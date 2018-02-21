MotorStorm team’s new racer Onrush looks smashing

Codemasters tend to frown upon carfights, urging people to drive responsibly through their F1 and Dirt games, but their next race ’em up certainly looks smash-happy. Onrush is its name, and driving fast while smashing other vehicles is its game. It’s made by the Codies studio formerly known as Evolution Studios, who made PlayStation racers MotorStorm and Driveclub before Sony closed the studio and Codies snapped up the team. Though Codies announced Onrush last year, they’ve been weirdly quiet about the fact that it’s coming to PC too; I’d entirely missed that fact until this new trailer. Watch:
See? Fast vehicles, smashing each other. Codemasters gab about the game having eight vehicle classes, which not only drive differently but have different abilities. Some are offensive, Codies say without going into details, while others are support abilities to help out your team. Curious! I quite like silly abilities and violence in driving games, and racing in cargangs does sound a lark.
Though the trailer doesn’t mention PC at all (neither does the game’s site, nor any press releases from Codies…), it is coming our way. The console release is in June then, an official FAQ says, the PC version will follow “at a later date”. They’ve mentioned this before in low-key places like tweets and blog comments, saying “we’re just focusing on the console experience first.” I assume that means the wait might be a while. Be a terrible shame if some PC gaming website were to shamble in and stir up that attention you’re purposely avoiding, wouldn’t it?
Codies picked the Evolution team up in 2016, shortly after Sony shut the studio down. They’ve been making racing games since 1999, all of them exclusive PlayStations until Onrush. I’ve not played any but I’ve heard the MotorStorm games are fun enough, gang?
21/02/2018 at 12:33 Gothnak says:
I wish someone would do a driving game in the style of Super Cars 2 (Amiga) or Destruction Derby (PS1). Both games were pretty easy to drive, but the skill was avoiding bombs and rockets (Supercars) or knowing when to ram or push out opponents based on bends or crossovers (Destruction Derby).
They were great tactical driving games, but everything these days is twitch based and way more random and for me, less fun.
21/02/2018 at 12:40 Tinotoin says:
Seeing the pools of water on the track, I wonder if it’ll retain the hot/cold boost mechanic of Motorstorm. I liked that, it added a bit extra to the gameplay I thought.
21/02/2018 at 13:00 frozbite says:
Hell yeah!
I played only Motorstor: Arctic Edge on psp, and god, it’s so much fun! Nothing any way close to this fun on PC!
21/02/2018 at 13:49 partTimeCrazy says:
wow, i could just imagine the pitch meeting for this:
“What would happen if Forza, Burnout, and Rollcage had a really weird orgy…?”
21/02/2018 at 14:39 Kollega says:
This actually looks very interesting, seeing as I never got to play the console-only MotorStorm games. But I really like the idea of arcade racing in extreme conditions, and certainly will not pass on this intterpretation if it’s any good. Especially if it features truly extreme racing, e.g. during thunderstorms or snowstorms. The potential for badass driving is practically unlimited!
21/02/2018 at 14:50 fray_bentos says:
I wouldn’t say it looks smashing; it looks more like the sort of stuff that I hope they keep out of the Dirt franchise.
21/02/2018 at 15:13 Freud says:
Battle Royale. But with cars.