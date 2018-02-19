New platformer Spinch will contain all seven colours

It’s gone 6pm and we’ve not posted anything wildly colourful? That’s not on. Here, look at Spinch, an upcoming platformer which contains a large number of colours. It’s being made by Queen Bee Games together with comic artist Jesse Jacobs and musician James Kirkpatrick. Canny, teaming up with a comic artist; everyone knows they’ve got loads of crayons, pencils, paints, and all those other places colours live. After watching Spinch’s announcement trailer, I understand it contains both jumping and colours. See for yourself:
I like that spitting hand creature. For those who can’t tell what’s happening there, here’s the official blurb:
“Transcend the material realm and assume your true form as Spinch, a hyper-agile organism consumed by the quest to rescue a litter of its missing offspring. Enter into a world thick with bubbling psychedelia, swelling with an endless population of misshapen and malformed enemies. Disrupt your psychic architecture and be absorbed into this side-scrolling platform game, teeming with multiple pathways, luminous levels, and complex obstacles.”
I believe what they’re trying to say is: there are lots of colours, and you have to jump through the colours.
Spinch is coming to Steam some time this summer.
19/02/2018 at 18:09 Meat Circus says:
There are ten colours in the spectrum you fool: hot red, cold red, orange, yellow, green, blue, other blue, bluey-red, gin and tonic and Benidorm melanoma.
19/02/2018 at 18:32 Minglefingler says:
You buffoon, you forgot umbrage orange and splenetic mauve, the two colours that indicate that the universe’s default state is mildly ticked off.
19/02/2018 at 23:16 khamul says:
You’re both wrong. The universe contains precisely 3 colours: ‘black’, ‘not-black’, and ‘pleurgh’.
This game seems to have invested heavily in exploring the many different shades of pleurgh. Which, it is important to note, is fine. Obviously.
20/02/2018 at 00:39 SBLux says:
If you add a touch of hnngh to some pleurgh you will end up with a lovely shade of pwah.
19/02/2018 at 20:18 Pich says:
that artsyle brings me back to the mid-00s for some reason
19/02/2018 at 20:33 April March says:
I love transcending the material realm!
20/02/2018 at 03:33 kalirion says:
There are actually 8 colors in there, but your silly cones can’t detect octarine.