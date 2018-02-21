Rocket League’s Tournaments beta test kicked off today

Quick! Round up the team! Round up your mate’s team! Round up everyone you know and lock them inside virtual cars to play football, because you only have a few days to officially prove which lot of you are the best at Rocket League. Psyonix today launched an open beta test of their sports car game’s new Tournament system, which will handily handle all the brackets and bits of running a tournament in-game. So no, your boy Reg cannot complain that the organiser is fiddling the seeds or lying about scores or… the game will handle everything. Tournaments will officially launch later this year but right now they’re in public beta testing until Friday night.

To play the beta, follow these instructions to install a test version of Rocket League. Yes, of course you need to own Rocket League to do this.

The beta started today at 10am Pacific (6pm our time) and is due to run until Friday at 5pm Pacific (that’s actually 1am on Saturday the 24th for us).

Try to time a 12:59 finish for your tournament’s finals so, while the winners are jumping up and down screaming and showering themselves with Babycham, the losers stare glumly at their screens until they’re disconnected a minute later. I assume that’s what will happen, anyway.

Tournaments will launch officially with Rocket League’s Spring Future Update, which was due in March or April last I heard. Beyond that, Psyonix’s future plans include new arenas and cross-platform multiplayer parties.