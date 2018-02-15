Shroud of the Avatar leaves early access March 27th

The past few years have been dense with reboots, remakes and Kickstarter-funded drives to return old franchises to life. When it was first announced, Shroud of The Avatar seemed like a relatively safe bet; the original mind behind the Ultima series, returning to not only dust off the singleplayer and story-driven side of the franchise, but blend it with the fondly remembered gameplay mechanics of Ultima Online.
We’ve not covered Shroud of The Avatar at all since November 2014. Now, almost five years since it first raised $2m on Kickstarter, and over three years since it first debuted on Early Access, Portalarium reckon it’s about ready for launch.
While I’ve not had the chance to try Shroud of the Avatar myself, from what I’ve seen streamed and heard on the grapevine, this one isn’t quite ready for prime-time, and may never get to that point, either. There are quite reasonable concerns about how dated the game looks, and while that is a literally superficial complaint, it’s hard to argue against the game looking a lot flatter than it should. Some of the more positive and recent Steam reviews even mention that it doesn’t run especially smoothly either.
Also worrying are reports of a multiplayer economy that vastly favours a handful of wealthy crafters, and of more particular concern is the concurrent active player-base. While I am aware that you can log in to the game directly after purchasing it from Portalarium’s own site, the fact remains that the Steam average player count (using Steamcharts’ unofficial but usually accurate figures) has been hovering around the 120-130 mark for the past 8 months. That’s not a healthy number for an online game.
It doesn’t help that the single-player side of the game bears little resemblance to Ultima (beyond having to type conversational keywords at NPCs), and just looks more like an MMO without other players. Complaints abound regarding the optional cash-shop that the game is using to provide yet another layer of funding, with many plots of land for player housing requiring real money in order to buy a deed to them. It’s not the best of signs, really.
Shroud of the Avatar is currently £31/$40, although the price may yet increase on March 27th. You’re probably best off at least playing the free trial before diving in to something potentially regrettable. We’ll hopefully have a full review, or at least some hands-on impressions ready at launch, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that this one has fallen far short of its potential.
15/02/2018 at 23:49 wwarnick says:
It’s really too bad. Ultima VII is still one of my favorite RPGs ever.
15/02/2018 at 23:56 milligna says:
Virtue Citizen is pretty poor, the review should be a bloodbath.
16/02/2018 at 00:10 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Oof. This reeks of death more than a plague-ridden peasant during the Black Death. I loved UO back in the day and I’ve followed this from an ever-increasing distance as they seem to have made poor choices at every step. A real missed opportunity I feel. Definitely not one for me.
16/02/2018 at 00:33 TillEulenspiegel says:
It was on the wrong track from the start. Instead of making a successor to either UO or Ultima 4-7, they picked a kind of middle path which seemed to capture the appeal of neither.
It’s so frustrating. I look at Ultima Online (and Dwarf Fortress, and a few other games) as just the beginning of a path towards greatness, but every expedition along that path has lead to backsliding which incredibly produces a result inferior to the original.
16/02/2018 at 00:57 FordTruck says:
So true everytime i feel they are so close to a ultima online type of game it’s like 1000000000000000 steps pulled backwards, I don’t get why someone can’t just emulate it into a modern setting..they keep trying to mix and match with different types of games
16/02/2018 at 00:10 Godwhacker says:
Looks like a marginally upgraded Ultima 9. Not good.
16/02/2018 at 01:21 hellboy says:
I had more fun with Ultima 9 tbh. Unless this has improved dramatically over the last few months, it’s not better than a buggy second rate MMO.
16/02/2018 at 00:16 malkav11 says:
It had the feel of a doomed project from the outset, but I’d be pleased if it turned out to be brilliant. I suspect it won’t.
16/02/2018 at 00:57 geldonyetich says:
Should I be worried the game is leaving early access in a little over month and yet the first thing I see on Steam page is, “WARNING: THIS GAME IS IN EARLY ACCESS. PLEASE DO NOT PURCHASE IT UNLESS YOU WANT TO ACTIVELY SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF THE GAME AND ARE PREPARED TO HANDLE SERIOUS ISSUES AND INCOMPLETE CONTENT. PLEASE READ THE NEGATIVE REVIEWS PRIOR”?
Honestly, I played through Ultima IX, twice. Shroud of the Avatar has little to fear from me.
16/02/2018 at 02:07 Mojavi Viper says:
So I checked just now on steam and I have about 50 hrs in the game. This game just isn’t fun and doesn’t deliver anything it promises, although it attempts to do so but it falls short. Also the player base is probably around that ~200 a month, but here’s the deal with those; most of them have vested thousands in real money into the game. They get all of the cool stuff, you attend their parties and get free stuff like emotes. Once you have done that plus the shitty story line, you have done everything there is to do in the game.
16/02/2018 at 02:57 Vickers says:
I always figured this would die before arrival like the new everquest did