Hand of The Gods: Smite Tactics is out today

It seems that Fable Fortune isn’t the only lesser-known CCG leaving Early Access this week. While a little more timely than it’s genre-cousin due to Smite still being a regular favourite on the competitive MOBA circuit, Hand Of The Gods: Smite Tactics looks like it may be struggling a bit already with its launch today into a very crowded genre as it leaves Early Access.
Unlike most other CCG spinoffs, Hand Of The Gods is a tactical hybrid game in the vein of Duelyst, although perhaps a bit more limited in terms of movement. Cards become moveable units on the board, which can be walked around and engage targets freely, with the ultimate goal of whittling down your opponent’s base crystal down to zero health, rather than trying to beat down an opposing hero-unit.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like its divergence from genre standards has helped it much. While it’s also available direct from Hi-Rez, the Steam version is worryingly under-populated, especially considering this is launch day, and looking at the multitude of negative reviews on the storefront reveals consistent complaints about an exploitative business model.
At least in addition to the booster packs you can buy normally, they also sell a Core Set Bundle for £16/$20, which includes all the Chinese, Egyptian, Greek, Mayan and Neutral Pantheon cards, providing a good starting point for beginners, and something which I’d love to see more CCGs offer. Digressing a bit, but in a perfect world, Steam would be full of Living Card Games such as Netrunner, which are sold in fixed expansions, rather than as random draws.
Hand of the Gods is available now via or the official Hi-Rez site for the game, and is free to play, with the game spitting out four core-set card packs for you to open after completing the tutorial, and the promise of more in the future.
21/02/2018 at 00:14 kwyjibo says:
I shit on Hi-Rez a lot for being a cynical clone farm, but the core set starter kit does seem good value compared to other card games.
Brendy reviewed it in Early Access last year when it was just called Smite Tactics – link to rockpapershotgun.com
The game has changed since then, the objective is now static, and the grid is smaller. The only reason to play this over Duelyst is the Smite marketing money going towards competitions.
21/02/2018 at 00:50 malkav11 says:
If they adopted Living Card Game style business models (and, importantly, plenty of solo content) I’d be much more willing to check out more of these games. As is, there aren’t a lot of strong cases being made that they have anything to offer me worth abandoning my investment in Hex or somehow finding room in my budget for multiple giant cash sinks.
21/02/2018 at 01:59 Captain Narol says:
I’ve been playing this game since the closed beta and during the EA period, and I’ve totally given up on it.
The developpement turned a game with promising fondations in a total mess, that was a huge desappointment for me.
In its current state, which seems to be the final product as they release it officially, it’s just aggro rush and silly combo, the game doesn’t have any tactical interest anymore for me.
If you want to see the mix “Cards + TB Tactics” done right, stay away of this and give a try to Shardbound or Warbands:Bushido.
That’s two indy projects that are struggling but are much more deep and interesting than Smite Tactics, which probably won’t last long anyway considering the bad feedback…
21/02/2018 at 02:21 Chairman_Meow says:
Really enjoyed Warbands: Bushido when I got in (very) early access. They seem to have changed quite a bit since then. Perhaps it’s time for another swing of the katana…
21/02/2018 at 03:09 Captain Narol says:
They recently added Ninjas, that’s quite offering new tactical possibilities !