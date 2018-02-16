System Shock Remake development being ‘refocused’

When we last reported on the Kickstarter-funded System Shock remake from Night Dive Studios, all sounded relatively well, and the team were gearing up to expand the scope of their plans, from making a straight remake into something more akin to a modern-day reboot for the series.
Unfortunately, greater scope means a greater budget and investments in both time and manpower. After additional publisher support to back up this new vision didn’t come through, Night Dive are ‘taking a step back’ to reassess the project and get it back more in line with their original Kickstarter promises, as detailed in this (public) backer update from Stephen Kick, Night Dive CEO.
While the update makes it clear that production on System Shock isn’t ending or being abandoned, it sounds like some tough calls had to be made and we’re likely going to hear more on the project in the coming weeks. More than anything, it sounds like feature creep bogged down production, and while the studio are happy with their decision to switch from Unity to Unreal, development was going down a path that not too many Kickstarter backers were ready to get behind.
Understandably, many of those who put money down on the game are feeling less than enthusiastic after this announcement, with no shortage of comments on the backer update declaring the project dead and buried. While I feel that’s jumping the gun a bit, Night Dive’s story of creeping ambition and stretching beyond their original stated goal (A ‘faithful reboot of the genre-defining classic’, according to the Kickstarter page) isn’t too unusual, and feels like a story told by many a studio since the first videogames waddled their blocky, pixellated little fish-legs out of the primordial code-soup.
Let this be a reminder that as safe a bet as any Kickstarter may seem (the System Shock Remake had a playable demo and copious footage to show for it), the games industry is an unpredictable place, and any big project like this is fraught with risks. As good as the odds may be, backing a Kickstarter should always be considered a gamble, not an investment or a discounted pre-order.
16/02/2018 at 21:09 DeepSleeper says:
Good. The last few developer videos looked nothing whatsoever like a System Shock game.
16/02/2018 at 21:43 Halk says:
So how does a System Shock game look like? Because so far we had only 2 games which looked and felt drastically different.
16/02/2018 at 22:21 BlacKHeaDSg1 says:
So how does a System Shock game look like? Well, did you played their demo ? Just like first System Shock but with updated graphics. Now, that they ported to different engine … looks totally different, nothing like SS1 and that we can’t called a Remake.
16/02/2018 at 21:17 gabrielonuris says:
I think the new Prey is the System Shock “remake” we need…
16/02/2018 at 21:53 FrenchTart says:
Agreed. I’d be quite happy if they secured funding to make a Prey remake with a nice SS veneer.
17/02/2018 at 01:54 Chaoslord AJ says:
I’d rather have a great high-production-value spiritual successor like Prey than getting some low-budget kickstarted money-in-advance low-fi remake.
Prey was state of the art while SS remake will be… well improving on a game from the last millenium in any case.
Like the mixed bag Beamdog produces; more modern than the original Baldur’s Gate yeah but I barely notice the difference.
16/02/2018 at 21:19 nottorp says:
I’m beginning to have a theory that projects that get too much money on kickstarter will go insane…
Edit: does this mean that Underworld Ascendant is hosed as well? The two teams are on very friendly terms… and having some people in common.
16/02/2018 at 21:25 Aphex242 says:
Fuck I hope not. I’m so into the idea of UA.
16/02/2018 at 21:44 nottorp says:
I gave $50 to UA on kickstarter, and $30 to System Shock. I don’t really expect anything for that money, but it would be nice to be surprised, in spite of the Zynga smell of the UA kickstarter.
16/02/2018 at 22:29 Crafter says:
zynga smell ?
16/02/2018 at 22:21 NuclearSword says:
RPS just previewed that a few days ago. Sounds like it’s on the right track to being a good game.
17/02/2018 at 00:23 Infinitron says:
No: link to twitter.com
16/02/2018 at 21:58 Lord Byte says:
This is how every kickstarter that fails starts the downward spiral. (We’ll refocus, we’re taking a hiatus,…)
They had no idea what they were doing, and are now out of money… Nothing will come of this, he’s hoping to get a corporate backer that puts trust in something that already wasted 1.3 million for nothing…
16/02/2018 at 23:40 Artist says:
Agree. I bet we see the crash of this rather sooner than later. There was already a few red lights of the project lead failing. This is probably the proof.
16/02/2018 at 23:44 Artist says:
Exactly as I thought – Project lead fail:
17/02/2018 at 02:02 fish99 says:
Is that a quote, and if so who from?
17/02/2018 at 01:36 WJonathan says:
Yes, stepping back after stepping forward just means wasted energy, time, and money to be in the same place.
16/02/2018 at 22:20 wwarnick says:
A shift in focus like that, while not ideal by any means, isn’t all that uncommon in the video game industry. The difference here is that the public is watching and people have already put money down on it with expectations for it to look like it did when they paid for it. Traditionally, a game either went through this before people knew about it or they failed and no one ever knew.
Funding a project this way comes with a lot of risks, and expectations are one of them. Likewise, backing a game on kickstarter comes with the same risk. As the article says, it “isn’t too unusual, and feels like a story told by many a studio since the first videogames waddled their blocky, pixellated little fish-legs out of the primordial code-soup.”
16/02/2018 at 22:26 BlacKHeaDSg1 says:
SS Remake should be developed in Unity engine and new System Shock in Unreal. That transition to Unreal was bad decision IMO. By now we could already have a Remake but now we have nothing, only short demo. Overall situation looks bad.
16/02/2018 at 23:38 khamul says:
Plus, Otherside – the UA guys, and with a number of ex-Looking Glass people involved – are currently working on System Shock 3 (link to otherside-e.com).
Which has to make the space for a ‘completely new game’ called System Shock a little tricky: I mean, legally it must give lawyers ulcers, even if everyone’s playing nice, let alone whether it makes commercial sense.
Which leaves one in the awkward position of asking how many people would actually pay for a prettied-up System Shock 1, if System Shock 3 was available? Not a fun position to be in.
17/02/2018 at 00:22 faircall says:
It’s a shame they didn’t just push ahead with that cool proof of concept Unity version, with the glorious unfiltered textures.
17/02/2018 at 01:23 Whelp says:
Indeed. That’s actually why I backed it.
17/02/2018 at 00:24 fearandloathing says:
It may be a bit late to rant, but I missed that whole “expanding the scope of remake since we collected more money than expected” article, and I think this is very, very troubling. First, how the hell they were able to make the decision to change the original aim of the project AFTER getting funded? Did they put that into a vote and acquired the consent of all backers, or offered refunds for the unwilling? And now that they are re-evaluating that decision and s***, which reads as “sry for delays”. This is beyond irresponsible, its bordering criminal. I know it’s Kickstarter, and the same thing happened again and again, but I figured they (KS, and also legal authorities) would be stricter by now. It is not about taking risks either, backers took the risk for a remake, not a contemporary re-design. KS really is delegitimizing itself by letting the same s*** happen again and again.
17/02/2018 at 00:25 Vilos Cohaagen says:
I really enjoyed the demo but I was more lukewarm on the recent changes in scope and style. The change in. music really made me unhappy. I wanted to play a modern remake of System Shock and I’d have accepted a version very similar to the demo, but the recent updates have all seemed super bland.
17/02/2018 at 02:50 malkav11 says:
I don’t know why people keep reading “we want this game but with modern graphics and UI” and taking away “we want a game loosely inspired by this game”. I would probably have played their “re-envisioning” because it’s still the sort of game I’m into, but I really just wanted System Shock but with modern graphics and UI. Just like with the FFVII remake, I just wanted to get away from characters with five whole polygons to their model to something recognizable as (anime) humans, with a better translation and a modern UI. Not a completely different combat system and whatever other nonsense they’re inflicting on it. Even XCOM – sure, the Firaxis game is very good, but it sure isn’t an updated version of the original UFO: Enemy Unknown.