Rainbow Six Siege Invitational’s Quarter-Finals are live

It took a lot of tactical face-shooting to get here, but the virtual bloodbath that is the Six Invitational is in its final days. Down to just 8 teams, the final few matches will be playing out over the course of today and the weekend.

At the time of writing, Brazil’s Faze Clan are in a very close-fought match against US-based Evil Geniuses. The high stakes match is being broadcast live via Ubisoft’s official Twitch stream, and if the action unfolding tickles your fancy, there’s a free weekend for Rainbow Six Siege running alongside the tournament.

All the semi-finalists have already won themselves a chunk of money from the impressive $500,000 tournament prize pot, with the first team looking to come away with a hefty $200,000, a respectable $80,000 for the second and third-place teams, and the 4th to 8th place teams get to walk away with a pleasant enough $20,000.

The final eight teams are Penta Sport, Ence, Black Dragons, Mindfreak, Faze Clan, Evil Geniuses, Rogue and Supremacy. As explained in further detail on the official tournament site, there’s quite a few surprises there, with some upsets along the way resulting in a semi-final lineup that not too many could have expected.

As mentioned, there’s a free weekend event running through to the end of the tournament, along with a small discount on the game if you find yourself appreciating its mix of tense fortification-building and frenzied, paranoid twitch combat.

Those who do buy the game have an interesting change of pace to look forward to, with the upcoming time-limited Outbreak event kicking off next week, pitting teams of three players up against hordes of AI-controlled mutant space-zombies debuting via the test servers on February 20th, and then running properly for a month starting March 6th.