Warhammer: Vermintide downs one more for the road

We may be just two weeks from the release of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, but studio Fatshark are supporting the original game right up until the bitter end. In fact, the latest update for the game adds that bitter end for you to experience first-hand.

Released as part of a free update, yesterday’s Patch 1.11 adds one final mission to the game, entitled Waylaid, which sets things up for the sequel in surprisingly dramatic fashion. Lohnar has a job for you, so it’s back to the Red Moon Inn for one last round.

Starting out at the inn where you normally pick your jobs and get your mission briefings, things very quickly and spectacularly go south in Waylaid, as the Skaven horde turn up to kick over your hideout, rat-ogres busting down the walls and stomping over your favourite tables. It feels shocking to see the one truly safe location in the game swarming with jabbering rat-men, but a fitting way to end things.

You’ll probably want to give it a try for yourself if you own the game, but if you’re not averse to spoilers (avert your eyes otherwise), then you’ll be happy to know that you do get to turn the tide of battle over the course of the mission, tracking the Skaven back to their massive laboratory complex built into the sewers right beneath the inn, and discovering an unusual ally along the way.

After a bit of a tussle, you and your band of heroes will find yourself in a bit of a cliffhanger situation, ironically caught in a rat’s trap and dropped through a glowing green portal to locations unknown, at least until Vermintide 2 comes out. The second game is also offering the first game’s Death On The Reik DLC as a preorder perk, if you haven’t managed to pick that one up over the sales season, either.

Vermintide 2 is due for release on March 8th, with early adopters getting the mentioned DLC for the first game, plus some early beta access. It can be picked up from Steam and Humble for £23/$30, minus the customary launch-window discount.