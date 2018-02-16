Have you played… Superflight?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

A wingsuit sim/acrobatic challenge game with glorious scale and a breathtaking sense of speed. It flew under the radar last year – what doesn’t, these days? – but in these quieter weeks during the year’s cruellest months, now is very much the time to seek out Superflight‘s tangible, giddying escapism.

If you’re on of those who for some reason cannot cope with the existence of other games that use a Minecrafty aesthetic a) oh come on b) this looks far more dramatic in motion than it perhaps does in screenshots. Those blocks at that scale, with motion blur and convincing wind effects – oh boy oh boy.

A tiny treat, but it doesn’t work only on the basis of ‘wheee!’ – its challenge aspect is also TIGHT. The instant restarts and no mucking around of a Trackmania, the gradual growth in confidence that sees you move from hesitantly circling a large rock pillar during an early attempt to soaring through the eye of a needle mere minutes later. ‘Tis a joy, I say – a joy.