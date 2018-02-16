Subterranean ne’er-do-well sim Dungeons 2 free on GOG

It’s about time we boarded up the windows here in the RPS treehouse for the weekend, but we leave you with a little gift, although admittedly a second-hand one. Presumably in an effort to drum up interest in the (quite good) Dungeons 3, Realmforge Studios have been giving away the second game in their Dungeon Keeper-ish a lot lately. If you missed the chance to pick it up last year in Humble’s giveaway, GOG are offering their DRM-free edition of the game here for the next day or so.

Our resident slapper of imps, Alec, went and reviewed Dungeons 2 back in the day and found it a broadly pleasing experience, albeit not one without its flaws. In particular, the he found the game’s overbearing humor frequently fell flat, relying more on snide references and sarcasm in place for actual wit, and there’s a few pop-culture name-drops that dated the game badly even at launch and feel a little long in the tooth now.

While nobody at RPS Towers (or the castle, or treehouse – we really do need to consolidate our properties) has found the time or inclination to pen a full review of Dungeons 3, the sequel feels like it improves on most issues people brought up with regards to the second, although Dungeon Keeper die-hards will be disappointed to hear that it still divides gameplay up between dungeon management and surface-side RTS combat.

The base Dungeons 2 game is free on GOG for at least the next 24 hours, and they’re selling the DLC (including the pretty beefy A Game of Winter expansion) at 75% off until the end of their lunar new year sale.

For one extra pleasant surprise, GOG have re-opened their GOG Connect service, allowing you to clone a handful more select games from your Steam collection over to your GOG account. Whether intentional or not, I did notice that my copy of AI War got upgraded automatically to the Complete Edition on GOG, despite me not owning every expansion.