Valentine’s Day has come and gone, now comes the time to gorge on discounted chocolate. In addition to entire supermarket shops dedicated to picking up half-price Milk Trays, it just so happens that you can pick up a few gaming bargains, too. Everything from beat ’em ups to CPU coolers. Here’s a batch of the best PC gaming deals of the week, with some other fun stuff thrown in for good measure.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Dead Space, for those who have never played it, is probably what you’d get if you asked John Carpenter to make a Resident Evil game. It’s a bit of a horror game classic and it’s absolutely free right now on PC. Get it while you can.

Dead Space on PC for free from Origin

The banner for GOG’s Chinese New Year sale features a cartoon Corgi and that’s only the first reason to check out the sale range. The site also features hourly flash deals which rotate in and out and over 500 games with up to 90% off. This one is set to finish on February 20th.

Chinese New Year Sale from GOG

Now that the Valentine Sale at Humble has finished up, what better thing to replace it than the Fighter Sale, I mean that just makes sense. Over at Humble right now, you can pick up a batch of brawlers with up to 85% off, including Nidhogg for £2.44, Injustice 2 for £27.99, Absolver for £11.49, Lethal League for £2.99 and Dave Lang’s Divekick for £1.59.

Fighter Sale range from Humble Store

Meanwhile, at Fanatical, you can find the ‘Lunar New Year’ sale, which features various titles with decent discounts. On top of the existing discounts, you can take an extra 8% off most titles by entering the code LUNAR8 at checkout.

Lunar New Year sale using code LUNAR8 from Fanatical

GamersGate is celebrating its 13th anniversary right now and is celebrating with a blowout sale, featuring a ton of digital downloads with various price cuts. This also means that GamersGate began life on the internet in 2005, mere months after Half Life 2 was released. I’ll just leave you with that thought.

Anniversary Sale from GamersGate

This month, signing up for a Humble Monthly subscription will get you instant access to a copy of Dark Souls 3 as well as the Ashes of Ariandel DLC pack, along with a stack of other games once the month finishes out, all of which will cost you $12 / £10.

Dark Souls 3 and Ashes of Ariandel DLC for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

UK Deals

There’s a double discount up for grabs over at the HP Store, where the already-discounted HP Spectre x360 laptop / tablet hybrid is available for £1399. Using code 8LAPTOP at checkout will take an extra chunk of cash off the price and bring the cost down to £1287.

HP Spectre x360 13-ae005na Convertible Laptop for £1287 using code 8LAPTOP from HP Store

Over the past few weeks, the price of this Philips 50-inch 4K TV has slipped further and further. Currently, it’s at its lowest ever price of £419, if you fancied it. This is one of the TVs with Philips’ weird Ambilight tech that projects mood lighting in the space behind the TV, too.

Philips 50PUS6272 50-inch 4K Ambilight TV for £419 from Argos

Building a PC at this point in time seems like financial suicide but at the very least, if you’ve gotten all that graphics card stuff out of the way already, you can save some cash on a Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO CPU cooler, which is down to £22 at the moment.

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo CPU Cooler for £21.95 from Amazon UK

US Deals

Avid readers of this little deals roundup section may remember the Amazon Echo / Destiny 2 partnership that gave birth to this limited edition Destiny 2 Ghost with Alexa functionality, which can interact with your Destiny 2 game as well. This thing began life at $90 but is currently available for $50.

Limited Edition Alexa-enabled Destiny 2 Ghost for $49.99 from Amazon US

Those of you out there who happen to be fans of Howard Shore’s score for The Fellowship of the Ring as well as collecting vinyl – yes, that very specific cross-section of you – can start saving your pennies for this big, beautiful, five-LP vinyl box set of the entire score to the first Lord of the Rings film, up for pre-order now.

Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring Limited 5-Vinyl Box Set for $119.98 from Amazon US

