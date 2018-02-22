Final Fantasy XV getting demo next week, also adding Gordon Freeman cosplay

A proper playable demo of Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition is coming next week, containing the RPG’s first chapter, following the recent benchmark tool. A demo! In this day and age! Bless their hearts. Square Enix have talked a lot about wanting to do the PC version right, mods and all, and they do seem to be going for it. They’re even teaming up with iconic PC chap Gordon Freeman, adding the Half-Life hero’s HEV suit, glasses, and crowbar to FFXV’s Steam version. Well, he’s not using them, is he?

First, the demo. It’ll arrive on Monday, February 26th, and offer the game’s complete first chapter. I believe that’s before Noctis and the lads get to just pootle around carefree and hang out on their road trip, eating glistening meals, but hey it is a full chunk of the game.

Onto Gordo. Squeenix have nicked Freeman’s togs and added them to FFXV (not for the demo, mind). His orange HEV suit, crowbar, and glasses will be offered to everyone who buys the game by May 1st, so not only for pre-orderers. Noctis can wear them in the campaign, and your multiplayer characters can use ’em too. Look at this fella:

The Freemanarama is only for the Steam release of FFXV, mind. You could alternatively buy the game through Microsoft’s Store or EA’s Origin but don’t? Though Microsoft’s release is compatible with Xbox One saves, if you want to carry yours over, and can play multiplayer against Xboners.

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition is due out on March 6th, priced at £35/€50/$50.

We have an interview with FFXV director Hajime Tabata coming up tonight, followed by a preview of the game tomorrow. For now, let’s see Tabata in a new video update, wearing a headcrab hat as he talks about the demo, Gordo’s garb, and the game’s hard drive space requirements (that’s 100GB for standard, 155GB for the fancy 4K version):