The Station is a first-person alien mystery with an intriguing premise

How would you react to the discovery of an advanced but violent alien civilisation in the midst of a civil war? That’s the question that opens the pitch for sci-fi explore-o-puzzler The Station, and it’s intriguing enough for me to want to check out the game based on that alone. You play as a recon specialist sent to investigate a supposedly undetectable surveillance station that’s cut off communication, where you’ll uncover what went down via the crew’s AR logs. It’s out now.
So, Tacoma with a focus on a inter-species ethics and questions about surveillance and the limits of moral authority? Yep, I’m on board.
It really does sound like it’s borrowing liberally from Tacoma: the blurb mentions that “technology has gone through a digital revolution and conversations, notes and even computers are experienced in full Augmented Reality.” I’m not complaining – Tacoma’s combination of environmental knick-knacks and recorded conversations was an excellent way to weave a story, and I’m pleased to see another game follow in its footsteps.
There’s a heavier focus on puzzling than in Tacoma, mind. “The secrets on-board the station will resist being uncovered and you must rely on your ability to identify and solve intuitive but subtle problems”, says the blurb, adding that “The Station itself is a puzzle to be solved”. I’m all for the side of puzzling that’s about piecing together a story, though I do hope the mechanical puzzles alluded to there don’t get in the way of that.
It’s the promise that “what players discover will challenge their view of surveillance, imperialism and moral law” that interests me the most, and it would be a shame if those discoveries are on the other side of a door that I can’t figure out how to open.
If this is your jam, so far I’ve seen the best explorations of these questions in books rather than games. The ethics of observing and influencing alien civilisations is at the heart of the Culture novels by Ian M. Banks, and the Three Body Problem by Liu Cixin has an interesting (if gloomy) take on how first contact might go. Oh, and if you’re worried that the discovery of alien life would plunge the Earth into a state of panic and uncertainty, a recent study found that most people would actually be quite upbeat about the whole thing.
The Station came out yesterday on Steam for £11.39/$14.99/€14.99.
21/02/2018 at 12:40 Mungrul says:
This is a news post with a very literal headline.
Sorry, a bit snide, but I do get a bit tired of the overly-descriptive, uninventive headlines on the majority of the RPS newsposts recently.
I suppose I’ve been spoiled by Alice.
21/02/2018 at 12:51 phuzz says:
I tried to think of a better one, but so far all I’ve come up with is “Not Station-ary”.
Turns out this wording thing is quite difficult.
21/02/2018 at 15:21 int says:
It’s fine. Sometimes I feel punished when I read RPS.
21/02/2018 at 12:49 televizor says:
Three Body Problem is the second best sci-fi series I’ve read after Dune.
It was an incredible experience, changing your view of the universe
(for its explanation of the Fermi Paradox alone) and you can see the insane amount of documentation work Liu Cixin had to do an when writing it. Some characters are a bit stereotypes but I can live with that considering everything else you’re getting in return.
21/02/2018 at 13:10 Excors says:
If you think The Three-Body Problem has a gloomy view of our interaction with an alien civilisation, the other books in that trilogy extend the gloominess to a much vaster scale, and have a disturbingly plausible solution to the Fermi paradox. They’re great books but did make me worry a bit about the futility of existence.
On the other hand, when scientists suggest everything is going to disappear into the quite-possibly-factual heat death of the universe anyway, we might as well spend the intervening years having fun reading about all the other unlikely ways we could end, so that thought cheered me up again.
21/02/2018 at 13:30 MajorLag says:
This is my big problem with the ideas presented in Liu Cixin’s and similar work. All this doomsaying about how the only practical thing to do is literally kill everything that isn’t you: survival is ultimately a pointless endeavour. If you place your survival as the ultimate goal of everything you do then you have already failed. It seems to me that an advanced alien civilization might also have advanced philosophical reasoning and thus have motivations beyond primitive, and ultimately futile, desires to simply survive. After all, if that’s really how we work, then why is anyone willing to sacrifice their lives for anything? And yet people do it all the time, for their family, for their nation, even for ideals.
21/02/2018 at 13:49 Excors says:
(Spoiler warning for major themes of the books)
I think the issue is that if 99% of civilisations are peaceful, but 1% prefer to kill everyone else, then the 1% will kill the 99%, and now the 1% will be 100%. It’s much easier to destroy than to protect, so the aggressors will always win. The only way to avoid that is if precisely 100% of civilisations are peaceful, and that’s implausible in an infinite universe. It only takes one to ruin it for everyone.
Natural selection doesn’t care if it’s marching towards a pointless goal; it’s simply a mechanism that favours those who survive over those who die.
21/02/2018 at 13:50 Baboonanza says:
It’s a perfectly valid philosophy, just like all the other ones. There is not objective ‘best’ and I would suggests that the philosophy any individual subscribes to has less to do with their logical reasoning than emotion, cultural background and all of the other factors that influence our unconscious mind.
Personally I’m prone to solipsism and tend to consider the continuation of self (myself specifically) to be of the utmost importance. I might die for my children but for ideals or nation? No chance.
21/02/2018 at 14:12 automatic says:
Most Sci-fi about alien species talks more about human relations with other humans than beings of different species. We don’t relate properly with different species of own planet, go figure species from other planets with intelligence and technology of their own. Aliens on these kind of games are usually xeno suits for different human cultures so the player doesn’t feel like a genocide if he decides to simply wipe them out. I hope the developers are considering these ideas too, since apparently there’s some acknowledgment of imperialistic politics. I will certainly check it out.