Has No Man’s Sky been improved by its updates?

Update Night is a fortnightly column in which Rich McCormick revisits games to find out whether they’ve been changed for better or worse.
I died fifty times before I felt the hand of god.
Trapped on an unbearably hot world in No Man’s Sky’s survival mode, I died to the teeth of a stubby legged Tyrannosaur. I died to a roving band of sentinel robots, upset that I dared to plunder their planet for ore and isotopes. I died during blazing storms, the already extreme temperature ratcheting up to 300 degrees celsius, and cooking me alive in my space suit. Most often, I simply died from exposure as my suit’s life support drained away and left me without any oxygen to breathe.
My ship offered a tantalising escape from the death world, but a series of cascading dependencies put its functions out of reach. I couldn’t take off without Plutonium, but I didn’t have enough residual life support left to go hunting for Plutonium. I could recharge my life support with Thamium9, but repeat deaths had rendered my scanner inoperable, meaning I couldn’t locate the sources of Thamium9 before burning to death. I could repair my scanner with Carbon, but the twisted, alien trees that served as the primo source of Carbon in the area were guarded by nine-foot insect dinosaurs and angry floating robots.
After two hours of failed refuelling runs, and almost resigned to my fate, I climbed into my ship’s cockpit and sat there. The ship had climate control, air scrubbers, and a safe view of the barren world outside. But without the minerals needed to engage its jump jets and get me off the planet, sitting behind the glass was prolonging the inevitable. I thought through my plan: a wild scamper to hoover up the necessary resources before my suit failed and I died again. I steeled myself and reloaded one of my two saves — only to find I was already in the air, floating slowly next to the abandoned base I’d used as a shelter against the elements. It was like I’d been flicked off the ground by some deity that had taken pity on me, and had allowed me to slip the surly bonds of gravity without paying the price in Plutonium or blood.
These situations are common in the early stages of No Man’s Sky survival mode. An apparently simple plan quickly expands to involve several subtasks, balancing the need for short-term necessities like Thamium9 against the hunt for rarer or more valuable minerals to build for the future. On my first survival playthrough, even the act of reaching my ship took me an hour and ten deaths, as toxic rainstorms and aggressive local fauna chipped away at my suit’s defenses. To put it another way, starting No Man’s Sky in survival mode is like being that water-wheel robot from Futurama, consistently 30 seconds from death and irrecoverably burdened with that knowledge.
Living through this period, I found things got a little easier. Stockpiles of Plutonium and Thamium9 meant I could cope with a bad landing or two on a dangerous planet without making it my grave. It’s certainly not a permanent shift, though, and even after tens of hours of game time, I found it all too easy to scupper myself. Worlds that look like paradises from the air — jewels of green and red and blue — can reveal themselves as radiation-blasted hellscapes or storm-ravaged ice tombs when your space boots hit the ground.
The decision to set down can very easily become your last when the cost of takeoff is extortionate. It takes 200 Plutonium to fill your chosen ship’s launch booster fully, but each outcropping of the fairly rare red rock tends to provide less than half of that. Some worlds are particularly stingy with the Plutonium, too, forcing players to trudge out into the lethal wilds in the hope of finding five or six distinct deposits to earn their passage off-planet.
Perhaps I’d been launched into the air by a bug — I encountered a few during my return with the game — or perhaps it was Atlas who’d chosen to lift me to the heavens. No Man’s Sky’s mysterious cosmic entity was included in the vanilla version of the game at its release in 2016, serving as the centrepiece in a very lightly sketched story, but has taken a more central role in the game’s patches since. The Atlas Rises update, released for free in August last year, fleshes out that story, giving Atlas a motivation, an endgame, and something close to a physical form.
Should the player choose to follow the new questline introduced in the Atlas Rises update, they’ll also find some answers as to their own background, as well as more information about the galaxy they’ve woken up in. The so-called “Artemis Path” still involves its share of grinding busywork, but the missions included within are definitely more engaging than the vanilla game’s central story — a flimsy set of fetch quests that emphasised just how empty and pointless No Man’s Sky could feel.
Also included in the latest update is a mission board: a varying collection of one-off requests to complete odd jobs like delivering cargo, hunting pirates, and murdering local wildlife. These sidequests provide an additional structural framework, as well as paying out in some snazzy rewards, but don’t do particularly well at making the galaxy feel alive. Star systems can be lightyears apart, but job postings are largely the same, the game’s wildly varying species always looking for something as mundane as interstellar pest control or space Parcelforce.
In No Man’s Sky’s standard mode, the rewards these grind-them-out jobs can bring will gee you along the revamped story. Playing on survival mode, however, I ended up ignoring most of the jobs I could’ve taken on, judging that the reward wouldn’t be worth the cost in Plutonium, Thamium9, and other resources that I’d need to burn to complete them. Not that they were completely useless to me, though: by picking up courier quests, I discovered I could simply sell the item I was tasked with trafficking, earning quick cash I could spend on buying new resources and unlocking cargo slots in my stolen ship.
Similarly tricky for survival players to justify is building one of No Man’s Sky’s home bases — a feature introduced in 2016’s Foundation update. Or, more accurately, expanding a base, adding new rooms, hallways, and storeys to an existing structure that players can colonise. Finding a habitable structure took me some time, and even then, I only had the resources to add an extra corridor and a single room before I’d blown my entire renovation budget and realised I had to get back to the difficult business of staying alive.
No Man’s Sky’s creative mode is a better home for grand base designs — as it is for playing with the game’s new terrain deformation feature. Certain multi-tools come with a secondary function that can raise or lower the land around them. Its usefulness to storyline-following players likely won’t be high, but it does turn No Man’s Sky into a gloopy approximation of Minecraft, and allowed me to raise a giant muddy edifice of a kitty cat in radioactive soil — a plus point.
An approximation of Minecraft is still only an approximation of Minecraft, though, and this highlights the problem with No Man’s Sky in 2018. 18 months of updates have unquestionably fleshed the game out, made its galaxy feel less lonely, more designed, and not as flat-out meaningless as it was at launch. But No Man’s Sky is still not sure what it’s for, now that the power, punch, and promise of an infinite universe was revealed to be something of a parlour trick during its infamous launch. Getting lost amongst its infinite stars is far more enjoyable than it was at launch, but after three significant updates, No Man’s Sky still feels too limited as a creative sandbox, too empty as a story-centric RPG, and too punishing as a survival game.
21/02/2018 at 21:10 aircool says:
The core mechanics are flawed and cannot be fixed. Updates may add more layers, but they’re all built on second rate, inexpert foundations.
21/02/2018 at 21:13 dexter442 says:
What is with the hard on game journos have for this game? Just let it die already. It came out in 2016 FFS…
21/02/2018 at 21:48 UKPartisan says:
Games journalists don’t have the power to let the game die, if they did have the power to do so the world of video gaming would be a very sorry place to be in. The game is still played by a faithful following and is actively supported by Hello Games, which considering it’s launch foibles is a better place to be, than the the one you’d wish it to be.
21/02/2018 at 22:02 Nelyeth says:
Yeah, good idea. Let’s write about recent games in Update Night, which focuses on older games that have seen significant changes through updates after their launch.
21/02/2018 at 21:27 His Dudeness says:
Too bad in basic gameplay – farming and grinding everything, forever and without any sense of progression. So much “get the resources for getting new resources”.
21/02/2018 at 21:29 Peksisarvinen says:
It’s kind of funny: people who are stupid enough to pre-order games got literally nothing out of this and have all abandoned it. Me, I still haven’t even played it yet. In a few years, I can get it from a sale for like 5€ with all the updates, which might actually make it enjoyable.
So I guess the lesson is, don’t be the kind of a dumb prick who pays for products that don’t exist yet.
21/02/2018 at 21:53 UKPartisan says:
I’d be more concerned by the “Dumb Pricks” who buy loot crates.
22/02/2018 at 02:23 Raoul Duke says:
This is my plan, although it’s still pretty pricey at the moment which implies that there are still idiots prepared to pay too much for it.
21/02/2018 at 22:33 Ben King says:
Oh man, I think in looking at the Survival Mode and skipping out on Creative Mode and the Photo Mode you’ve maybe picked out the weakest leg of the game to examine. The survival, crafting, and combat parts of the game continue to be really unsatisfying even after the updates, but the photo mode addition is frankly the biggest reason I play NMS anymore. Also scooting around in that sweet buggy. I still enjoy booting up the warp drive and rolling the dice to generate a new solar system- it’s great to see a new place every time, and the lighting system re-jiggering they did last year was a great improvement on the base game. I expect another NMS update in the coming months as they have started ramping up a new promotional ARG. I’m curious what they’ll be doing in this one.
21/02/2018 at 22:34 dontnormally says:
Instead of pumping all this bullcrap into updating planets – the things you’re supposed to leave behind as you explore – I wish they had opted to give the player a freighter as soon as possible and allow them to make amazing things out of their personal space platform.
21/02/2018 at 23:56 harley9699 says:
I’ll be hated for not joining the hate.
I really have a fondness for NMS. Of course, I neither bought nor started playing until after the last update, so maybe that has something to do with it. I didn’t carry any disappointment, ‘burn’ or hurt feelings upon purchase and subsequent play.
After playing “tens of hours” myself, Survival is not quite as difficult as portrayed. As always, to each his own.
I play Sandbox for the openness and freedom. I quite enjoy the isolation from other players (no MP for me…..I doth decree? [adding to the rhyme, in short time). Granted, at times it’s not relaxing, at all. There’s always something that needs to be done. However, it’s not supposed to be a walking simulator either. Even coming from a ridiculous amount of MC hours, I’ve enjoyed it immensely. Of course, I’m a challenge seeker (in games) as well. If a game’s too easy, I get bored and bounce off, probably never to return. I’ve gone back to NMS, a Lot. For me, it’s pure enjoyment and escapism.
22/02/2018 at 00:55 Someoldguy says:
I came to it early and thoroughly enjoyed it. People love to make a big fuss about the features it lacked, but what was there was pleasant enough if you chose the game for itself, not for what people thought it was going to be.
22/02/2018 at 00:15 haldolium says:
“No Man’s Sky still feels too limited as a creative sandbox, too empty as a story-centric RPG, and too punishing as a survival game.”
They cannot fix the broken core of the game. I’d rather have them to move on, learn from all the mistakes and try again instead of desperately trying to make NMS work. Which it never will.
22/02/2018 at 00:58 Rindan says:
I’m honestly shocked they are still working on this game. How on earth could this possibly be profitable? Are people really still buying No Man’s Sky? I’d think everyone who was going to buy it was done. Who on earth reads that No Man’s Sky has been updated and buys a copy?
You’d think they would just clean up minor bugs, but otherwise go work on something else, even if that “something else” is just recycling much of what went into No Man’s Sky. It just seems seems weird that they are still focused on this game.
22/02/2018 at 03:14 pookie101 says:
I avoided it and picked it up on sale a while back after the base update and had a great time with it :)
22/02/2018 at 03:29 Amake says:
They’re not making a lot of money, no. But they did make something like ten million dollars per person in the dev team from the game, and apparently they feel professionally obligated to give the players value for that money, especially as a lot of players were disappointed when the advertising for the game didn’t accurately temper their expectations.
In short, they have integrity.
22/02/2018 at 02:15 Stevostin says:
I had a good time /w it, maybe 30h or so. I did a bit of everything until it got old. Didn’t finish anything – basic base, average ship, modest progress in the quest line. But I had fun all along.
IMO the issue is just the actual action gameplay. Gunfight are way too easy while I haven’t been able to down one ship ever.