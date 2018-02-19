Wargame & Steel Division devs Eugen go on strike

It was only just last week that I was remarking at how pleasantly consistent Eugen Systems’ support of Steel Division and their Wargame series has been over the past few years. Sadly, it seems that constant stream of fresh new content may have come at great human cost.
Immediately after the release of the Back to Hell expansion for Steel Division, nearly half of the studio went on strike to protest sub-minimum wages, excessive crunch-time hours not fully compensated for and a failure to adhere to contractual agreements, according to this (French language) post on an industry union site.
Eugen were quick to fire back, releasing a statement (also in French) that they have been operating fully within the law, and only inadvertently dipping below the minimum wage due to payslips requiring corrections, leading to them going out late – a problem which they lay squarely at the feet of the government’s recent legislative reforms. While I don’t mean to imply anything, this doesn’t really sound like something that 21 veteran game developers would ordinarily walk out on to protest.
The striking developers (also also in French) dismiss Eugen’s dismissal, and claim that their complaints against the company date back as much as 15 months. At present, the union site links to a crowdfunding page to provide support for the team on strike until the situation is resolved. It seems only reasonable to assume that the developer’s extensive strategic knowledge had led to a tidy, organised and colour-coordinated protest march at the very least.
We’ll be keeping up with the situation as best we can, within the limits of my limited and patchy French, and through the assistance of automated translation software. Either way, I wish the developers at Eugen luck and hope that there’s a stable studio to come back to at the end of this, whichever side of the picket line they stand on.
19/02/2018 at 20:12 Nevard says:
To be honest we as a whole don’t think about the human cost of the games industry nearly often enough. For everyone but the famous auteur’s it’s a stressful, uncertain, and often pretty low-paying career, and if you let people know you worked on a game you’d better be prepared to make your twitter private.
19/02/2018 at 21:50 Shuck says:
The glamorous and highly paid life of game development!
Seriously though, I think things aren’t much better for the “auteurs” in the industry, either. At least it isn’t for people I know who got famous for working on some beloved, highly profitable games – they’re better paid (but only relative to other game developers, not to someone in another industry with equivalent skills), but the stress and uncertainty are just as bad if not worse.
19/02/2018 at 21:53 Werthead says:
Blood, Sweat and Pixels is a very interesting book for this. It shows how even the most happy-seeming studios go through the wringer for release. At different times during the making of Pillars of Eternity, Josh Sawyer both threatened to walk out (if management didn’t let them do a Kickstarter) and was threatened with the sack (to be fair, only since the fate of the entire company was hanging on the line when he asked for a three-month extension to the deadline), and Obsidian seem to be one of the fairer-minded companies out there.
It’s account of the making of Destiny is a particularly mind-numbing trip through the insane, digital Hieronymus Bosch painting that is modern video game development.
19/02/2018 at 22:24 poliovaccine says:
Man,*I* think about that every time I see someone gripe about a longer development cycle than whatever they arbitrarily believe is appropriate, or gabbing on about “why couldn’t they just _____,” or how this polished, next-gen labor of love is “garbage” because they don’t have xyz display options in the main menu. Like, my only experience with making games is primarily just *modding,* and even that gives me a huge appreciation for just how much time and effort and debugging goes into every little goddamn detail. These shits are complicated! They take legitimate man hours! Every stupid little cup and bowl has to be modeled in fuckin GIMP or something and then textured to your squinting, scrutinizing satisfaction! I don’t have any specific counterpoint, I just damn well *sympathize* with developers for facing such a rabid, unforgiving audience. There’s a lot of things I like about “gamers,” as a community, but when it comes to their beloved devs they can judge their idols swiftly and harshly. Just look at poor, addled, overenthusiastix Peter Molyneux! His only sin was to love too much and want so badly to promise us the moon! And we burned him at the No Man’s Sky shaped stake! For *our* belief in his fantasies! He went into the black forest and returned to us bearing Black & White, bearing Populous, bearing Fable! And we took those gifts and et of them, then cruelly vomited them aside, smeared him in our regurgitated shame, and had him strewn with pigeon feathers as he dried, to be paraded thru town bearing the cross of his many unfulfilled promises, which we called lies, til he reached the hill where he would meet his sacrifice! I mean it, gamers are one tough crowd!
Molyneux aside, so many folks seem to have unrealistic ideas of just how much work goes into these things. It’s like they envision a movie, where you’ve just got to stage the action and get it on camera. But in games, you have to create every item and every law of physics from basically scratch. You can’t just tell the actor his motivation and watch him go – you have to physically create him, then write every word he will ever potentially speak and put them all in his head. Then you have to teach him how to interact with every object in the world, which you also had to make from scratch. I just feel like devs don’t always get the credit for that, least of all when folks are crowing about delays or things they want in the game ten years later in hindsight. Yknow what I mean?
19/02/2018 at 20:13 Bomarty says:
19/02/2018 at 20:32 Grizzly says:
19/02/2018 at 22:40 Captain Narol says:
20/02/2018 at 02:14 FhnuZoag says:
The French as being supposedly apt to surrender because they refused to go along with Bush’s invasion of Iraq is one of the least funny and most contrived ‘jokes’ in recent times.
19/02/2018 at 20:19 biggergun says:
I wish them luck. Work environment in this industry is usually horrendous, but proper strikes don’t happen that often (never? is this the first one?). Maybe if we treat developers like people the games will improve too.
19/02/2018 at 21:47 Werthead says:
This is because a lot of developers work in countries where there are very little legal safeguards (the USA, most notably) and in countries where there technically are but it’s very hard for various reasons to enforce them (like the UK). France is a country with both strong legal protections (French as well as EU) and a much greater willingness to take collective action.
It’s odd on one level because video game developers do have some significant leverage. If you’re 6 months from shipping a game that’s taken 3 years to make and has already cost tens of millions, it’d be very difficult for the company to fire everyone and almost impossible to bring in replacement workers unfamiliar with the code, the engine, the toolsets etc. I’m surprised we haven’t seen more people in the game industry saying no to weeks of living in the office and subsisting on pizza alone during crunch.
19/02/2018 at 22:28 Archonsod says:
Without legal protection it would constitute breach of contract, so the company could sue for damages. So it’s not really leverage – not only do you end up out of a job, you’re probably going to be forced into bankruptcy to boot.
19/02/2018 at 22:37 Shuck says:
Thinking about it, I’m not that surprised this doesn’t happen all the time, despite globally poor working conditions in the game industry, due to the traditional publisher/developer separation. The studio may be the one engaging in abusive labor practices and demanding absurd overtime, but the publisher holds the purse strings, and enforces deadlines. So the studio management can usually say, “We don’t have the time, we don’t have the money, we have to hurry up or the studio will get shut down!” and they’re right. The dire situation may be because the studio heads negotiated an unrealistic schedule for too little money (which is the norm, really) and have mismanaged the time and money they did have, but there’s a sense of being in the same boat. In that situation, walking out doesn’t help, either – only studio management renegotiating the contract with the publisher will change the situation. Publishers are more willing to let a studio they’re working with fold than you’d think, even when it’s 90% done. They own the rights and most of the cost of a game is at the end – not just final payments but the marketing (which normally exceeds dev costs). I’ve seen a lot of cases where the publisher destroyed a studio by withholding funds, only to take the game to another studio to be finished (at greater expense); I suspect they saw the original relationship as too problematic to continue, and were willing to take the hit to maintain control.
19/02/2018 at 20:32 Vilos Cohaagen says:
having once been in the industry for over 15 years in a range if roles from most junior (junior qa) to most senior (Chairman) I’m sure their complaints are legitimate. The videogames industry is really terrible to staff. Literally and figuratively almost killed me. Good luck to them.
19/02/2018 at 20:39 mmandthetat says:
19/02/2018 at 20:43 NepenthesXD says:
If the company I work for ever tried to tamper with my executive status (this is one of the issues mentioned in the first post), I’d instantly quit my job.
In France, the executive status is much broader than in most countries, and you don’t even need to manage a team to get it: in most cases a university education is enough. Most people working in tech enjoy this, because it allows you some contractually recognised freedom when it comes to organising your own time, better benefits and pensions, and some level of safety from unemployment…
According to the first post, at least one person at Eugen Systems was just stripped from this status without notice, which doesn’t even sound legal.
19/02/2018 at 21:44 napoleonic says:
Liberté! Égalité! Fraternité!
19/02/2018 at 22:42 DarkFenix says:
19/02/2018 at 23:17 Arthochtonien says:
The first statement on the Union site is now translated in english (scroll down or searh ” Act of Strike “)
link to stjv.fr
Here’s the direct link to the crowfunding for the workers at Eugen Systems. A couple bucks or even some kind words will really help. No one goes on strike without a heavy heart indeed, even more so in a small world like the Game Dev community.
link to lepotcommun.fr