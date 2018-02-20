In another time and place, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition would be the easiest game to recommend. A lovingly crafted, highly polished update of a truly classic RTS, putting Blizzard’s recent efforts to polish up Starcraft to shame. Boasting proper 4k art, a smoothly zoomable camera and major interface enhancements, it looks like an excellent upgrade.
Unfortunately, this just seems an ill-timed and ill-positioned launch. For die-hard fans of the Age of Empires series who need to have the most polished version of each game in the series, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition is out now and available to buy, assuming you have Windows 10. As for the rest of you, there may be better options.
Unfortunately for the (undoubtedly hard-working) team behind this Definitive Edition, they’ve got an uphill struggle selling the game. Not only does its Windows 10 store exclusivity greatly limit its potential audience on PC, but it stands in direct competition to its own sequel, Age of Empires 2 HD on Steam, which is not only a larger game, but is backed up by three meaty single-player campaign expansions and has an enormous online player-base, ensuring multiplayer is always an option no matter where you live or when you want to play.
There’s no denying that the visual improvements on AoE: Definitive Edition are lovely indeed. The pin-sharp spritework makes me wish that I had a 4k monitor, and it’s always nice to see old classics given a fresh lick of paint, but with this remaster plus the sequel’s HD update both sharing a £15/$20 price-point, there’s really not much going for it other than the cleaner, more open UI style. Either way, I wish the developer’s luck and a following wind. Looking at the enormous success of AoE2: HD, this may yet find its niche.
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition is available now for £15/$20 via the Microsoft store, and is a Windows 10 exclusive.
20/02/2018 at 20:46 AT LAST...HISTORY BLAST says:
The lack of the original soundtrack is actually a pretty significant deal-breaker for me.
20/02/2018 at 21:40 Grizzly says:
The original soundtrack is in there, but only if you select the 1997 data set (which turns everything to it’s original form).
20/02/2018 at 22:11 IronPirate says:
You might be able to overwrite the old music files for the new ones.
Or you could just play the files in a music player in the background and turn off the music in-game.
20/02/2018 at 20:58 peterako1989 says:
“its Windows 10 store exclusivity greatly limit its potential audience on PC”
Yup. Wouldn’t buy even if I had windows 10.
20/02/2018 at 21:00 tenochtitlan says:
Hmm, with these 4K graphics the janky animations really stand out negatively, I get why they wanted to keep them on fixed angles and with slow movement speeds, but this just looks odd. Also Windows 10, so back to AoE2HD it is.
20/02/2018 at 21:11 Cederic says:
Being Windows 10 only is reasonable if you’re releasing an updated game to make it run properly on the latest OS. It makes it available for a few years to come without the overhead of supporting legacy operating systems that the original mostly ran on anyway.
Windows Store only is however inexcusable and a vicious kick in the teeth to the dev team.
20/02/2018 at 21:29 peterako1989 says:
Well, I can still play the original on win7 just fine, minor resolution issues notwithstanding. That’s like 6 windows iterations later. Windows 10 exclusivity, I believe, is arbitrary
20/02/2018 at 21:16 Knurek says:
I thought you guys were talking about PC games only?
Why are you writing about XBox One now? Let other, console focused publications handle it.
20/02/2018 at 23:45 Viral Frog says:
… what?
“Age of Empires: Definitive Edition is available now for £15/$20 via the Microsoft store, and is a Windows 10 exclusive.”
From the article.
20/02/2018 at 21:58 kud13 says:
It’s actually same developer as AoK HD. M$oft pulled them from (hopefully) making another expansion for HD to remake the original AoE.
Basically, this is a first move in M$oft’s attempt to pull the AoE fans from Steam and onto the M$oft marketplace (the DE version of Age of Kings is supposedly the next project).
I have over a thousand hours put into the HD version of Age of Kings (mostly messing around with the HUNDREDS of custom campaigns),but I have no intention of looking into these DE versions. I still remember the horror that was GaFWL
20/02/2018 at 22:53 criskywalker says:
We’ll never forget Games for Windows Live!
21/02/2018 at 02:59 treat says:
Not to mention AoE2:HD is already competing with the *original* AoE2 via Voobly. Active users for each seem to be roughly comparable, but the original release maintains the more active multiplayer scene, competitive players, and community staples due to features and stability Voobly confers.
20/02/2018 at 22:44 Spuzzell says:
I’ll never understand the hatred poured onto any games company daring to sell their own games without handing 30% of their income to Valve.
It’s just a shop, guys.
You have to click a different coloured icon once when you install it. Oh, the humanity.
20/02/2018 at 22:54 draknahr says:
As much as I would prefer that it was on Steam, I completely agree. In some ways it’s actually better since you don’t need any extra apps running.
20/02/2018 at 23:20 Dominic Tarason says:
I absolutely want to see Steam either take a smaller cut or for other storefronts to thrive, but this is Microsoft trying to create their own entirely walled garden, hemmed in to a single OS, a single multiplayer framework and almost entirely devoid of decent discounts.
Have you even seen the prices on the Microsoft Store? It’s a joke.
20/02/2018 at 23:37 Spuzzell says:
And that’s fine, it’s your choice to buy or not.
But it’s their game, pouring opprobrium on them for selling their game from their own shop so they keep their own money is decidedly odd.
20/02/2018 at 23:47 Viral Frog says:
Well, they won’t be keeping nearly as much money as if they just shut up and let Valve take their money like the rest of us do. Where is the sense in gating your product off from the vast majority of people who, even if they use Windows 10, will still likely never resort to purchasing the item from the Windows Store?
Sure, they don’t want Valve to take a cut. But they’re going to be the ones losing out, not Valve.
21/02/2018 at 01:32 bonuswavepilot says:
The sense in gating things off this way is, I presume, twofold. First – to make it a bit more likely fans of the series will move over to Windows 10, and secondly, to try to get someone to use the Windows store for stuff once they have Windows 10.
I think there are good reasons to avoid both of those scenarios, but I can see why Microsoft would want to push people in that direction.
20/02/2018 at 23:23 Useful Dave says:
It’s the same ol’ issue as Halo 2 Vista I think, the game being arbitrarily locked to their latest OS for no reason at all, more than just being sold elsewhere than STEAM.
20/02/2018 at 23:42 Spuzzell says:
REALLY not looking to be a MS apologist or anything, but the strategy to move towards Windows as a service is a strong and sensible one.
It means encouraging people to leave their legacy comfort zones by making new shinies unavailable to them, which again makes all the sense in the world.
The savings from only having to support one OS (the perfect world situation) rather than having to maintain teams of expensive engineers to handle 5 different legacy platforms are astronomical.
I think MS are doing the right thing, and if you disagree then I respect that.. but honestly, don’t complain when MS games are sold on MS stores and exclusive to the MS products that MS want people to migrate to.
21/02/2018 at 00:04 kud13 says:
I’ve had a horrendous experience with the 4 GaFWL games I ever tried to play (Bioshock 2, Arkam Asylum, Arkham City and Dawn of War 2) to the point where an broken update loop would leave me unable to play a game I bought for hours. Looking for assistance would unhelpfully lead me to broken links on “xbox.com” which I found insulting, because I don’t want anything to do M$oft’s console gaming, I never owned a console in my life, and I exclusively play single-player in all my games.
I use GOG all the time to purchase and download games. I also use GamersGate and Origin, and when I finally get to them in my backlog, I will most likely be using UPlay as well. I don’t care about using a proprietory storefront. I was perfectly happy with Blizzard using Battle.net until they adopted the always-online model for everything.
It’s not about “having to use another store front”. It’s about having to use a storefront from a company whose previous storefront repeatedly frustrated me and made me waste hours of my life while not offering me anything even close to the incentives that other store fronts it was competing with did. GaFWL was a useless, perpetually broken piece of bloatware that accomplished nothing, which is why it was eventually put out of its misery and majority of games that came with it had it patched out.
Frankly, I don’t trust M$oft. At all. I don’t like their tablet-centric UIs, I don’t use the Aero theme on my 3 Win 7 machines because I like the classic look, and I resent them trying to force me to upgrade. Because every time they try to make things “more convenient” it ends up making things worse for me as an end-user.
21/02/2018 at 03:38 treat says:
This digital distribution war has slathered every potential purchase with impermanence. Whatever digital shit you buy and wherever you buy it, it might as well come printed with an expiration date. Therefore it’s safest to bet on the platform everybody else is using and hope people don’t start jumping ship. Microsoft would be a solid bet on this front if they weren’t so god damn terrible with continued support for their software and a history of skeevy consumer practices–this is why I suspect so many people are hesitant to buy even a handful of Win10 exclusives.
These days I buy whatever I can through GOG because they provide the closest thing to physical control of the things I supposedly “own” in the digital age. I’m not a fan of consumerism or the concept of ownership, but I think people *are* entitled permanent access to whatever they’ve been driven, tricked, or coerced into trading their limited time and effort for in a binding financial contract. To that end, I think the public view on the ethics of piracy is going to shift massively once many of these publishers and their popup stores start to collapse.
21/02/2018 at 01:11 Shadow says:
I’m surprised Microsoft isn’t in a wheelchair by now, after shooting itself in the foot so many damn times.
At this point it seems just archaic to me to keep insisting on building walled gardens and desperately trying to stuff them with every bit of random crap they manage to sign on.
One might argue Steam does something similar (on a lesser scale), and Google as well, but they’re just far smarter about it, and they don’t attempt to reach some all-encompassing level of control over the crap they let or don’t let you use, unlike Microsoft or Apple, old, crusty, grumpy rivals.
Instead of opening doors, those dinosaurs seem to enjoy closing them. Feels terribly antiquated for this day and age.