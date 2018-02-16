CCP reveal plans to crack down on EVE Online botters

Like a lot of online games, EVE Online has a problem with botters – players who create automated bots to slave away in the asteroid mines. That problem only got worse since the MMO introduced its free-to-play ‘Alpha Clone’ accounts. Pressure from fans has led to this recent update on the EVE Online blog, in which creators CCP outline the state of the botting problem, and what they’re doing about it. Short version: they’re getting harsher.
To start with, CCP banned over 1,800 accounts in January, according to the post. “Mining bots were the largest group represented,” they said, “with ratting bots coming in a close second.” Around a third of those – repeat offenders – have been banned on a permanent basis, while the others were only temporarily ejected from the airlock, it being their first offense and all.
The way things currently stand, initial bans last for 30 of our Earth days, but CCP has plans to reduce that period. From March 1st onwards, anyone caught on a first botting offense will be banned for just three days, affording them “a painless chance to mend their wicked ways.”
It might seem a strange reaction to increased reports of botters, but CCP reason that if these players “don’t [turn things around] then they simply get removed from the game pronto and we can all move on.” That’s because, from March 1st also, CCP will only tolerate a single botting offense from an individual before reaching for the Level 2 Banhammer. The one that says ‘Goodbye Forever’ in permanent ink.
Lead community developer Sveinn ‘CCP Guard’ Kjarval went into a bit more detail in the comments underneath the blog post:
“We used to have more strikes in the past but they were reduced down to two which is plenty enough. This policy covers all automation that we detect, and we’re not bound by it in case of serious offenders so we still one-strike when we need to. It’s good to refer to in cases where an otherwise regular player is likely to be educated and straightened out. Our goal isn’t to punish but to end the behavior that breaks the rules for the sake of the game. If we can do that without barring someone from EVE forever, great! If we catch them fast, even better.”
Overall then, EVE Online will be getting harsher on botters from the start of next month. The new plans probably won’t make too much of a dent in the ongoing botting problem, but hopefully there will be fewer of them floating about.
16/02/2018 at 17:29 peterako1989 says:
Well, why not go at X3 albion prelude where basically the whole point is to make bots work for you?
16/02/2018 at 17:39 poliovaccine says:
Yknow what would be a worthy compromise? If bots were just integrated into the game, as precisely what they are: a dumb labor service for miners. Just call em “androids” instead, or hell even just stick with “bots.” I feel like that’d go with EVE’s style, anyway. Cus I mean, so long as they’re part of the game and not the metagame, I feel like that works, right?
Edit: Yup basically just saying what the guy above got in first
16/02/2018 at 18:30 peterako1989 says:
Heh, I had a convresation with players way back when I tried getting into it. I asked If there was some sort of AI that could control my mining ship, and everyone was telling me how it was cheating and all that, and I was buffled, because to me this was common sense, but then I was like “awwww yeah, I forgot, it’s an MMO. So, arbitrary rules apply”. Basically, I had a X3 mentality. Still, you are absolutelly correct. Player controlled AI ships should be available.
16/02/2018 at 18:36 poliovaccine says:
Haha damn. I guess the ultimate thing of it is, folks who’ve done it the hard way resent anyone else having an easier go of it. I mean universally, not just in EVE. It’s also sort of like how people who’ve been fooled for a long time become hostile to the truth about how they were duped, because it renders so much of their past time or experience basically senseless at best. Isn’t that just the most annoying thing? It’s like psychic inertia.
16/02/2018 at 20:23 automatic says:
Eve is an interactive screen saver. Players won’t let you take that away from them.
16/02/2018 at 20:56 Evan_ says:
Praise James 315! The devs join the fight against bot-aspirancy!
16/02/2018 at 21:36 nottorp says:
Will that heal the toxic community and the grief-or-be-griefed gameplay that makes the 95% of Eve that doesn’t make the news? Didn’t think so.
16/02/2018 at 22:53 morganjah says:
The bots are the nicest players in that game.
17/02/2018 at 00:56 Ericusson says:
8 years ago, I quit playing Eve after a 3 year stretch of scouting and being disapointed by 5 stages escalations.
Then, the game was plagued by lag fest and unplayable high stakes battles, along with bots empires (drone lands at the time mostly).
Now, 8 years later, the game is plagued lag fest and unplayable high stakes battles, along with bots everywhere.
Now and then, CCP was making announcements.