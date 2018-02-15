Sea Of Thieves’ servers need plundering this weekend

While I’ve not had the chance to find my sea legs yet, our Alec has greatly enjoyed his time thusfar with Rare’s upcoming co-op pirate sandbox adventure Sea of Thieves. Over the past month or two, beta testing events for the game have been stepping up, and now it’s in the final stretch of development. There’s just one thing left to do: Bracing for impact.
In order to help ensure that their servers don’t completely melt down on launch day, Rare are going to be running a series of Scale Testing beta weekends from now until release. The first of which is due to kick off tomorrow morning, 10am GMT, and end at the same time on Sunday morning.
As detailed here on the Sea of Thieves site, the Scale Test will run for 48 hours exactly, and they hope to get concurrent player numbers up to their highest yet. They’re not quite ready to open the floodgates to everyone, so attendance on this one will be limited to previous Sea of Thieves beta testers, and Xbox Insider members. The game is exclusive to Windows 10 and can be acquired exclusively via the built-in storefront. It’s a pain, yes, but at least it allows cross-play with Xbox One folks.
They’re pretty honest about what they’re expecting to see happen during this round of testing: Interrupted connections, wonky store interactions and inability to join games at especially busy times. If they do find that their hardware is choking during this test, they’ll be able to roll out more servers in time for the next round. If all goes smoothly, then they can be a little more conservative in their upscaling.
I must admit that I was initially skeptical of Sea of Thieves when I first laid eyes on it, but through accounts from friends of their hook-handed misadventures, and a few Twitch streams watched, I’m rather excited to try this. I’m usually not the most social of gamers, but if there’s anything I’ve learnt from reading far too much One Piece I’m sure I can find a crew of gentle souls to follow me on my path to adventure.
15/02/2018 at 19:45 Evan_ says:
A pain? It’s price is a pain. Having to switch operating system on the pc that’s also my workstation, with many painstakingly configured applications is much more than that.
The game looks great, but I’m rooting so hard for it to fail because of the WinStore exclusivity. I’d take lootboxes and microtransactions any day instead. At least those can be ignored.
15/02/2018 at 19:48 Ghostwise says:
I’d imagine that in a year or two, it’ll make the transition from sail to Steam.
15/02/2018 at 21:46 Daemoroth says:
Sounds like a “you” problem, and top if off with you being an absolute d*ck for no apparent reason.
15/02/2018 at 23:54 Evan_ says:
I’m rooting for it to fail for completely selfless reasons: if an anything exclusive title fails, it decreases the chances of companies using good games to promote something no one would even prod with a stick. So more people will have access to titles they are interested in.
So I feel my d*ckness if far from ‘absolute’ at least. :)
16/02/2018 at 03:18 DarkFenix says:
It’s not just his problem, and he isn’t being a dick. Origin exclusivity has been enough to make me ignore anything appearing on it, Windows Store exclusivity is worse.
You might be willing to swallow any dick move developers throw your way, but you’re in for a shock if you think you can accurately project that onto everyone else.
I too am hoping their WinStore exclusivity blows up in their faces, because that’s how businesses learn.
15/02/2018 at 19:53 Jerodar says:
It actually is pretty much an open beta, all you need to do is download the Insider Hub from the windows store and sign up there, then you can download the beta.
16/02/2018 at 01:16 doodler says:
Can confirm, this was a simple sign up if you already have an free microsoft/xbox live account.
16/02/2018 at 01:27 Marr says:
Well that’s the big ‘if’, isn’t it. I’m in no hurry to repeat the experience of Games for Windows Live, especially in a way that would attempt to graft itself permanently onto my Windows user account.