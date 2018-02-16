Spawn Point: The best JRPGs for total beginners

Welcome back to Spawn Point, where we take an element from the world of gaming and explain what it is, why it’s worth your time and how you can dip your toes in and get involved. Last time, Brendan gave you a 101 course in Final Fantasy XII, a JRPG that recently got spruced up for PC twelve years after its original launch on PlayStation 2. This time, however, I’m going to be looking at JRPGs as a whole, discussing what they are and which ones you should try your hand at first if you’ve never played one before.
So what’s the J bit all about then? Japan. Ever since the dawn of time, RPGs (or role-playing games) have, for some reason, been split into two distinct flavours. Those that come from Japan, and those that don’t. You can often identify a Japanese RPG by looks alone, in that it usually looks like a walking, talking anime. You know the sort. Big eyes, big heads and even bigger hairstyles that defy all laws of gravity. This isn’t the case for all JRPGs, mind. Some, like Final Fantasy XII and the upcoming Final Fantasy XV, have adopted a more realistic look to help make them more appealing for us western folk, but there’s still a fair chunk of them that are anime games through and through.
Anime games, gotcha… *wink* NO, bold font. While it’s true that some JRPGs focus on *cough* more mature subject matter, they’re but one subset of this huge genre and are far from the best it has to offer. And before you ask, this isn’t how the term ‘level grinding’ was coined either.
Uh, grinding. Now I remember why I hate JRPGs. But it doesn’t have to be this way, I promise! Just look at Recettear: An Item Shop’s Tale, which turns all JRPG conventions on their head by putting you in the shoes of one of those cunning shopkeeps who are always rinsing you for money. An “ingenious” game that’s actually “Diablo in disguise” was wot Alec thought back in 2010, whose core systems are so “massively compulsive” that any sense of grinding goes straight out the storefront window.
All right, I’m listening. But what about if I want to be the adventurer bod that does all the murdering? Then you’re very well-catered for, as this is essentially what all JRPGs are about. That, and crystals, apparently.
Sweet. But I don’t want any of this turn-based lark. Or random battles. Then I suggest you ignore every Final Fantasy game up until Final Fantasy XII, because all of those are turn-based central. A good place to start, in fact, is Tales of Symphonia. It’s pretty traditional as JRPGs go, not to mention a little old now considering it originally came out on GameCube back in 2003, but its real-time combat system has always been very easy to get to grips with. All you’ve got to worry about is controlling the main character, as the rest of your party is handled by the game’s capable AI. You can pause the action to issue specific commands and change your equipment, too, in case you need to change your strategy. Even better, all monsters roam the map in plain sight, so you don’t have to fight them if you don’t want to.
What about something from this decade? Tales of Berseria is the latest game in the series, but for beginners I’d recommend I am Setsuna.
Satsuma? Set-su-na. Another thing you should know is that almost all JRPGs have ridiculous names.
Setsuna, got it. Yes. It’s not without its flaws, but it’s still a great introduction to classic JRPG tropes. Here, battles are a blend of real-time and turn-based actions. Once your characters’ respective active time bars fill up, you can issue an attack command. That’s the turn bit. While you’re choosing your attack, however, time will carry on, so too much dilly-dallying will allow monsters to get the jump on you. Its party-wide combo attacks also make it the closest thing PC has to the vastly superior granddaddy of JRPGs, Chrono Trigger (which sadly still isn’t available on Steam or anywhere else yet).
That sounds stressful. Maybe something turn-based would be better after all. Welcome to Final Fantasy IX, friends. I mean, everyone knows Final Fantasy VIII is the best Final Fantasy, but even I’ll admit that its Junctioning system is a bit barmy for someone who’s never played a JRPG before.
But what about Sev- Ugh, talk about overrated. Final Fantasy IX, on the other hand, is lovely. The characters are great, the music’s fantastic, the fighting’s brilliant, and the main villain still manages to be threatening despite wearing a pair of Speedos for 90% of the game.
Err… Alternatively, Final Fantasy X is an equally good starting point, which recently got remastered for PC and is easily the second best Final Fantasy after VIII. Fact. In that one the main boss is a giant whale who also happens to be –
I’m going to start whaling on you in the a minute if you don’t stop this Final Fantasy chat. All right, all right. How about a bit of Valkyria Chronicles, then?
Valkyria what now? This one’s a tactical JRPG that’s also a third-person shooter.
GO ON. Not only does this game look stunning, like a living, breathing watercolour painting, but it’s also about WAR and manoeuvring GIANT TANKS on the battlefield. Think XCOM meets World War II. Movement, which is controlled by an action bar, takes places in real time alongside incoming enemy fire, but proper attacks are turn-based. Here, you’ve got full control over where and who you shoot, which only grows more complex once you start adding units like snipers, engineers and those aforementioned tanks into the mix. Once you’ve used up all your actions, then it’s time for the enemy to move in and attack.
Where can I get this? It’s currently £14.99 on Steam.
Can I go now? You are dismissed.
16/02/2018 at 19:05 mlcarter815 says:
Zelda is my favorite JRPG series because it’s the least anime looking.
16/02/2018 at 20:19 SaintAn says:
Zelda is an action adventure game series, not a JRPG series.
16/02/2018 at 19:08 Lexx87 says:
Despite being Japanese and a sort of RPG, Zelda is not a JRPG ^_^
16/02/2018 at 19:18 mlcarter815 says:
I think it depends on who you ask. I’ve seen professional game critics label Zelda a JRPG.
16/02/2018 at 20:03 stringerdell says:
Professionals can get it wrong from time to time
16/02/2018 at 20:22 SaintAn says:
Professionals can get it right from time to time, you mean. Bloggers are wrong way too often and rarely correct themselves or learn from their mistakes.
16/02/2018 at 19:19 Titler says:
No mention of the Ys series? Boooo I say. Apparently the latest game, Ys 8, is fantastic, but it’s locked in conversion hell for PC so I’ve not played it yet.
The series as a whole, whilst seriously Anime in it’s aesthetic (outside of the 1980s Sega and PC original conversions), plays quite unlike most JRPGs in that it’s almost a pinball style experience where you literally just ram enemies, or later mow through them with rapid fire sword swings, and some of the bosses verge on Bullet Hell shooters.
Plot is mostly rudimentary, meant to move you from exciting moment to moment with minimal fuss; and then onto the next game. But the music… oh that music!
Most complete package and game outside 8 is probably Ys Origins; it does foreshadow the original Ys Books 1&2 though, so consider waiting if you plan to go deeper into the series. I’d definitely recommend the modern remakes, but I’m bias as Ys 1 on SMS was my first ever RPG.
16/02/2018 at 19:54 Mokinokaro says:
8 was a complete mess on consoles with one of the worst translation jobs we’ve seen. So bad the company was forced to redo the translation work INCLUDING redubbing the whole thing.
The good news is the translation’s fixed on consoles now. The bad news is NISA still hasn’t finished the PC port and their PC ports tend to be mixed bags.
Along those lines I also recommend Trails in the Sky, but the games might be too dense text wise for newcomers.
16/02/2018 at 21:36 TheOx129 says:
While I haven’t played Ys yet (though I do have the first three for PC Engine/TurboGrafx ready to go on my RetroPie when I get around to them), I’d agree that Trails in the Sky isn’t the best introductory JRPG. It’s a slow burn with lots of text, and while it pays off, I can see pacing being an issue for some folks.
For me, it was the perfect game to get me back into JRPGs after a long hiatus: it definitely brought me back to the 16-bit era in terms of charm and the sum being greater than the individual parts. It’s become my go-to recommendation for folks who say things like, “I used to love JRPGs until they got too grimdark/fan service-y/repetitive/whatever.”
16/02/2018 at 19:20 TotallyUseless says:
JRPGs are fun when grinding is completely optional and the story is not toxic like the Neptunia series.
16/02/2018 at 19:20 Dominic Tarason says:
Worth mentioning that as great as Valkyria Chronicles is, it has some balance issues, especially in how it handles scoring, making speedrunning from objective to objective with a single unit the most optimal way to play, reaping the greatest rewards.
Enter the Gallian Crossfire mod.
link to steamcommunity.com
In short: A total rebalance, and that includes the scoring system. The end result is a game that forces you to use every tool you have, and feels all the more rewarding for it. It’s not much *harder* with the mod really, just less exploitable.
16/02/2018 at 19:21 mavrik says:
As long as you can finish the game properly without doing the speedrunning, I don’t see a problem – ruining your own enjoyment by using exploits is your choice after all.
16/02/2018 at 19:30 Dominic Tarason says:
The problem is that speedrunning gives you the most currency to upgrade the rest of your squad, but you don’t use those upgrades because you’re only using a single unit. It’s a positive feedback loop that teaches you to ignore 95% of the game.
The mod improves a lot more than the scoring, of course. Enemy snipers in particular become a much more pressing threat and need to be properly flanked or approached with armor if possible.
16/02/2018 at 19:22 Potajito says:
Urg, I found I’m Setsuna to be unbearable, and I don’t agree a lot with the recommendations, so here are mine:
– Grandia 2. Charming JRPG that has aged quite well. Also it’s now in sale on steam.
– Eternal Sonata. Ok, this one is only on 360 and ps3, but if you have the chance, please, play it!
16/02/2018 at 19:59 Mokinokaro says:
These are both great choices.
Get Sonata on PS3 if you have the choice. It’s an upgraded version.
Another decent one on Steam is Cosmic Star Heroine. While not actually developed in Japan it sure pays homage to them and has a fun take on the class turn-based gameplay. The humor is very dad jokey if you can’t stand that stuff though.
17/02/2018 at 01:21 Chaoslord AJ says:
Grandia 2 is actually funny, cool story with a twist, loved it very much.
16/02/2018 at 19:39 hijuisuis says:
I think FFX is on balance the best for a jrpg noob. Many flaws, but so many appealing systems, stories, characters and music that most people will find something to carry them through the game with pleasure and simplicity.
16/02/2018 at 19:47 Frings says:
I am still sitting on my hands waiting for my proper Final Fantasy Tactics PC port, and Tales of the Abyss remaster+port. Please and thank you.
Every time a new Final Fantasy or Tales of gets announced that’s all that comes to mind. And now with PC gamers going on and on about JRPGs all of a sudden, including FFXII which is set in the Ivalice world first set in FFT, it pains me that I can’t recommend either of those.
(I mean, I still do, but who other than me still owns a PSP in 2018 to play FFT War of the Lions?)
16/02/2018 at 20:05 seraphsword says:
I’d love to play Tactics on PC too, but for now you can still play War of the Lions on Vita or iOS, if you don’t have a PSP that is.
16/02/2018 at 20:25 SaintAn says:
May want to look up a comparison for mobile vs PSP versions. I think some stuff was changed in the mobile version for the worse, but I can’t remember what.
16/02/2018 at 20:08 abstrarie says:
I bought a PSTV to play FFT War of the Lions. I love the game, but its balance issues and lack of auto-saving is really irritating to me in 2018. I have become too spoiled. It really needs an updated version of proper sequel (the GBA/DS sequels were just ok). Also, while the cutscenes and translation in WoL are great, the port is plagued with slowdown. It really sucks that the PS original runs better than the port.
I also tried to get into tactics ogre, but found it to be boring. Maybe I will give it another shot.
16/02/2018 at 22:56 Exkaiser says:
There’s a patch for the psp version of FFT which handily removes the slowdown. It’s quite darling.
16/02/2018 at 20:05 abstrarie says:
Honestly if you really want to check out the best JRPG’s, you can’t stick to the arbitrary rule of legally purchased PC specific games only. Emulators or consoles are the only ways to get to the best (and the most accesible) the genre has to offer. Some incredible totally newbie friendly JRPGs for the unconverted:
-Chrono Trigger (SNES) – It is short, simple, and a complete joy to play. No grinding, no complicated systems, no padding, just straight to the point adventuring with a memorable cast, time traveling hijinx, and cool combo attacks. Just don’t bother with any aspect of the sequel outside of the music. Chrono Cross has probably my favorite soundtrack in gaming history, but the game itself is a repetitive, confusing, nonsensical slog.
-Terranigma (SNES) – I guess this game isn’t that big of a deal for people in the UK, but we never got it in the US! Probably the best action RPG on the SNES. Cool story, fantastic 16 bit graphics, fun combat, good music. If you like Zelda, you should like this. It’s 2 sort of prequels are good too: Soul Blazer and The Illusion of Gaia. Terranigma is the best of the bunch though.
-Valkyrie Profile (PS1, PSP) – The first 2 hours of this game are very boring. The rest is maybe the finest JRPG I ever played. The art style is very cool, the combat system is a unique mash-up of turn based but with real-time inputs (basically every turn you try to juggle the enemies in the air by timing your parties attacks correctly) and the game doesn’t hold your hand at all. If you want to ignore the gods and just sort of let ragnarok happen while you spend all your time in a swamp beating up zombie dragons instead, go for it! Has some weird systems in it, but nothing to complicated.
-Breath of Fire V: Dragon Quarter (PS2) – While this is the fifth game in the series, no knowledge of the other ones is required. It is completely disconnected from them to the point where it could probably have been an original property. The game is short (20 to 30 hours), the combat is really cool and strategic, the art style is cell shaded and minimal, and the story is simple but well executed. Your party of 3 people has to escape from deep underground to reach the surface before 2 of the members die from what ails them. The limited inventory system is irritating, but makes you really think about what you need to hang on to. Has a lot of replay value as more of the story opens up everytime you beat it and you can choose different end bosses to fight.
-FF6 or 9 – Take your pick of these. Six is probably better, simpler, more iconic; but 9 is a bit more modernized and is probably the peak of the 3-d FFs.
I think all those are pretty straightforward and really let you see what is up with this sub genre. If you want something more modern…maybe don’t even bother. The whole thing has gone way down hill since PS2 to the point where I can’t last more then 10 hours in newer JRPGs. They all have the same story line, a bunch of convoluted nonsense systems designed to waste your time, and completely unstrategic battle systems. And this is coming from someone who spends 95% of his time playing this stuff.
16/02/2018 at 21:08 boundless08 says:
Agree with everything here! It’s extremely easy to set up an emulator, I’ve done it on my tablet(PSP one is very handy), raspberry Pi(I think Lakka is great) and PC. Brilliant list, I think a few I’d add:
Legend of Dragoon(PS1) – Not particularly amazing but I love the aesthetic and I think it’s a relatively good/easy intro.
Star Ocean 1+2(PS1/PSP) – Again mostly aesthetic for me, avoid the latter ones. I have generally found my tolerance for JRPGs has decreased with the more voice acting they’ve added, 4 is utter tripe in the voice and script department
Wild Arms 3(PS2) – Amazing graphics and great systems. Also plucks at those emosh strings more than most do
17/02/2018 at 03:10 abstrarie says:
Good stuff! I enjoyed Legend of Dragoon when it came out, but I was also pretty starved for RPG’s at the time. It is certainly a super dumb game, but has some cool stuff. I mean, the characters are all color coded to their powers before they even get them. That is just lazy haha.
I never played Wild Arms 3! I loved the first one though. I beat FF7 a hundred times, but the first Wild Arms is PS1 RPG I always said was my favorite at the time (until Valkyrie Profile came out).
I missed the boat on the Star Oceans. Might go back and emulate the PS one as I heard it was amazing. I don’t really have time for hundred hour games anymore though.
17/02/2018 at 01:55 Chillicothe says:
I agree with all of this, plus Vagrant Story and Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne.
PC is missing out. Missing out some greatness.
Also don’t forget the Trails games. Know light yet deep narrative and characterization done right.
17/02/2018 at 03:12 abstrarie says:
I didn’t try out the trails games because they looked too generic. I might have to give them a look.
And I enjoyed Vagrant Story. I always thought of it as the medieval JRPG equivalent of Metal Gear Solid if that make sense.
17/02/2018 at 02:36 GeoX says:
This=truth. If you want to get into JRPGs but you have an arbitrary PC-only rule…well, forget it, you can’t. Or at least not without missing out on most of the classics of the genre. And YES, Chrono Trigger is the one, obvious game that anyone would be strongly advised to start with. Chrono Cross isn’t actually terrible on its own, but it IS a terrible sequel to the first game. Radical Dreamers is weird enough to be worth checking out, though, even if it’s not an RPG.
16/02/2018 at 20:09 MikoSquiz says:
The World Ends With You is the one JRPG I’m willing to recommend unreservedly. It’s a bizarre delight. Digest food in real-time to gain courage! Use your courage to parade around in women’s clothes! Win spirit-world battles in those women’s clothes to make the brand more fashionable in the area, boosting the effectiveness of similarly-branded weapons! To say nothing of the fun, frantic twin-controls dual-battle system or the frankly insane plot.
I will also more reservedly recommend the Disgaea games: If you like a good grid-and-turn-based strategy game with a small squad of individual units with their own skillsets and gear, they may be for you, assuming you also like systems that are designed to be broken and abused (check out moving, using a range-limited ability, the canceling your movement and using it to go somewhere else instead) and wacky anime humor (an early enemy is in the middle of his flowery introduction speech when the protagonist cuts him off and tells him he’s just a mid-boss; thereafter the subtitles have his dialogue attributed to “Mid-Boss”). If any of these are a no-go you’ll probably bounce off.
Other than these and a few other tactical RPGs with actually fun combat (The Final Fantasy Tacticses and Luminous Arcs, others that I forget) I can’t really recommend a JRPG. Most of them solidly follow the Final Fantasy main-series format of tiresome grinding interspersed with tiresome bibble.
16/02/2018 at 22:35 Crafter says:
>The World Ends With You
For those interested, it will arrive on Switch this year !
16/02/2018 at 20:20 jssebastian says:
A really fun “modern” JRPG is “ni no kuni”, sadly only available on console. It’s a pokemon-like monster-collecting JRPG with beautiful animation from studio Ghibli, and a fairly twee/cute/childish story that was a refreshing change for me from all the grimdark. I didn’t finish it but I did put a good number of hours in it, and only once or twice had to grind a few levels to get a bit stronger before facing a new challenge (though you can probably grind to death to min-max your squad for post-game challenges, but it’s not really needed just to finish the game)
It’s fairly accessible I think because it introduces its systems very gradually (adding familiars/pokemon, multiple characters, then ability to capture more familiars).
Speaking of more modern games, I really enjoyed “Child of light”, it’s very JRPG-like though it’s from ubisoft montreal, and is available on PC. It’s just beautiful, not excessively long (unlike most JRPGs), and has very fun combat with a bunch of characters that have very diverse skills, though I would recommend bumping difficulty to hard (which you can do at any time during playthrough) if you have any RPG experience as otherwise it’s a bit too easy.
16/02/2018 at 20:28 jssebastian says:
Speaking of child of light: I saw several reviews dismissing it as too easy, not having engaging enough combat mechanics, while playing it on normal. I think that’s pretty silly: game is designed to be very accessible to new-comers to the genre by having normal difficulty be pretty easy, but if you bump it to hard the complexity of the systems becomes more relevant.
17/02/2018 at 01:55 Swordfishtrombone says:
Good god, yes, Ni No Kuni is glorious. Spent many a happy day in my dressing gown alone in the flat eating huge bowls of cereal whilst marvelling at the world and music. The Wizards Companion book thingy is so wonderful! So much detail.
I also found it hilarious that the little yellow guy with the big nose has an actual proper Welsh accent. He reminded me of my physics teacher.
16/02/2018 at 20:24 Aerothorn says:
There’s zero reason to have this discussion again, but: FF VII is definitely not overrated. I think it’s absolutely true that Square itself doesn’t understand what made it good and that all of its semi-sequels are awful, and that most of its fans are unable to articulate what makes it so distinct, and that a big part of its appeal at launch were the now-aged pretty graphics, and that the translation is pretty crap (though there are of course fan translations)…which basically makes it really really easy to dismiss as a flash in the pan.
A much younger me wrote a chapter in a book about why exactly it was noteworthy; my editors took out the more critical stuff (because FF7 is an enormously broad game and there’s plenty to criticize, absolutely) so it may read a bit too celebratory, but I still stand by its conclusions. link to books.google.com
17/02/2018 at 02:25 MikoSquiz says:
It was revelatory and transformative at the time in many ways other than graphically, but things like “having a prologue” and “more than a handful of characters” are typically taken for granted now.
I’d highly recommend that anyone who didn’t play FF7 and develop a nostalgic love for it at the time steer well clear in the present, unless they’re the kind of people who went to see The Room six times, with an unabashed love of terminally stupid storytelling and all things wonky and half-arsed.
16/02/2018 at 20:51 SaintAn says:
I recently started the Dragon Quest series and the first one is a pretty good start point. It still holds up well and is on mobile. Best version of the game is the mobile version from what I’ve read.
The second is MASSIVE and includes the first games world as just a small part of the much larger world. Such a good game, but definitely not good for beginners because there’s a lot of stuff you need to hunt down in the world. It’s on mobile too. And the best version is the mobile version.
I skipped 3 since it was a prequel and decided I’ll get to it another time. I heard the mobile version isn’t good.
The first three are a trilogy. And 4, 5, and 6 are also a trilogy from what I’ve heard. A very good one too according to some spoilers I’ve heard.
I started on 4 but my phone broke. 4, 5, and 6 are best on mobile though from what I looked into.
7 is on 3DS and not mobile. No idea about it yet.
8 is best on 3DS, but is censored so I suggest hacking the 3DS and getting the uncensored version fans fixed.
Dragon Quest Builders is an action JRPG sandbox game and is very good choice too. It takes place in a world where at the end of the first Dragon Quest the hero either chose to join the main villain when asked or lost against the main villain after the the first game (I’m not sure if it’s a spoiler to say anymore). So the Dragonlord took over the world and took literacy away from the remaining humans so they can’t build anything or fight back against monsters. You play the builder who is a resurrected dead person that the goddess made literate to go and help the humans rebuild the world. I have it on my Switch, but it’s on PS4 and Vita too.
And I highly recommend Bravely Default as a beginner JRPG. It’s pretty much a Final Fantasy game in everything but name. That’s another you’ll want to hack your 3DS for to get the uncensored version. Same for the sequel. I kinda want to play that again now.
These days Final Fantasy XI is a good beginner RPG too. Though it still requires help from the internet.
16/02/2018 at 22:01 juan_h says:
I have played and enjoyed JRPGs in the past, but I fell out of love with the genre about 15 years ago. I looked at the JRPGs that I owned and realized that (a) none of them had interesting combat systems and (b) each of them was about 99% random encounters. After the thousandth fight in which you once again spam your characters’ strongest attacks until all the random monsters are dead, a game begins to lose its charm. Anyway, I figured that if I was going to spend pretty much all my time in combat, I should do it in a game where the combat systems were interesting and the encounters were cleverly designed. I’ve been a much happier gamer since I moved on to so-called SRPGs like Tactics Ogre or Fire Emblem. I get most of the things that I like about JRPGs–the visual aesthetics, the plots–without nearly so much of the things that I don’t.
16/02/2018 at 22:09 Viral Frog says:
Literally the only reason Chrono Trigger wasn’t the number 1 recommendation is because it isn’t on PC. Well, it isn’t OFFICIALLY on PC. *wink*
Chrono Trigger is obviously the best JRPG for anyone to start with. I have it on 3DS and I replay it like once a year. It’s the only game I’ve replayed more than once that wasn’t specifically designed to be played infinitely. (Or was it? Hmm.)
16/02/2018 at 22:21 Peksisarvinen says:
Final Fantasy IX is the best Final Fantasy of all time. Granted, it’s also the only one I’ve played (aside from XI if you want to count that), but further research never changed anyone’s mind. For what it’s worth, it’s a great game, and the remaster on Steam is really well made; far more enjoyable than playing on an emulator, as I have for the past 15 years or whatever.
Tales of Symphonia was a MASSIVE disappointment for me. Tales of Eternia is up there with FF IX on my personal best games list, and when I finally got to playing Symphonia, I was sure it would end up there as well. But boy, was I wrong.
Anyway, part of the reason why PC gaming is superior to everything else is emulation. It’s of course a grey area as far as legality is concerned, but let’s face it, who the hell cares, so Tales of Eternia and Chrono Trigger complete the top 3 for me.
16/02/2018 at 23:08 E_FD says:
I hadn’t thought about it until I saw this post and went “Well, duh, Chrono Trigger” before I was even finished reading the title, but it’s really amazing that after a couple decades Chrono Trigger still isn’t legally available on PCs.
This was followed by the depressing realization that an official PC port today would somehow still manage to play significantly worse than fan-made SNES emulators from the turn of the century.
16/02/2018 at 23:41 Simbosan says:
The Chrono Triggers on Android are splendidly well done, better to play on a tablet than a tiny 3DS.
The best JRPG of all time is obviously FFVII, and it’s not mentioned here cos er…
A JRPG is not remembered for the combat, the mechanics, it’s remembered for how it touches your heart and FFVII is without parallel. It’s lovely, and beautiful, the art direction is inspired. You can bellyache about the grind, but it never bothered me and it’s the only game I’ve ever replayed all the way through, and I’ve replayed it 5 times.
It has depths that constantly reward, have you got all the summons? Have you got all the secret bosses some of whom are stupid hard. Ok, this is common for JRPG but you can sink small lifetimes into this game if you have an ounce of completionist in your body.
For all it’s flaws it’s the FF you will remember the most fondly
17/02/2018 at 00:03 Aerothorn says:
Despite my defense of it above, I think it’s safe to say that FF7 did not touch Katherine’s heart, and it’s not the one she remembers fondly :)
(also, FF8 is definitely my favorite, though 7 is squarely in second place)
17/02/2018 at 02:32 GeoX says:
The best JRPG of all time is obviously FFVII, and it’s not mentioned here cos er…
A JRPG is not remembered for the combat, the mechanics, it’s remembered for how it touches your heart and FFVII is without parallel. It’s lovely, and beautiful, the art direction is inspired.
Hell, we all have our favorites, and these are always more based on emotion than anything else. I certainly do, no question about it. That said, I distinctly remember the first time I played FFVII. I tore through it, and when I was done, I thought, huh. That was…kinda not that good. It sure didn’t touch my heart, I will tell you that much, and I kind of doubt that it would for anyone these days without the benefit of nostalgia. Nostalgia’s great and all, but…
17/02/2018 at 02:53 malkav11 says:
The characters have all of five polygons to their name. Beautiful it is not.
17/02/2018 at 03:03 GeoX says:
Yeah, early polygon art has…not aged gracefully.
17/02/2018 at 01:35 Chaoslord AJ says:
But why start with the easy ones? If you got a Switch recently get Xenoblade 2 making you a jrpg expert by next summer.
Final Fantasy 7 of course despite looking dated at least with the active battle sytem it doesn’t feel turn-based.
Recettear is fun though if that’s a jrpg then Dark Souls counts too.
Grandia 2 as mentioned: not too long, not too hard and great fun.
Guess Dragon’s Dogma doesn’t count as well as it has action while being japanese and an RPG. Possibly Secret of Mana?
Setsuna? It’s 40 bucks and many people seem to hate it.
17/02/2018 at 02:38 GeoX says:
So maybe it’s not mentioned because its aesthetics fall so far outside the JRPG norm–that’s why *I* wouldn’t recommend it if you just wanted to get a taste of the genre–but dammit, SOMEBODY needs to stand up for the Mother/Earthbound series. The first game on the NES is a bit primitive, a bit of a slog, but Earthbound for the SNES is great, and, no hyperbole, Mother 3 on the Gameboy Advance (of all things) may be the single best videogame I’ve ever played.
17/02/2018 at 02:38 Merus says:
I don’t think the article really answered this well, so: JRPGs usually have a strong focus on story, characters, and elaborate levelling systems, while Western RPGs have a strong focus on choice, character ownership, and tactical combat. The lines have blurred a little bit in recent years, as JRPGs have adopted more open-world mechanics and Western RPGs have started to get more adventurous with their levelling mechanics, but there’s still noticeable difference in traditions.
It’s unusual, these days, for JRPGs to require grinding; it’s there if that’s your thing, but there’s usually enough Actual Content along the way such that you never need to stop and repetitively kill green wolves in a field before you’re allowed to play the real game again. Games like Bravely Default (which is, fair warning, super skeevy, and was apparently even worse in Japan) even let you turn off combat entirely, or turn it on, or make it easy.
Speaking of, The World Ends With You is the Best One. It has a genius mechanic around its loot system: every enemy has exactly one drop, per difficulty level (which can be set per fight). They may very rarely drop one ability on Easy, and reliably drop it on Hard. Or, they might drop a 10,000 yen badge on Easy and frequently drop a crafting resource on Normal that you can straight up buy at this point. That means you have a strong incentive to drop down your difficulty to Easy even if it’s too easy for you. But! You can also mess with these drop rates, by either choosing to fight multiple battles without a break, or by reducing your level, which boosts your base drop rate. So when a boss has a base 0.5% chance to drop a unique ability, you have to ask yourself: are you willing to go into this fight underlevelled, after four other fights, and guarantee the drop, or will you tolerate a chance that you won’t get the drop you were after?
17/02/2018 at 03:02 malkav11 says:
I don’t think JRPGs have a better claim to elaborate advancement systems and character building than western CRPGs. If anything, I’ve always felt it skewed the other way. I’ve played so many JRPGs where a levelup just meant my HP and MP went up, while almost every western CRPG I’ve played has had a great deal of flexibility in character build, whether with skill systems or point spends or perk trees or whatnot.
17/02/2018 at 02:58 malkav11 says:
FFX is the only Final Fantasy that’s actually turn-based once the series left the NES (i.e., from 4 onwards). A lot of the others either use the Active Time Battle system (including IX) or something similar, which does confine actions to discrete turns, but continues to operate in real time between them. It’s not full run-around-and-button-mash real time like your Crisis Cores (or indeed Tales games or Kingdom Hearts or whatnot), but it’s not the pleasantly stress-free pace of turn-based combat, either.