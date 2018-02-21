Heroes of The Storm’s latest patch adds voice comms

It has been said that if you ever want to learn to swear in every language known to man (especially Russian), you merely have to play a few rounds of Dota 2 without disabling voice chat. Knowing this, Blizzard’s decision to include this as the latest standard feature of their softer, milder take on the MOBA genre comes as a bit of a surprise.
As of today’s patch, Heroes of The Storm now allows your team to share their exact and unfiltered thoughts on your performance without having to go through the trouble of typing them.
Looking at the full details of the voice comms addition, it’s not quite as bad as you might fear. Upon entering each match, non-partied players will be asked whether they want to join a team chat channel, and particularly foolhardy players can opt to auto-join in every match. If you are in a party and already playing with friends, you’ll be automatically added to voice chat, and there are on-screen indicators showing you who’s speaking at any given moment.
Blizzard have at least made basic efforts to prevent this being abused, as well. While relatively easy to mute and unmute individual voices, they’ve also added a new category of abuse complaint to their list of grumbles you can make about players. If an individual finds themselves tagged frequently for being abusive via voice chat, they may find their speaking privileges revoked while still allowing them to keep playing.
All in all, it doesn’t sound like too bad an implementation, but I can’t help but wonder whether this will raise the overall blood pressure of Heroes of The Storm’s playerbase just that little bit further. It’d be a shame, considering how easygoing it is compared to a lot of other games in the genre.
Also yes, I know the header art is from another Warcraft universe entirely, but I needed a picture of Thrall screaming.
21/02/2018 at 22:24 jeffy777 says:
Well, as Tychus would say, “It’s about damn time!” For a game that is so heavily dependent upon teamwork (even moreso than other MOBAs since you have shared team XP), this is basically a mandatory feature. I’m honestly shocked they don’t add this sooner.
21/02/2018 at 22:26 jeffy777 says:
didn’t add this sooner.*
21/02/2018 at 22:25 GemFire81 says:
It is important, even necessary to be able to talk to each other in a multiplayer game. I did not play 3000+ hours of WoW back in the day just because it was a fun game. I did it and all the people in my guild did it because meeting new people and making new friends and enemy’s is what made the experience amazing. Yeah there are guna be trolls , but to not have voice communication between players in a multiplayer game because of a handful of A-holes is the WRONG way to handle the problem.
21/02/2018 at 22:49 AreWeHavingFunYet says:
This is going to be a disaster in the lower leagues and I don’t even mean flaming (though that too). Bronze/Silver/Gold are full of people who have no clue, but think they’re GMs.
Up to this point, these people could only impart short, timeless bits of wisdom, like: “Focus Morales” or “don’t attack the tank, noobs”. Now they can dictate the whole game, with disastrous results.
21/02/2018 at 23:11 jeffy777 says:
Eh, anyone who doesn’t like it can simply not use it. At least the flanders won’t be wasting time typing anymore.
21/02/2018 at 23:12 jeffy777 says:
Flamers not Flanders lol. Sorry, autocorrect is killing me today.
21/02/2018 at 23:30 Kolbex says:
Feels like I’m clicking nothin’ at all!
Nothin’ at all.
Nothin’ at all…
22/02/2018 at 00:24 jeffy777 says:
Well played, sir. Was hoping someone would capitalize on that.
21/02/2018 at 23:30 Don Reba says:
