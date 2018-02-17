What are we all playing this weekend?

Alice isn’t here this week, which means it falls to me to ask: what are you playing this weekend?

Adam: [Adam's on holiday this week. Maybe less forgiving people would fire him for this, but I'm a kind and benevolent playing-this-weekender.]

Alec: [Alec is also on holiday this week. Fired.]

Alice: [Alice is also on holiday. This is becoming a problem. Alice is spared from the axe since she let us know last week that she'd be playing Bloodborne during her time off.]

Brendan: I'm itching to brawl in Tekken 7. But I've been out of the ring for months due to moving house and the subsequent internet drought. Maybe a few bruises won't hurt. I've also been tinkering with Gwent, brushing up my card knowledge without dipping into the online matchmaking. Maybe I'll finally get stuck in. Either way, this weekend I want to FIGHT.

Graham: I'm going to play in the park with my kid, weather permitting. The games will be "lifting him to the top of the slide over and over", and "wrestling him back in the pram when it's time to come home." He always wins.

John: I would love to spend my weekend playing more Fe, really. I've finished it, but I just want to explore every last little corner, getting all the hidden items, and enjoy my time in its ludicrously beautiful world.

Katharine: I'll be digging deeper into A Case of Distrust this weekend, as I feel like I've only just scratched the surface of this stylish noir thriller. I'm sure there will also be a fair amount of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 time as well, because man oh man I just can't quit that game.

Matt: I'll be meandering around the show floor of the PC Gamer Weekender in London, soaking up various indie delights. I'm most excited to try Mysterious Pursuits, the upcoming multiplayer assassin game from the Ship: Remasted devs. I'll also be bringing my copy of ace chess-like board game Hive: Pocket, and challenging random show goers (or maybe just my friends) to cerebral insect-shuffling battles of wits.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?