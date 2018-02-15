Secret of Mana’s 3D remake is out now on Steam

Aah, Secret of Mana, middle game in one of the most confusingly named trilogies in gaming. Known in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 2 and barely known as anything in Europe due to a very small PAL print run. For those who could get it, it’s a fondly remembered if slightly awkward SNES action-RPG that skews a little more heavily towards the RPG side than most.
As of today, it’s back and looking downright fine; Square Enix’s 3D remake (first announced at Gamescom last year) is out today on Steam.
It’s hard not to feel a pang of nostalgia watching that launch trailer. The new voice-acting (obviously not in the original release) isn’t terrible either, although the script is undeniably very 90s JRPG-lite fare. The art has been adapted quite nicely from chunky sprites to nearly-as-chunky polygons, but there does seem to be a certain sense of depth missing to it. Ironic, given its newly three-dimensional nature.
The remake seems to be receiving some rather mixed responses from the Steam review crowd, with many negative reviews attributed to a slew of launch-day bugs. Some also feel its adhering too closely to the SNES original, to the remake’s detriment. They have at least made some quantifiable improvements over the original SNES version: Full co-op is supported, albeit local-only (another source of complaints on Steam), and unlike the original game, casting a spell doesn’t freeze time for all but the casting player, keeping up the pace of the action.
At least one thing everyone seems to agree on is that they’ve done a great job remixing and rearranging the soundtrack. Melodies are immediately recognizable and familiar, but have vastly more instrumental depth. It has the sound of a mid-generation Playstation game now, dense with semi-retro synths but at least up to CD audio quality.
It’s hard to argue that the chosen price is a bit of a turn-off, too. Given that a savvy shopper can put down an order on the jazzed up PC version of Final Fantasy XV for around £30, having the same price on a pleasantly polished-up but otherwise very, very old Super Nintendo game seems a bit of a hard sell.
Personally, I think you’re better off looking up the fan-translated version of Seiken Densetsu 3, the vastly superior sequel. I’m not entirely sure why Square opted to remake the middle game in the series – perhaps the Japan-only release of the sequel made them worry that it wouldn’t sell at all in the west?
Secret Of Mana is available now on Steam for £30/$40. No launch-day discount this time, sorry.
15/02/2018 at 22:45 wwarnick says:
Now I think it’s Chrono Trigger’s turn for a remake.
16/02/2018 at 00:58 FordTruck says:
If they do chrono trigger i hope it’s nothing like this and much more like BLUE DRAGON
15/02/2018 at 22:46 Spuzzell says:
No, no. No.
It looks like a 2008 mobile phone game.
The voice acting is close to the worse I have ever heard, and completely and utterly destroys any charm the game has somehow retained after its graphics were redone as 3D in MS Paint.
Charging £30 is the least worst thing about this travesty.
I’m very much hopeful for the FFVII remake.
15/02/2018 at 23:28 GeoX says:
The Mana series is weird in how fast if went downhill. Final Fantasy Adventure and Secret of Mana are both all-time classics. SD3 and Legend of Mana are both worth playing, if deeply flawed, but ever since then the series has just been able to do no right. I keep buying sequels and remakes out of sheer nostalgia (they always at least LOOK good in screenshots), but they always disappoint. Is nostalgia’s siren song enough to get me to look twice at this new one? Survey sez…maybe.
16/02/2018 at 01:16 bmxbandit says:
Well over here in Japan, the price is actually 5184 yen, about 49 dollars or 35 quid. Japanese companies hate Steam. Haaaaaaate it.