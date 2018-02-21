The ESA rejects proposed DMCA exceptions to allow the non-profit and unofficial revival of dead online games

It’s easy to forget sometimes that games are a legal minefield, and so much of what we take for granted – mods cheekily using repurposed art assets, or fan-games bringing joy to the masses – are often technically illegal, at least under current American copyright law.
Recently, several groups including the Museum Of Art & Digital Entertainment (MADE to their friends), put forward the argument to the US Copyright Office that existing game preservation exceptions in the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) be widened as part of regularly scheduled legal revisions. This would allow for ‘dead’ online games to be more easily revived by entities other than their rights-holders.
Unsurprisingly, the ESA, representing a great number of major gaming publishers has spoken out against this.
This is no grand shock for anyone who has been following the Electronic Software Agency’s decisions in recent years, and seems largely a repeat of their behavior over the same issue when last brought up three years ago. Time and again, the ESA have proven a notoriously conservative organisation, putting immediate financial gains before almost anything else.
In this particular case, the ESA argue that their own member companies are doing plenty to support the preservation of games already, including nurturing a growing retro gaming market. Anyone that has seen how few emulated titles there are available on the Nintendo Switch could easily argue otherwise, but they would rather keep the availability of out-of-print games firmly under their control.
It’s familiar, Disney-esque behaviour, attempting to preempt any change to copyright law that might in any way, shape or form prompt companies to change from their current money-making strategies. We’ve seen a lot of online games shut down in the past few years, with a few of them not even making it past the beta testing phase, and unless something changes, we’re unlikely to ever see those games again.
The ESA’s full 41-page submission to the US Copyright Office is viewable in PDF form here, although the short version is simply their belief that any loosening of the law that would allow fans to attempt to repair or revive defunct games would cause quantifiable damage to the industry.
Beyond brand confusion, the ESA argue that this would put non-commercial fan-run efforts into direct competition with massive publishers, limiting their ability to turn a profit. Needless to say, it’s not a popular opinion around RPS Towers/The Treehouse/Castle/etc, but it may yet sway the US Copyright Office.
21/02/2018 at 21:33 UKPartisan says:
The ESA are nothing more than industry sycophants.
21/02/2018 at 22:38 armaankhan says:
They ARE the gaming industry. They were formed and are funded by the biggest publishers in the world. They’re always going to side with what’s best for the gaming industry elite, and will never care about anything other than that.
21/02/2018 at 21:37 TillEulenspiegel says:
I’m no lawyer, but despite the successful lawsuit against bnetd, I don’t think it’s at all clear that *all* server emulators would necessarily violate copyright law. Clarity would be nice, but this seems like a case by case thing where it would at minimum be impossible to claim monetary damages with true abandonware.
21/02/2018 at 22:07 Menthalion says:
Their argument is invalid. It’s not that their old copyrighted (now dead) products are in danger, but their current ones are.
That never was what copyright was intended to protect. If both products share copyrights, the old should be protected by the new.
But defending copyright so unrelated products are kept from competing has no bearing on copyright.
21/02/2018 at 22:09 SaintAn says:
Dang, I’m going to save a lot of money boycotting and pirating games from these ESA corporations. I already boycott a few on that list. Shame more people don’t grow a spine and boycott them too.
21/02/2018 at 22:43 April March says:
“Boycotting” games from the ESA would pretty much mean to stop playing any games whatsoever, except for small completely independent devs.
21/02/2018 at 22:10 vorador says:
Not surprised at all. After all, they wouldn’t make money off it.
21/02/2018 at 22:58 Spacewalk says:
When games from 2006 are old enough to be considered retro will there be any of them left to preserve?
21/02/2018 at 23:42 Frank says:
It’s Entertainment Software Association, not Electronic Software Agency (which would be kind of redundant).
22/02/2018 at 00:24 Dogahn says:
Can i get a refund for my city of heroes purchases then? I think I’m entitled to one considering they shutdown my ability to play it.
22/02/2018 at 01:43 Emu says:
It will limit their ability to turn a profit because then they might have to actually put in more effort to produce games that people want to play and effort = time = money. But on the flipside, there are people who would get all excited about this, play their old game and realise that it was actually a horrible game to play compared to the current experience…