belief that it’s going to be better for him?