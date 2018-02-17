What are we all playing this weekend?

Alice isn’t here this week, which means it falls to me to ask: what are you playing this weekend?
Adam: [Adam’s on holiday this week. Maybe less forgiving people would fire him for this, but I’m a kind and benevolent playing-this-weekender.]
Alec: [Alec is also on holiday this week. Fired.]
Alice: [Alice is
also on holiday. This is becoming a problem. Alice is spared from the axe since she let us know last week that she’d be playing Bloodborne during her time off.]
Brendan:
I’m itching to brawl in Tekken 7. But I’ve been out of the ring for months due to moving house and the subsequent internet drought. Maybe a few bruises won’t hurt. I’ve also been tinkering with Gwent, brushing up my card knowledge without dipping into the online matchmaking. Maybe I’ll finally get stuck in. Either way, this weekend I want to FIGHT.
Graham:
I’m going to play in the park with my kid, weather permitting. The games will be “lifting him to the top of the slide over and over”, and “wrestling him back in the pram when it’s time to come home.” He always wins.
John:
I would love to spend my weekend playing more Fe, really. I’ve finished it, but I just want to explore every last little corner, getting all the hidden items, and enjoy my time in its ludicrously beautiful world.
Katharine:
I’ll be digging deeper into A Case of Distrust this weekend, as I feel like I’ve only just scratched the surface of this stylish noir thriller. I’m sure there will also be a fair amount of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 time as well, because man oh man I just can’t quit that game.
Matt:
I’ll be meandering around the show floor of the PC Gamer Weekender in London, soaking up various indie delights. I’m most excited to try Mysterious Pursuits, the upcoming multiplayer assassin game from the Ship: Remasted devs.
I’ll also be bringing my copy of ace chess-like board game Hive: Pocket, and challenging random show goers (or maybe just my friends) to cerebral insect-shuffling battles of wits.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
17/02/2018 at 10:21 Grim Rainbow says:
Star Wars Galaxies, Awakening server. Grinding my bounty hunter template to a different one. Maybe a little Stellaris or finishing off Among the Sleep which I actually really like. Next week I wanna reply Deus Ex which I played through 1/5 of a couple of years ago and loved it still. Just something about that game. Oh yeah it has the best level design ever along with Zelda Link’s Awakening,
17/02/2018 at 10:34 dangermouse76 says:
I intend to pull the BOS apart from the inside whilst getting myself some decent power armour at the same time. Then I’m off to far Harbour to tank my way through the island.
17/02/2018 at 10:55 Daymare says:
Unable to kill the Soul of Cinder at SR90 for more than a year, I went on a detour through the Painted World. Managed to get a few levels and finish the bosses there, upgraded my Sharp Uchi+10 and … no shield, to a Sharp Washing Pole +10 and a Black Knight Shield. I now know how shields work, having played most stuff with only a 1h weapon before. I’m just not good enough for that, though, so now I turtle a bit.
That way I finally managed to beat Soul of Cinder, I was very excited!
Just started wiping on Demon Prince. Afaik the hardest bosses are still to come …
17/02/2018 at 10:58 Blowfeld81 says:
Even though the struggle is real in this game, I find it to be such a great experience. Good luck with slaying those last few bosses!
17/02/2018 at 11:03 Faldrath says:
Just remember to kill the Demon in Pain first. And yeah, the DLC bosses are something else, but very satisfying when they finally die :) Enjoy!
17/02/2018 at 10:55 Blowfeld81 says:
Some Rocksmith to continue learning the bass guitar (though Filter’s “Hey Man Nice Shot” might not be the perfect learning song for beginners :D);
Some Rainbow Six Siege where I have to accept that I will never get out of bronze league solo. Still tons of fun and at least I finally made my way out of copper hell. Hello bronze hell!
And when my soul is not entirely crushed by slow fingers and reactions then I will continue with learning fighting games with DBFighterZ. Here I feel like a normal person among super beings who just do everything out of my ability to comprehend what is going on. Being only able to play at weekends nowadays surely does not help. At least it is shiny :)
17/02/2018 at 10:56 Vacuity729 says:
It’s the middle of the new-year holiday here, so I have a few more days off. The weather is glorious (up to 30-odd degrees yesterday), so I’m not sure how much gaming I’ll be doing.
Presuming I play some stuff between now and work starting again in the middle of next week, I’ll probably spend a few more hours with Starward Rogue, and I’m thinking of trying out something from my Pile of Shame. It’s a very large pile, but really, it’ll never get smaller if I keep playing the same games again and again. Perhaps Sunless Sea would make a good choice to play in the dark evenings.
17/02/2018 at 10:59 Blowfeld81 says:
Ahhh, the pile of shame a.k.a. “I’ll play this when I am in the right mood and run out of other games”… which never happens :D
17/02/2018 at 11:00 kwyjibo says:
I picked up Prey in the Steam Chinese New Year sale, so I will be playing as a Chinese person, in space. How exotic, I can’t imagine how alien that will feel.
I did not pick up Kingdom Come: Deliverance because it does not offer a Chinese protagonist option, the racists.
17/02/2018 at 11:02 Ghostwise says:
I’m done cleaning up early Dragon Age: Origins material ! But kinda stuck on doing a full campaign of screenshots, for GPU availability reasons.
I soooo hope that the GeForce 2070 is released this summer at non-stupid prices.
17/02/2018 at 11:05 Faldrath says:
After finishing Dark Souls 2 and its DLC (and these were an unholy mix of omg-amazing-level-design and omg-these-enemies-are-bullshit-times-ten), I… still haven’t slain the Spire as the Silent. Sheesh.
I might start Dragon’s Dogma. Or play Okami. Or Norwood Suite. Haven’t decided yet.
What I *really* want is to get a PS4 to play Bloodborne, but I’m afraid this would lead to divorce :(
17/02/2018 at 11:20 Edski says:
Dragon’s Dogma is very excellent. Also, I definitely didn’t buy a PS4 in order to play Bloodborne, and even if that was why it definitely wasn’t totally worth it.
17/02/2018 at 13:06 anHorse says:
I was going to buy Dark Souls 2 but for some dumb reason 3’s the only one that’s actually involved in this sale so I’m gonna play that instead.
17/02/2018 at 13:15 Faldrath says:
DS3 is much better than 2, in my opinion. Dark Souls 2 is a fine game marred by a handful of questionable design decisions, whereas Dark Souls 3 is an amazing *game*, much better than DS2 or even DS1, although it’s a lesser *experience* compared to Dark Souls 1.
17/02/2018 at 11:06 particlese says:
Last night and tonight are for community gatherings to play Lawbreakers, and in between, there is that game where you try to work up the will to bike to work in the rain for the glory of flex time and finishing tasks while no one’s looking. Then that one where you try to figure out what computer game(s) to play Sunday evening but instead end up reading the week’s best games writing…so Devil Daggers and possibly Fe, depending on the level of metaprocrastination.
17/02/2018 at 11:17 Edski says:
Something I’m not allowed to talk about =(. Also Monster Hunter.
17/02/2018 at 11:25 SaintAn says:
My guess is Vermintide 2.
17/02/2018 at 11:21 caff says:
Kingdom Come: Deliverance for me. It’s quite hard initially, which I like – it makes you feel weak and vulnerable. I think that’s an important aspect to story telling so I’m hoping the rest of it lives up to my expectations of it.
I’ll probably chuck in a bit of Neon Chrome, PUBG and Rocket League because all those things are great.
17/02/2018 at 11:24 SaintAn says:
FFXIV leveling crafting and leveling an alt.
I’m on a bit of a Egyptian thing right now, so Tomb Kings, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and thinking of playing some Attila, or maybe Rome 2 if Egypt is playable in it. Some other Egyptian themed games if I can find more. Might start rewatching the Stargate series too.
Finishing up Star Trek TNG this weekend too. That show is incredible. So much thought and detail was put into each episode. Season 5 is the best. Shaka When the Walls Fell episode and the one where Picard lives a whole other life are my favorites that will stick with me. I love how they reference older episodes every once in a while too. Like Picard playing that flute from his other life sometimes. Really no other show quite like that.
17/02/2018 at 11:28 zarasque says:
From the look of it I’ll be playing a bit of monster hunter world and maybe some ESO since some friends got me to give it a chance. I am mostly in waiting for Into the Breach / Path of Exile Bestiary League / Vermintide 2 so I will be neck deep in like three weeks.
17/02/2018 at 12:46 funky_mollusk says:
nice
17/02/2018 at 11:46 Carra says:
I’ve started Subnautica. Time to build my first submarine!
17/02/2018 at 12:45 funky_mollusk says:
I finally got aroùnd to playing a telltale game. (Walking Dead). It actually reminds me alot of old Sierra games. A bit too much pixel-hunting but the excellent story actually keeps me enthralled.
17/02/2018 at 12:56 Agnosticus says:
Until Nex Machina or Tesla vs. Lovecraft get a deep discount, I’ll be playing Beat Hazard! Dug it out of my pile of shame last week and really having fun with it. More impressive with beat heavy music though!
17/02/2018 at 13:02 michelangelo says:
HEHE, nothing. But if I’d play, it would be Dujanah, ECHO, Vanquish or Kingdom Come Deliverance (but here I feel is very wise to pick it up months after release).
Anyway, what’s The next thing after Talos Principle and The Witness? Any recommendations? Because puzzle—philosophical appetite is always there, and not fulfilled.
17/02/2018 at 13:23 mgardner says:
If you haven’t tried it yet, Gorogoa is an easy recommendation, although it is quite short.
17/02/2018 at 13:26 Guran says:
A puzzle game in similar vein that I’ve heard good things about is The Turing Test.
As for myself I plan to finish Quantum Break this weekend. I actually enjoy the time travel story here and it’s fun to play!
17/02/2018 at 13:58 Don Reba says:
It’s a free Overwatch weekend, so I’m going to binge.
17/02/2018 at 13:59 JakeOfRavenclaw says:
Agents of Mayhem! This game seemed to get dragged by absolutely everyone, but I’m really enjoying it–it definitely scratches that Borderlands/Diablo itch, which is a little surprising since that definitely isn’t how it was advertised.
Volition is one of my favorite devs, so it’s only with the greatest affection that I say you can always see their games straining against clearly limited budgets. That’s more true than ever here–they reeeealy could have used another couple tile sets for the procedurally generated lairs that make up much of the game, for instance. But on the other hand a ton of love has clearly been put into the animations (each character gets their own triple jump!), and they really nailed the feel of combat: high mobility combined with super generous hitboxes means the emphasis is on zipping around and tearing through big groups of enemies, and I’m a big fan of that.
Also there’s a DLC that adds Kinzie from Saints Row as a playable character, so, yeah, perfect game :p In all seriousness, I see where the bad reviews are coming from, but it’s definitely working for me.
17/02/2018 at 14:11 Nauallis says:
I go home from a weeklong holiday in Mexico today, so maybe I’ll play some games from the endless backlog… Subnautica? Stellaris? DoW3? I dunno. Maybe give dark souls 3 a chance from the humble monthly. And I need to get a better feel for Rise & Fall.
17/02/2018 at 14:32 Ben King says:
The Hundred Rabbits devs Rekka and Devine have ported their iOS game Hiversaires to PC. It’s a textless point and click puzzle adventure in the vein of Myst or Riven set in a black and white world clearly inspired by some of Tsutomu Nihei’s work in BLAME! Be prepared for brain teasing logic puzzles and pencil & paper map drawing. I really enjoyed it over a weekend a few months ago, but have picked up their minimal space ship piloting game Verreciel to tinker with this weekend. A friend also loaned me A Red and Pleasant Land by Zak S, a fantasy RPG setting book about a ruined megacity kingdom ruled over by dueling lewis carrol styled lords with armies of vampires in a surreal land accessed by mirror. It’s absurd and clever and fun to peruse.
17/02/2018 at 14:33 edwardoka says:
I was planning on doing some Mount and Blade: Warband whilst staring wistfully at the Bannerlord steam page, but a CTD bug on the Linux version seems to be putting paid to that. Will try again on WINE.
Failing that, probably a mix of Oxygen Not Included and cheery stop-hitting-yourself simulator Rimworld.
17/02/2018 at 14:43 Ninja Dodo says:
I briefly started up Okami just to see what it looked like, though I have no intention of starting a replay right now. Definitely at some point, though. Still exceptionally stylish.
I played a bit of Superflight on your recommendation and it’s rather neat, though I switched off the cash-register scoring sound.
I finished playing the main story of Sassin Oranges and have spent a bit more time pottering about unexplored regions. Looking forward to the Discovery Mode and will definitely be picking up the story expansions later for the promise of new places to explore. Curious to see how they tackle Egyptian mythology as it’s something that has never really been explored much in games.
Also might try Armello and Peregrin both of which I picked up in the Lunar sale.
17/02/2018 at 15:02 Morcane says:
Kingdom Come Deliverance. I haven’t been captivated by an RPG like this in a very long time (sorry, I bounced off of Divinity games real hard).