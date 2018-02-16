How to avoid Vive’s VR subscription price hike

For the five of you that own an HTC Vive, I’ve got some bad news for you. At the end of March, the price of HTC’s Viveport subscription service is going up. In the UK, £6.99/month will become £8.99/month on March 22nd, with a similar price increase taking place across all 60+ countries where Viveport’s available.
Fortunately, there’s an easy way to avoid it if you’ve yet to sign up to it. All you need to do is become a subscriber before March 22nd and HTC have promised you’ll be able to keep the £6.99 sub price for at least the rest of 2018. The same rule applies to all current Viveport subscribers too.
In case you’re unfamiliar with Viveport, this is HTC’s global app store for its Vive VR goggles. You can still buy most Vive-supported games through Steam, of course, but Viveport is where you’ll find Vive-specific VR ‘experiences’ and other assorted non-gamey bits, like 360-degree videos, art experiences and travel guides to name just a few.
You don’t have to be a subscriber to use Viveport, but those that do get access to a better selection of games and apps – a premium tier, if you will – from which they can download five titles every month.
The March price hike isn’t simply about charging people more money for the same service, however, as HTC will also be throwing in extra exclusive discounts and promotions every month starting now (February 2018). The first such benefit will be a free title to anyone who subscribes this month. It’s not clear exactly what that title will be, but hey, I’m down with anything I don’t have to pay extra for.
The price rise will also allow developers to earn a bit more cash from each subscription download. An extra 22% to be precise, according to HTC, and that is a Good Thing.
If you’d rather not do a Good Thing, however, then you know what to do. Subscribe now and you won’t have to worry about doing any Good Things until the beginning of 2019. You monsters.
16/02/2018 at 18:22 Korrow says:
I’m not the most up to date on what’s going on in the VR world, but I was surprised to learn that Vive had something like this. I remember Occulus was catching flak for having VR exclusives, including from HTC themselves. Isn’t HTC doing the exact same thing with Viveport?
16/02/2018 at 19:09 Sakkura says:
Only difference is Viveport has very little meaningful exclusive content. HTC does not have the means to fund high-quality content the way Oculus/Facebook and Sony can.
16/02/2018 at 19:44 emertonom says:
Viveport has titles that are exclusive to their store, but you can use their store with any headset that supports the right standard (I think it’s currently SteamVR, but I think that in turn supports the OpenXR standard). Oculus’s store only supports the Rift (and Gear VR for some titles); you can get around that using Revive, a third party emulation layer, but that makes your access, if you’re not on their headset, kind of fragile in a way it wouldn’t be if they supported open standards. (E.g., if the developers behind Revive abandoned the project, you could lose access to stuff you’d bought from Oculus, and you’d not really have any recourse. That makes you think twice about paying significant prices for Oculus’s store exclusives.)
It’s not the biggest difference in the world, but it’s a hassle that shouldn’t be there.
16/02/2018 at 22:05 Sakkura says:
OpenXR has not been finalized yet. It may be what Oculus are waiting for to officially support other hardware.
16/02/2018 at 18:22 thranx says:
It’s not bad news for anyone… No one uses the service. It’s garbage at either price.
16/02/2018 at 19:04 Sakkura says:
“For the five of you that own an HTC Vive”
More like “for the 0.75 of you that has a Vive AND uses Viveport.”
Most just use Steam.
16/02/2018 at 19:36 Freker says:
I’ve only really used this once. Steam VR (Beta) is far better for a front end launcher for the Vive and it’s games. HTC should realise that the Vive is synonymous with Steam now and come to some kind of deal.
16/02/2018 at 22:07 Sakkura says:
Valve and HTC already made a deal, that’s why the Vive is an HTC product rather than a Valve product (despite being based on Valve R&D).
16/02/2018 at 19:40 DoomBroom says:
I used to have Viveport installed until I realized it was not required. Now I only use SteamVR.
16/02/2018 at 21:38 crazyd says:
Maybe there’s only five people here that own a Vive cause your VR coverage has always been terrible and actively antagonistic to people that enjoy it? This sure doesn’t help. I’ve got no clue why the hell you guys even persist in barely ever giving any VR coverage. I’m sure there’s pretty much no one here that has a Vive AND wants your smarmy, terrible articles about it.
Seriously, it’s pretty clear that just about everyone that writes for this site doesn’t give a shit about VR, so just stop covering it.
16/02/2018 at 22:27 Lachlan1 says:
Nah it’s because VR is bad. If the rift were ANYWHERE near the $300 ballpark that oculus said it would be, it might have had a chance. Now it just appears to be overpriced shovelware on a couple of very expensive headsets and a few cheaper ones.
16/02/2018 at 23:05 aircool says:
Yep, I think VR has failed to take off yet again. Maybe next time…
17/02/2018 at 02:15 fish99 says:
The Rift has been $349 a bunch of times now, including for the whole holiday season. And that was with 2 sensors, touch controllers and 6 games. I’m sure it’ll be back to that price pretty regularly (currently it’s $399).
17/02/2018 at 01:29 ColonelFlanders says:
Because of course the entire success of a platform depends on the opinion of a single publication.
17/02/2018 at 02:17 fish99 says:
Well it doesn’t help. Funny thing is when the Rift/Vive launched RPS did some very positive articles about them, but since then they’ve collectively come across as very negative even though prices have dropped and there’s way more software now.
17/02/2018 at 00:28 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Honestly the more I’ve tried VR the less essential I’ve found it, and the more the limitations annoy me. I just don’t enjoy it as a peripheral, but I bare it no malice. I have friends who love their VR headsets.