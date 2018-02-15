Starmancer is a neat looking space station sim inspired by Dwarf Fortress

If you want to get my attention, opening your Kickstarter pitch with a mention of transhumanism is a great way to go about that. Another great way is to make a game that’s essentially ‘RimWorld in space’, and developers Ominux Games seem to have succeeded on both counts.
Starmancer is a space station sim where you play as a human/AI hybrid tasked with managing a human crew. The devs point to Dwarf Fortress as an inspiration, with colonists that get up to sneaky stuff like blabbing about their days to their crew mates, forming relationships and potentially starting mutinies if you chuck their friends out of airlocks. Starmancer’s Kickstarter campaign is set to comfortably exceed its target, with an alpha that’ll start in the next few months and a full release planned for January 2019.
Colony sims are familiar territory by now, but Starmancer’s setting takes the idea somewhere new. A catastrophe has befallen Earth, and you control one of many Ark ships that were loaded up with digital copies of human consciousnesses and launched into the void. Each game starts with you awaking after an unknown length of time, in an unknown solar system populated by factions from other Arks that have woken up before you. You can trade with and perform missions for those factions, though there are also pirate types that will just attack you.
It’s encouraging to see that the devs know why people want to play the kind of game they’re making – “for the stories that you can tell about your station”. Key to that is making you care about your colonists, who’ll all have their own personalities. Part of that will be shaped by you: the jobs and conditions you create for each colonist affect their behaviour, so spoil them with fancy bedrooms and they’ll get used to living in decadence.
It sounds like an interesting system, though one line from the Kickstarter sets alarm bells ringing: “low class colonists are little more than animals–caring only about survival.” I’m not at all comfortable with the language being used here. This gets thorny, fast, because from what I can tell the system amounts to a crude interpretation of Marx’s theory of alienation. I think it’s an important theory that gets at a very real and very troubling aspect of capitalism, though this is complicated and nuanced stuff that needs to be presented carefully, or else risk offensively perpetuating problems that the theory is meant to expose.
It’s an issue I’ll be keeping an eye on, largely because I’m still interested in the game itself. As you’d expect, there are plenty of features I haven’t mentioned here, like managing the atmosphere (in terms of oxygen and temperature, not just curtailing rumour-mongering), the spread of diseases and your Ark’s defences.
If any of that piques your interest, you can check out a pre-alpha gameplay video here, and the Kickstarter page is here.
15/02/2018 at 11:17 Ur-Quan says:
This looks really nice and all but i have seen far too many of these Dwarf Fortress style games crash and burn to get my hopes up.
15/02/2018 at 11:36 MaxMcG says:
Well, it sure can’t be any worse that Spacebase DF9.
15/02/2018 at 11:37 Gothnak says:
It’s like Kairosoft made a ‘proper’ game.
15/02/2018 at 11:51 SanguineAngel says:
Looks like it might be interesting. Though, like Ur-Quan above I’d be skeptical about just how successful any game looking to DF for inspiration can be for me personally. DF is a seemingly insurmountable monument of gaming, though the repeated attempts seem to me to indicate the real desire to translate it into something just a touch more accessible.
Matt, I’m honestly interested in your opinion regarding the space for interpretation or discussion of alienation in this game. You’ve used some pretty strong terminology to note your concerns. Who do you think might be offended by an insensitive representation?
To me, games seem a fine place to explore, discuss, and reflect upon any number of political or socialiogical topics. Particularly sci-fi, which has a tradition of doing so. As with other creative fields – I’d fully expect and hope that discussion to address topics with varying degrees of sophistication and understanding, and explore a myriad of theories and views and so be accessible for participents of any level.
Might it be a little churlish or imperious to chastise a work for approaching a topic that queries a concept in a simple or accessible manner, possibly with a degree of ignorance and exploring potentially uncomfortable or niave lines of thought?
If you prohibit discussion about a topic until you have formed a full and possibly even socially “correct” opinion… How can we develop an informed opinion or knowledge if we don’t discuss it in the first place? And that applies not only to the creator but the audience also…
I don’t really know, I guess I just wonder why it could be problematic for Starmancer to discuss the theory of alienation, even in a simplistic or hamfisted manner?
15/02/2018 at 14:27 IaIaFhtagn says:
I’m actually intrigued about some of the things you’ve written here. To provide some opinions about why this ‘could’ be troublesome, it’s important to remember that the idea that ‘poor people can’t appreciate nice things’ is something that’s frequently used – either openly or by implication – by gutter rags like the Mail to attack the lower working class and benefit claimants. These are the problems that I would imagine Mr Cox is referring to, in terms of possibly perpetuating them.
What intrigues me about your response, though, is that you seem to be arguing against something that isn’t in the article. You talk about how it would be ‘imperious to chastise a work’ and argue against prohibiting ‘discussion about a topic until you have formed a full and possibly even socially “correct” opinion’, but there’s none of this in the original writing. Indeed, all Mr Cox has said is that the language used makes him – as an individual – uncomfortable, and that it needs to be presented carefully.
Unless you’re reading a very different article to me, there’s no imperiousness here, no calls for censorship. And while it may seem strange for me – a randomer on the internet – to take issue with you taking issue, it’s something I see a lot. It seems that often when someone gives a personal opinion, there are accusations of prohibiting discussion. So, out of interest: why does his opinion on the potentially divisive nature of how a fairly complex theory is handled worry you so much?
15/02/2018 at 11:54 Dominic Tarason says:
While the ‘little more than animals’ line is… rubbish, quite frankly, I’m willing to chalk that one up to just some clumsy writing. I appreciate that they’re trying to replicate the Dwarf Fortress system whereby your workers are largely content with having a warm bed and cold beer, while nobles make increasingly irritating and awkward demands in their pursuit of a life of luxury.
There’s a reason why savvy dwarf fort builders design nobles quarters with a lock on the outside, and a way to re-route magma flow into the chamber if the 1% get too fussy.
Now that I think about it, being rich in Dwarf Fortress is a very high stakes game. The ruling class never get to forget who built their homes.
15/02/2018 at 13:11 Shadow says:
Could easily be a writing mishap, considering that after all, most games involving classes of citizens have the lowest ones content with the basics such as bread and water, but increasingly wealthier strata require an increasing amount of luxuries to achieve the same level of contentment. Happens in Caesar/Pharaoh/Zeus/Emperor, the Anno series, Dwarf Fortress and countless others.
But it could also represent the game’s potentially cynical tone, following the notion that humans will be humans, and the worst of us will pop up wherever you send a cluster of our species. Call me cynical as well, but if there’s something humans haven’t tired of in millenia, it’s exploiting others of their own kind. Capitalism is brand-spanking-new in this side of human history.
15/02/2018 at 14:19 qeloqoo says:
Kingdom: Animalia
Phylum: Chordata
Class: Mammalia
Order: Primates
Suborder: Haplorhini
Infraorder: Simiiformes
Family: Hominidae
Genus: Homo
Species: Homo sapiens
Do you see what’s on top of the list?
Is there point in arguing with science? Harsh conditions strip luxury sentiment as “humane” and leave only survival instinct.
15/02/2018 at 14:47 Drib says:
Dude, speaking in colloquialisms is something that people do. “Little more than animals” is saying basically “not human”, or “can only think of eating, fighting, and fucking”. I get that homo sapiens are part of the animalia kingdom, but you’re missing the point and I think you know that.
15/02/2018 at 14:50 aldo_14 says:
Listing taxonomy does not equate to ‘arguing with science’.
15/02/2018 at 12:14 Sandepande says:
But I don’t want to care about my colonists. Such a faff.
15/02/2018 at 13:15 DodgyG33za says:
I am usually a sucker for this kind of game, but it after buying into Towns and DF9 this would be a buy when finished for me.
I say ‘would’, because I rage quit Rimworld and uninstalled at the weekend after a colonist went nuts and burned my/his base to the ground. Which happened to be made completely of stone. And underground. This happened just after another colonist had died after walking into one of our own traps wooden deadfall traps. And only security I had researched. Which raiders, in their infinite wisdom, avoid by tunneling though my walls.
Sure, you can have an evolving story. With characters I can get to love only to see them die. I get that. It gets you invested and makes your decisions all the more weighty, even if a decision is effectively choosing who to let live. But you need sensible systems for controlling these outcomes. And believable actions by all involved (within the context of the setting of course) otherwise it is just an exercise in frustration and play until RNG gets you.
15/02/2018 at 13:45 Drib says:
I’ve been on a bit of a DF kick lately. Granted this won’t be out for ages, but hey. Looks neat.
The writing is a bit suspect up there but I do expect they just mean “people with nothing expect just food and drink” or something, rather than “are literally drooling animals with no minds, the useless poor people”
Anyway, looks neat. I’m a bit gunshy after DF9, but so what, really?
15/02/2018 at 14:35 jonahcutter says:
Astrobase Command is doing something similar, in space station management with a focus on managing mini AI personalities. It’s already in backer/ea alpha.
15/02/2018 at 14:47 Maxheadroom says:
The premise is reminding me of a little indie game from about 5 years ago where you played the corrupt AI of a starship and had to kill your crew (by venting them into space, rigging consoles to explode etc) before they could bet back home and have you purged.
Anyone remember what that was called?
Edit: never mind, fiound it : link to plaw.itch.io