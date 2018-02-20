The Elite Dangerous: Beyond – Chapter 1 expansion has a long name and a release date

Elite Dangerous is now four years old somehow, or five if you count the various betas. In that time, it’s gone from impossible promise (ah, those halcyon 2012 Kickstarter days) to absolute bedrock of modern PC gaming, what with its blend of solo noodling about, lethal PVP sandbox and slow-burn, community-driven storytelling. Whether it’s quite what we expected a new Elite game to be half a decade ago is an enduring question, but by this point it’s very much its own game, including embracing the ‘Seasons’ concept that’s so hot right now (er, again for about five years). Season 3, ‘Beyond‘ is kicking off at the end of this month, with a headline wordcount-challenging update named Elite Dangerous: Beyond – Chapter One.
It introduces a whole mess of changes, including new types of ship and traders, revisions to crime and the punishment thereof and an overhauled mission system.
That’s a lot of flash and space-noise, so you’ll be wanting some actual details, I imagine. ‘Beyond’ is the umbrella name for a bunch of updates that will span this year, with ‘chapter 1’ due for release on Feb 27. Its headline features include:
- A new pilotable and purchasable ship, the Alliance Chieftan, which is designed to be super-manoeuvrable but without being a combat lightweight.
- Revisions to the oft-griped about mission system, including much more in the way of co-op objectives and a choice of rewards (credits, reputations or commodities)
- You can now see trade data from previously-visited systems, without having to schlepp all the way back over there to work out whether you’ll get a good price for your hold full of weevils or whatever. Also a slew of new market tools to work out what needs or sells what, where. I.e. they’ve just upgraded ED’s space-internet.
- Improvements and more variety to planet surfaces – good news for explorers.
- Something of a rethink for crime and lawn enforcement, including criminal charges being associated with ships rather than pilots but pilots now having a Notoriety stat that effects ship rebuy costs. Plus! Space Jail, being sent to which necessitates either paying off your fines and bounties or being declared bankrupt and winding up with just a Sidewinder Mk1.
- New Traders, for Materials and Technology
- A text-to-speech reader for GalNet reports.
And a whole lot more, a partial rundown of which is here. That’s all due out on Feb 27, and is free to anyone who already owns the Horizons edition of Elite Dangerous.
20/02/2018 at 18:02 Faldrath says:
Free for Horizon owners? That’s a very nice surprise, I wasn’t expecting that.
20/02/2018 at 19:19 SaintAn says:
I hope they wouldn’t charge for this. It’s mostly just fixes and improvements to systems already in the game. It’s no more than a patch.
20/02/2018 at 18:03 Ariurotl says:
Tried it recently when it was on sale and had to get a refund cause I couldn’t get Beyond: Space Parking.
You’d think they would solve this in the spacefaring future (if nothing else, to protect their shiny space stations from me bumping repeatedly into them with my rapidly disintegrating space lorry like some sort of space moth) but I guess not.
20/02/2018 at 18:31 Drib says:
This was my experience, though before steam refunds.
Parking takes forever, learning to park quickly takes foreverer, and milling around in space (during launch year, haven’t played much lately) was flat and dull and boring.
The game is a mile wide and an inch deep.
20/02/2018 at 18:41 antszy says:
If parking nearly put you off the game it’s worth considering you just haven’t found the depth.
I haven’t been milling around in a kiddy pool for this many hours.
20/02/2018 at 19:26 Drib says:
The rest of the game appeared to be, at launch, space-trucking, space-looking-at-stars, and space-fuel-scooping.
I know you can find terraforming candidates now, and sure you can shoot people or pirate or whatever, but really most of the game is flying from point A to point B, or flying to Points A-Z and then back to A to sell data.
20/02/2018 at 20:12 Blackcompany says:
Even calling it “flying” is generous. It’s mostly loading screens and waiting.
The flight model is great though. Pity that outside of combat, you don’t use it.
20/02/2018 at 18:39 Tsed says:
Docking computers exist in the game, but have to be equipped. Once that’s done, there’s an auto-docking sequence that plays The Blue Danube while you wait.
20/02/2018 at 20:46 pookie101 says:
Best thing I ever bought for my ship but even that couldn’t keep me interested
20/02/2018 at 19:37 Det. Bullock says:
There is a tutorial mission dedicated to parking.
The docking computer means one less slot and it’s rather slow IIRC, though I think that trying fine manouvering with mouse controls might be the main culprit of parking difficulties, followed by people not using the lateral and vertical thrusters.
20/02/2018 at 19:50 Misaniovent says:
I feel like if you can’t figure out how to fly your ship, or simply don’t have the patience to, this game is clearly not intended for you.
20/02/2018 at 20:14 Ariurotl says:
Yes, I came to the same conclusion, hence the refund.
21/02/2018 at 00:54 Kowie says:
You’d think by now they’d know what they are getting themselves into, there’s a reason these types games aren’t popular with Activision/EA etc.
20/02/2018 at 20:08 LennyLeonardo says:
Took me a while too but there is a simple, peaceful joy to a perfectly smooth space-park.
21/02/2018 at 01:39 badmothergamer says:
I remember that feeling and probably would’ve refunded too if they had been available at the time. I probably banged around for 20 minutes, then realized I was backward, then banged around another 15 getting into position. It was awful.
Instead I kept at it and now parking is a joy. I nail a perfect landing about 50% of the time and the other half only requires a light booster nudge to lock in. I suck at every other aspect of this game but I absolutely love a smooth park.
20/02/2018 at 18:04 Kefren says:
I don’t understand the “seasons” terminology. Isn’t it just an expansion pack? If you have it then you can play it; if you haven’t, you’re stuck with the base game? (And any other expansions you bought.)
DLC doesn’t make much sense either, come to think of it. Games themselves are DLC if you download them. I think the industry should use terms that make more sense to we grumpy oldies.
20/02/2018 at 18:07 JRHaggs says:
Lawn enforcement!
20/02/2018 at 19:17 Alberto says:
It was already time. It’s been a long time grassroot demand.
20/02/2018 at 18:22 causticnl says:
this is a classic fdev move, first saying they will be moving away from the season release model, and then releasing a new season.
20/02/2018 at 18:26 AthanSpod says:
I swear FDev at one point in recent months both stated that “Beyond” was not a new season, it’s definitely not a pay-for expansion (beyond needing Horizons), and that it wouldn’t be “3.0”.
They’ve definitely gone back on the “it’s not 3.0” thing. I’m not sure they’ve gone back on “not a season” officially. Nor is it technically an expansion, as there’s no additional purchase required.
20/02/2018 at 18:54 Gyro says:
I only just recently started playing, actually. It’s basically multiplayer Eurotrucker in space, with guns.
If I didn’t have other people I was playing with it would be hell. As it is, it gives me an excuse to listen to 3 hour Critical Role episodes while truckin’.
20/02/2018 at 19:44 morganjah says:
I had never heard of Critical Roles. It looks awesome! Listening to it at work right now. I am so going to try to learn to play this game again tonight while listening to Critical Roles. Especially now that I’ve learned that there is such thing as a docking computer.
20/02/2018 at 19:05 Asurmen says:
Shame the feature I want most isn’t coming until the end of the year.
20/02/2018 at 19:38 Tazer says:
Seat warmers? I hear ya’. I’m right there with ya’.
20/02/2018 at 19:39 Tazer says:
These are some long seasons. What is this Westeros? I’ll show myself out….
20/02/2018 at 19:52 Titler says:
If you’ve already played Elite… this “season” adds virtually nothing.
The “Wing” missions are just the exact same missions you got from the Bulletin Board previously, but with much higher numbers of kills/tonnes delivered to complete them, that someone else can help you work towards.
In Beta, they were so badly broken as to render the game unplayable in some states. Don’t assume they won’t go live like that too; when Module Storage went live it was possible to brick your entire account; I had to get the Devs to manually edit mine to return it every time I repeated the bug to show how it was done.
The new Crime and Punishment is especially risky; currently the NPC Police still like to fly into you at full speed when trying to scan, which gives you a criminal reputation, which gets you gibbed by the Station… recently we’ve also been killed by skimmers falling out of the sky and into your shields, and thus flagging you and getting you killed, and passengers also adding to the instant death fun… Frontier have been incompetent for quite some time now, so the wise won’t even risk logging in for a week or so.
The new Traders have new weapons, but there’s nothing new to do with them as mentioned. The plot is still being told via cutscenes and the odd ARG.
The materials trader is to help take the sting off having to go and re-grind the materials yet again to perhaps get an upgrade on what you previously had; but despite players begging they abandon grind and time gating as content, you’re still locked into starting from 0 again and going through each grade in turn before you get back to where you were.
Without anything new to do, and already having a respectably ranged exploration ship, I’m just not going to bother. I gather many others will ignore them too.
The Chieftan might be nice but… with nothing… new… I still haven’t logged in to buy the Type 10 yet, even though I can afford it, because there’s really no point.
The user interface issues might be pleasant, and take some of the problems those still active might have, so well done on those I guess. Assuming they work…
20/02/2018 at 20:29 Sian says:
Still no offline mode, though, right?
20/02/2018 at 23:16 Mungrul says:
Nope, and this is what pisses me off the most about the game. With an offline version, they could add mod support, and the community could add all the content that just isn’t there.
As it stands, I haven’t felt compelled to load the game in over 18 months now. It’s just bad.
20/02/2018 at 21:09 Artist says:
4 years and Frontier starts to acknowledge that it might be an idiotic system when you have to rely on external programs to get trade data? Wow! Now that was… fast..
Unfortunatly I still dont see that Frontiers skills regarding gameplay have improved even a little bit. Still the same crap all over… add new gameplay options, cloth them in 90s-style grind. Yay.
21/02/2018 at 00:49 Waltorious says:
Were the first two seasons called “Bed” and “Bath”?
(that joke may only make sense to residents of North America)
21/02/2018 at 01:17 morganjah says:
It was beyond me.
21/02/2018 at 02:38 geldonyetich says:
I’m happy to give the game another try, I love the immersion and attention to detail of Elite: Dangerous. However, I’m worried that, upon booting up the game again, I’m just going to encounter the same old choice of monotonous activities.
I really don’t get why the developers think we’d be entertained by that. If variety is the spice of life, giving us a new batch of missions which are basically the same mission with higher goal numbers… it’s a very bland dish they’re serving. It’s like a chef who responds to complaints that their diners are tired of the same fare by jumbo sizing it.
Of course, if it was a high variety of insubstantial tasks, that wouldn’t be much of an improvement, either. You could task those existing tasks and spice them up a bit. Add pizzazz. Make them more exciting, less predictable, prone to unexpected permutation that hopefully delights rather than horrifies. That’s the difference between our iron chefs and fast food slingers.
These analogies are leaning more food-related than I intended. That’s what I get for skipping dinner. Anyway, Elite: Dangerous… I want to play it again, but my concern about the monotony of the central game loop remains.