Log into GTA Online to swipe $250,000 free virtuacash

I write this partially as a reminder to myself: every Grand Theft Auto V player who logs onto GTA Online by next Monday, the 26th, will receive $250,000 of in-game cash. It’s not a staggering sum, but it’s enough to ease a new player in nicely or help established criminals save for something big and shiny. Rockstar are offering a rebate on items bought in-game too. I started playing GTA Online again myself recently and, after not enjoying it at all at launch and still finding some bits annoying, I am having a gay old time doing crimes with my pals or simply sightseeing with a bicycle and a podcast. I will welcome this extra virtuacash. Alice: go log in after finishing this post.

To get the free $250k, you’ll need to log into the multiplayer sandbox by February 26th. After that, Rockstar explain, the money will arrive in you in-game bank account some time between February 27th and March 6th.

Rockstar are also offering a rebate. 10% of all GTA$ you spend between February 16th and 26th will be refunded to you by the 6th, up to a maximum of GTA$1 million. That’s not huge but it’s still handy. All price cuts and rebates are welcome.

As I said, $250k free is a decent amount to get started if you’re coming to GTA Online fresh. While it won’t buy high-end vehicles or the buildings needed to host end-game missions, it is enough for an apartment to host your own heist missions and have a little left over for clothes. Combine this with the $250k still up for grabs through an easy Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure hunt and you’re set for the early game. And I would recommend having a crack, even if you didn’t like it the first time.

When I first played GTA Online, I was so put off by how expensive everything seemed and how much grinding–of both cash and levels–was needed to do much of anything, and there wasn’t even much anything. Since then, updates have added loads of cheaper unlocked weapons, everyone can get a decent starter car for free, and, most importantly, there are so many more missions and activities all over.

Yes, cheaters are still common and are still irritating. I am still annoyed by mysterious disconnection issues booting me from servers. Loading can take aaages. And if I played intensively, I might be irked that so much of the new content is so expensive. But as someone who drops by for a few hours and couple of missions every week, I’m certainly enjoying myself. And I’ve built some fantastic outfits. Oh god, I know I’ll spend this $250k on clothes.

Disclosure: I know some people who work on GTA, as does every Edinburgh resident. Walk down any half-busy street and you’ll spot at least two people in well-worn shirts from the Rockstar staff stash. Where do they all come from? Pods, I reckon.