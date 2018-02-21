Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Discovery Tour censors all the nudey statues

We’ve only just started exploring the newly released Discovery Tour for Assassin’s Creed Origins, but there’s something we thought you should know. Gone entirely are all the marble boobies and winkies. For what we can only assume are “educational purposes”, the game’s many statues have been rather daftly covered up by a plague of seashells.
Ubisoft’s stated goal with the Discovery Tour is to take advantage of the four years of research that went into their meticulous recreation of Ptolemaic period Egypt, and offer a mode that lets you explore the game in a non-violent, educational way. Guided tours of every corner of the game (there are billions of them) provide information about the period, architecture, people and so on, in rather silly MOVIE TRAILER style voices.
And fantastic, because goodness knows it seems such a waste to fill Ubi’s intricate cities with just four hundred and thirty-three thousand fetch quests, then abandon them for the next year’s. But almost immediately upon starting, as I was told some quite astoundingly dry and disjointed facts about the building of Alexandria, I spotted that something rather odd had happened since I was last there. Someone rather prudish had been making handy with the shell art.
As if former US Attorney General John Ashcroft had been let loose in Ancient Egypt, each and every naked or semi-naked statue that adorned the cities has been censored for the blushed-faced.
And it has been done in the most entertainingly lame way, with the exact same sunray venus seashell crudely glued over every penis and breast, to the point where it looks splendidly farcical.
Presumably, and we’ve not troubled Ubisoft for a comment, this was done to stave off the inevitable idiocy of all three people out of a potential seven billion who would complain to their local state senator that school children were being encouraged to look at historically accurate depictions of a city in their history lessons.
With the hope that the game would be used in schools, someone somewhere, hopefully with their head in their hands, said, “Folks, we’re going to have to update the statue textures for the sake of our migraines. Please, for goodness sakes, put the absolute minimum effort into this.”
And so it is! No risk of a teenager accidentally seeing a naked breast any more. Nor indeed a cartoon depiction of an ancient statue’s flaccid penis, GOD FORBID. Imagine the horrors.
21/02/2018 at 17:18 Matchstick says:
So are the statues also infested with shells in the original game or are they available in their full mind-corrupting horror ?
21/02/2018 at 17:42 Ninja Dodo says:
These shells are not present in the regular game.
21/02/2018 at 18:13 Faldrath says:
Are the censorshells only in the standalone version, or also in the discovery mode in the game itself?
21/02/2018 at 19:14 John Walker says:
I played it via the mode in the main game.
21/02/2018 at 17:18 GrumpyCatFace says:
Thank god we can censor ancient art now, for modern sensibilities. Imagine if our children were exposed to the barbarity of the human form in marble. I have to pray now.
21/02/2018 at 17:31 Chaoslord AJ says:
Censorship, sadly a sign of degenerates taking over.
It even happens in art museums and universities so why would a mainstream appeasing moneygrabber like Ubisoft be an exception.
21/02/2018 at 17:18 cakeisalie says:
Wow, Ubisoft literally have no balls.
21/02/2018 at 17:22 causticnl says:
noh u
21/02/2018 at 23:17 cardigait says:
no, they have a shell
21/02/2018 at 17:22 Vilos Cohaagen says:
that is truly pathetic
21/02/2018 at 17:22 Creeping Death says:
Finally! Now can someone PLEASE censor that smut in textbooks? Otherwise my kids might grow up well adjusted or something…
21/02/2018 at 17:22 trollomat says:
Seriously, I had to check the date after reading this.
21/02/2018 at 17:29 Someoldguy says:
It’s disappointing but I suspect you greatly underestimate the strength of the Christian Right in the USA if you assume only a handful would complain. It could easily become a major issue if schools wanted to use the software, so Ubisoft are probably right to nip this issue in the bud (fnar) even if it is a lame thing to do.
It’s a sign of the times in which we live.
link to theguardian.com
21/02/2018 at 17:41 Ghostwise says:
Yes, there usually is little choice if you want to publish something that’s accessible to US children. This is typical of the hurdles you have to jump.
I’ve had to cover far tamer naughty bits for US-based advertisers not to run away from the material out of fear of Christian backlash.
21/02/2018 at 23:28 Turkey says:
Pretty weird considering how they depict Christ with his nips exposed all the time.
21/02/2018 at 17:37 Ninja Dodo says:
*groan* Americans and their debilitating fear of nipples… meanwhile gross horrifying violence is totally OK.
This is aggressively stupid and disappointing for what is clearly meant to be educational software. If you can’t handle what these statues actually look(ed) like, you can’t handle history and should go do something else more suited to your delicate sensibilities. I really hope they eventually release a version outside the US without this embarrassing censoring of the mildest of nudity.
21/02/2018 at 17:38 Kamestos says:
Or just an option in a menu at least.
21/02/2018 at 17:39 ziffel says:
Boobs = evil!
Stabbing people in the face = meh, no problem.
‘murica logic.
21/02/2018 at 17:46 Shadow says:
Don’t forget the undying will to keep assault rifles freely available, which routinely enables troubled children to kill more fellow Americans than any jihadist ever.
21/02/2018 at 18:00 wackazoa says:
Now in fairness to the jihadist… (I am American by the by.) almost 4000 people lost their lives in the Sept. 11 2001 terrorist attacks. I have not done the math on the amount of people who have died due to children/teenagers shooting other children/teenagers in school violence, but the jihadist aren’t probably lagging behind so terribly bad. Give them some credit where it is due man! ;p
*I apologize in advance if my poor attempt at gallows humor rubs the wrong way. Sometimes you have to laugh to keep from crying you know…..
21/02/2018 at 18:05 Ninja Dodo says:
I don’t have the statistics here but I’m pretty sure more people die from gun violence in the US than do from terrorism. It’s basically a death cult, knowingly and willingly sacrificing thousands of innocent lives so you can continue worshipping guns.
21/02/2018 at 18:32 Matchstick says:
According to CDC stats there were 11,008 “Firearm homicides” in the US during 2014 (this looks to be the most recent data set the CDC has published)
link to cdc.gov
21/02/2018 at 19:02 lglethal says:
This is a quote from the late great comedian Bill Hicks from back in ~1990. It is unbelievable to me that it still seems so relevant today:
“Did you know in England no one has guns. Not even the cops! And guess what, in England, where no one has guns: they had 14 deaths from guns. Here in the United States, where I think you know how we feel about guns – whoo! I’m gettin’ a stiffy just saying the word! 23,000 deaths from handguns. But there’s no connection, and you’d be a fool and a communist to make one. There’s no connection between having a gun and shooting someone with it, and not having a gun and not shooting someone…OK, though admittedly last year in England they had 23,000 deaths per soccer game.”
21/02/2018 at 19:02 wackazoa says:
I have not done the math on the amount of people who have died due to children/teenagers shooting other children/teenagers in school violence,
This was my sentence and is what I was specifically referring to. I am not defending the gun rights. I am absolutely for banning assault weapons, for that matter I want ALL semi automatic weapons gone from everyone.
Shadow had said this “which routinely enables troubled children to kill more fellow Americans than any jihadist ever.” And I was making a joke based on that.
21/02/2018 at 20:52 Ninja Dodo says:
Sorry, by “you” I meant your country in general, not you specifically.
21/02/2018 at 22:02 Mezelf says:
150,000 gun deaths since December 2012. I’ve heard recent estimates of up to 180,000. It does include suicides, but I think for good reason. Suicide by gun is often the most fatal and irreversible of all methods.
link to stophandgunviolence.org
21/02/2018 at 17:42 Shadow says:
How embarrassingly regressive.
21/02/2018 at 18:04 Sinester says:
maybe we should think about putting some shells on the real statues – for educational purposes
21/02/2018 at 22:02 Harlaw says:
Don’t give ’em ideas, please.
22/02/2018 at 01:00 M0dusPwnens says:
I did my undergrad at what is commonly considered one of the most liberal universities in the US. The residential areas were split into “colleges”, and my freshman year I lived in what was historically the most out-there, liberal college.
On one of the exterior walls of the residential buildings (the university is not near anything and you can’t see the statue from the campus roads, much less the city proper), there is a sculpture of a stylized, nude man climbing the building with a rope.
The college/university, the most liberal part of one of the most liberal universities, has, several times, as an official act, not a prank, put lycra bike shorts on the statue (students took them off like sensible people). They talked about removing the sculpture, which is a pretty iconic part of the college, several times. There are rumors that the statue is one of the reasons that residential college lost its primary endowment.
21/02/2018 at 18:05 The Regulator Guy says:
“Gentlemen, the screwballs have spoken.”
21/02/2018 at 18:08 Zombiwan Kenobi says:
No breaking news though, Facebook already censored Art.
21/02/2018 at 18:11 minty says:
Not an expert in this area but how valid is a digital tour of an era and its culture for “educational purposes” when it has glaring inaccuracy’s and is censored to more closely align with modern sensibility’s?
Now if you will excuse me i must go find a larger desk to repeatedly slam my face into, my current one seems insufficient for the task at hand.
21/02/2018 at 18:19 zgtc says:
On one hand, literally covering up famous statues is nonsensical and goes against their goal.
On the other, the presence of even historically relevant, artistic nudity means a lot of teachers throughout the US wouldn’t even have the option to consider this, let alone show it enough to get parental complaints.
If they’re honestly trying to push this as an educational product for use in schools, I suppose I understand their reasoning? Still seems like it’d have been easier to remove the statues, or even just dodge the game camera a bit to the side for those scenes that have this issue.
21/02/2018 at 18:24 Dominic Tarason says:
The problem here is that the Discovery Tour is basically the entirety of Assassin’s Creed: Origins, minus the story and combat parts, and with 75 guided tours in place of missions. When you’re not doing the history lesson stuff, you’re completely free to wander and do as you please.
No careful camera-work possible there. And without the statues there, what are you going to climb on?
21/02/2018 at 19:05 wackazoa says:
No more “hardcore” parcore…. ;p
21/02/2018 at 18:20 kobadow says:
The neo-puritan battlebus rumbles on I see. Taking many forms, from a celebration of the hijab whilst those that are forced to wear it are tortured and murdered for taking it off, to censoring the art of antiquity, there is a common theme; we must embrace the right to be offended above all else.
21/02/2018 at 18:23 Slow Dog says:
Assuming the depiction of ancient Egypt is accurate, there will be statues upon which the penis is not at all flaccid. Does the shell perch on the end?
21/02/2018 at 18:38 Frog says:
Why all these silly negative comments. The company released a G rated version of the game, suitable for small kids per our ratings system. Just like Little Mermaid or what not. What do you all expect?
I agree, that more realistic, museum style, statues would have been better, more consistent. But, oh well. I’m happy to see a discovery mode anyhow. Spend some time with my grandkids walking around.
21/02/2018 at 18:44 Ninja Dodo says:
Listen, I love that Discovery Tour is a thing and I applaud everything else about it, but this censorship should be *optional*… Tie it to parental controls if you must, but forcing Americans’ ridiculous censorship on an international public is stupid and offensive and worth criticizing.
21/02/2018 at 19:25 Someoldguy says:
Hopefully in days to come a patch will become available to unmask the unmentionables. Similar to the way Carmageddon had to produce green-blooded zombie pedestrians in the EU to meet German censorship standards then allowed a simple patch to circulate to turn them back into red-blooded peds.
21/02/2018 at 19:25 Sarfrin says:
Small children are allowed in museums. At least they are outside the US.
21/02/2018 at 19:32 Slow Dog says:
Did I make a negative comment? I thought I’d asked a serious question. The Egyptian God Min is always depicted with an erect penis, but his statues have all been defaced (deboned?) sometime before the present day. The last documentary I saw blamed Victorian prudishness, but it’s been a couple of thousand years, so who knows? But they’d be intact in period of the game. Does Min appear in the original (Pegi 18) version, if not the tour?
21/02/2018 at 21:04 Ninja Dodo says:
I don’t believe Min is featured in the game at all.
21/02/2018 at 22:14 pepperfez says:
link to planetdeadly.com
21/02/2018 at 23:16 welverin says:
It’s not ‘ancient’ Egypt, it’s Egypt during the time of Cleopatra and Caesar, so the majority, if not all, of the statues are actually of Greek origin.
21/02/2018 at 23:30 Ninja Dodo says:
1) Ptolemaic Egypt is still ancient. 2) There are still plenty of Egyptian statues outside Greek settlements.
21/02/2018 at 18:48 Oakreef says:
Covering up the statues is a bit silly but the history tour thing looks wonderful. This is the first time I’ve been interested in an Assassin’s Creed game since I played the first one.
21/02/2018 at 19:00 Thankmar says:
Maybe I’m missing sth, but this is a private entertainment company which tries to cram their product into the educational system, right? This is not Minecraft, which systems can be altered at a whim and such be used in certain educational ways, this is a maybe or not accurate rebuild of some well known and documented art, as seen through the lens of an, again, private entertainment company. Why would anyone want to use that, censored or not? As said, maybe I’m missing sth, but this bothers me to no end.
21/02/2018 at 19:14 Thankmar says:
“Who made this finely crafted Statue?”
“Assassins Creed?”
“Partial partial credit!”
You knew this was coming
21/02/2018 at 21:00 Ninja Dodo says:
Because it’s a meticulously researched and stunningly realized recreation of Ancient Egypt that no one else can compete with on that level, which brings history to life in a way that textbooks, lectures and static illustrations cannot. Any mistakes or artistic license (such as the compressed scale) can easily be discussed and framed appropriately.
21/02/2018 at 22:02 Sandepande says:
Yeah. The environments look excessively nice (oh, the water is such a thing of beauty in that game), and I’ll take Ubisoft’s guess being as good as any.
21/02/2018 at 19:11 gabrielonuris says:
Why is the human race still embarrassed of their own body?!
21/02/2018 at 21:51 FFabian says:
Oh not the human race in it’s entirety. Just those specimen living in the US and Iran. Funny if you think about it … the USA has a lot in common with it’s enemies.
21/02/2018 at 21:51 morganjah says:
In their defense, I think the human race is mostly just embarrassed by my body.
21/02/2018 at 19:27 Halk says:
I don’t understand. Are kids not allowed to go to art museums on school trips?
21/02/2018 at 22:04 Sandepande says:
The common rumour is that in the US, nekkid statues are covered when kids come visit.
However, I suspect that this isn’t entirely true, or else a random family wandering into a display room filled with tits would require a hefty amount of fast-response covering and uncovering. Or perhaps children are allowed in only on special days?
21/02/2018 at 22:09 morganjah says:
The people who take offense at this sort of thing don’t go to museums. So we all agreed to tell them that the statues naughty bits are all covered up. With seashells.
They don’t know any different.
21/02/2018 at 22:16 pepperfez says:
Nudity in art is OK, but video games aren’t art.
21/02/2018 at 19:42 Babymech says:
I’m saddened and a little annoyed that this is the only article with the ‘nudey statues’ tag.
21/02/2018 at 20:00 Fachewachewa says:
I’m pretty sure they did that to keep their ESRB / PEGI ranking low enough.
21/02/2018 at 20:04 geldonyetich says:
All will be forgiven if I can attack the shells and destroy them, revealing smaller shells underneath.
21/02/2018 at 20:38 AdamDenton says:
Hey! You! Yes, you, Humankind! You’re doing it wrong. Pick it up and try again.
21/02/2018 at 20:48 Nauallis says:
Not quite what you meant by “less to shell out for discovery mode,” eh? Haw Haw Haw. I’ll see myself out.
21/02/2018 at 22:33 Gwilym says:
I dunno, this seems less about “protecting kids from nudity” than “protecting teachers from an entire classroom of sniggering while they’re trying to teach.”
Doesn’t quite work of course since the seashells are hilarious
21/02/2018 at 22:49 jcrackhirn says:
Wow, the anti Christian, anti America snobbery in the article and comments section is sad to read.
The shells could just as easily be some bizarre feminist mandate. Maybe they are seen as objectification? Either way, until someone from inside Ubi can give a reason, I’ll refrain from labeling millions of people as prudish rubes for having a religious faith.
21/02/2018 at 23:13 Ninja Dodo says:
Entirely deserved based on the constant censoring of nudity in US media the second such material dares venture outside the walled garden of R-ratings. There’s no one else in the western videogame market who has a problem with this. Of course it’s for American ratings.
21/02/2018 at 23:58 Ninja Dodo says:
I should note in the interest of fairness that I am fully aware that many (perhaps even most?) in the US do not have a problem with these things. My issue is with your media and whoever it is they feel they need to pander to.
And that being forced on the rest of the world.
21/02/2018 at 23:04 KingFunk says:
“What’s the ugliest part of your body? Some say your nose, some say your toes, I think it’s your mind…”
21/02/2018 at 23:06 KingFunk says:
Also, where are all the KCD crew at? Doesn’t this situation call for some righteous anger…?
21/02/2018 at 23:13 KingFunk says:
To be fair, it is hard to know which side to take…
Should we be upset about censorship? Should we be worried that art has been defaced? Should we be annoyed that the boobs have gone? Should we be thankful that the willies have gone? Should we savage John for daring to question the motives behind this move?
I just don’t know where I am with games journalism anymore – I need to have a lie down…
21/02/2018 at 23:26 poliovaccine says:
Ohhhh hey, I was curious how Ubisoft had planned to screw this up! Those jokers – always good for a gaffe..!
21/02/2018 at 23:40 Turkey says:
The shells are obviously remnants from the great flood. Ubisoft is just following bible canon.
21/02/2018 at 23:50 Synesthesia says:
That’s just… sad.
22/02/2018 at 02:43 Pharaoh Nanjulian says:
I’m reminded of Flashman, who when surprised in flagrante delicto covers his face rather than his seashells in order to escape.
22/02/2018 at 03:34 welverin says:
What did they do about the topless woman? Do they wear shells now, are they removed entirely, or were they left alone?
Or, is the world unpopulated by NPCs?