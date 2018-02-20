Assassin’s Creed Origins launches tourist Discovery Mode today, also as a standalone

Lace up your walking boots and fill your canteen, as today Assassin’s Creed Origins wanders into a world of tourism. Today the game will receive its new Discovery Mode in a free update, letting players freely and peacefully explore Ancient Egypt and enjoy guided tours written with historians. Ubisoft will also sell this mode as a separate standalone game, cheaper and without any of that murdering. I’ve not played AssCreed Oranges yet because I have so many open-world murder simulators already half-finished, but I am tempted by wandering.
If you own AssCreed Oranges, you’ll get Discovery Mode for free in today’s update. Along with peaceful exploring of the game’s world, it’ll offer guided tours through specific landmarks. These 75 tours suggest a walking line to move through a space, telling relevant information at stations along the way. They have narrators and all. And Discovery Mode will let people explore with different avatars, so you can dress up as, say, royalty rather than Ian Stabman.
The standalone Discovery Tour By Assassin’s Creed: Ancient Egypt, as its called, will cost £16 through Steam and Ubisoft’s own Uplay. The ridiculous name would suggest that Ubisoft are considering doing this with other AssCreeds, which would be nice.
Ubisoft will have you believe this is something teachers have wanted and students will enjoy.
“We’ve been in touch with teachers from the very first instalment of Assassin’s Creed games. Many of them already used the games during their History classes but soon came to realise that what they needed was an easily accessible educative tool based in our historical reconstructions,” Ubisoft Montreal’s in-house historian, Maxime Durand, said in the launch announcement. “With the Discovery Tour by Assassin’s Creed: Ancient Egypt, you can visualise and understand thousands of things from Egyptian history in their actual context. As both a game and a learning tool, it is quite a unique asset for teachers to integrate as part of their history classes.”
I say there’s nothing wrong with the way my generation learned about history: by finding mildew-ridden history mags in the woods. We don’t need computers to hasten learning, just the adrenaline that comes from the fear that you might be caught hunched over a profile of Jacob Bronowski.
You know, the more I play Oranges, the more I really wish its depiction of Ancient Egypt featured something I can only blame on my own conflation of all things Indiana Jones.
Biplanes. You know it too. It’d be so much better with biplanes.
Also, much like Alice and, well, the Taliban, I’ve chosen to declare an arbitrary point from which to forbid the development of further media for educational purposes, and that point is Microsoft Encarta’s Mind Maze.
But which year’s MindMaze?
No true Encarta but Encarta 95. I’m all for banning music, kites etc but having to use Windows 3.1 is a step too far.
Back in high school shop class the shop got closed for reasons I no longer recall and we were all shuffled next door to a computer lab for the rest of the semester, where we were at the mercy of a no-nonsense man who slept with hammers under his pillow. He introduced us to these strange contraptions called computers. Each computer was a different computer station, understand, with a different purpose; this one here, for instance, had a handheld scanning device attached to it; another had AutoCAD installed; but the crown jewel, the one the shop teacher was most enthralled by, was the one with the professional flight stick and throttle controls.
I, being the astute little nerd that I was, had noticed that these computers were made by Gateway. My older brother had recently received a Gateway for Christmas, and it came with a small, hard-shell binder full of CDs which contained a generous number of programs and games. I think it had Age of Empires? But it definitely came with Flight Simulator.
So I says, I says to the guy, as he’s proudly showing off the majesty of the airplane simulation, I says to him, insufferably, “Did that game come with the computer?”
He looked at me like he’d just caught me sniffing his bicycle seat.
“It’s not a game,” he said. “It’s a simulator.”
Anyway, I hope that somewhere out there, some kid who played AC Origins over Christmas break is now happily recounting to his frowning teacher the time he slaughtered an entire garrison of soldiers at that desert compound over there.
And now I want the Oranges’ map in Eagle Flight VR.
The joy of the importance of Assassin’s Creed Origins tourist Discovery Mode.
This is cool as hell. Such an obvious choice for AssCreed as well; they’ve always had a wealth of historical info crammed in all the corners, but never gave it space to breathe. I hope they continue this in the future!
I just want a version of the game without the animus crap. Why can’t they just do that? I’m playing a game about a guy playing a VR game based in a historical setting that is interrupted by the guy exiting the game every once in a while to ruin my immersion. Lames af. I just want historical games. There’s not even mods to remove that crap.
I’m so looking forward to the day when these big games are complete VR games. This is the closest we will get to time travel. But just looking at it trough a screen is so underwhelming… I want to be there and experience it. I can’t wait for the next generations of VR to take off.