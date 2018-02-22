Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds adds more ugly clothes

Two new crates of clothing items have arrived in Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, one of them paid and one free. I am told they are inspired by 70s and 80s fashion. The odds are still that the crates will give you hideous clothing, just terrible, real awful looks, but at least there’s no chance of the game casually handing you one which requires buying a key to open it. The new paid crate is not thrown into the regular reward pool, see, so you’ll only get one if you want it. Today’s update also includes a few changes meant to improve performance, though it’s not clear how effective they are.
The most notable of the performance-oriented changes is that you can no longer see players inside the plane. The door remains closed and, so you know how many people are left to drop, the UI now has a little diagram showing which seats are occupied. This change is meant to improve performance for both clients and the servers in the early game.
Some breakable fences on the Miramar map have been replaced with unbreakable fences or walls, also in the name of improving performance, so do check before ramming into anything you remember as breakable.
How much do these changes improve things? Dunno. I wouldn’t expect massive improvements. Some players are actually reporting their framerate has noticeably worsened with this update, though others say theirs is the same and… such is the magic of Internet self-reporting and the wonders of the myriad conceivable computer configurations.
As for the new shinies, they come in the Militia and Fever crates. The Militia crate is free to open, and dropped into the pool of potential reward crates. You’ve got a 40% chance of receiving a Fever crate when you hand over Plunkbucks for a crate. The Fever crate is an entirely separate option in the menu, and must both be bought with Plunkbucks then unlocked with a key which costs $2.50.
I opened a load of Fever crates on the test server (which gave some free keys for testing purposes) and mostly received unpleasant white turtlenecks, which certainly convinced me not to spend any money on them. There are some nice sunglases and a few colourful odds and ends in there, but the odds of getting anything good are low. The chances of getting each item are listed in the patch notes. Though if you do get something rare enough, you will be able to swap it for a solid gold yacht so who the hell knows.
In March, the developers plan to lay out their update plans for the months ahead, which include a new map. Fingers crossed it has fog because I do miss that Erangel variant, which the devs removed (along with the rainy one) when the game left early access. I realise those weren’t popular with everyone, but a map select option is coming so curmudgeons could leave us to stumble gaily through the mist.
22/02/2018 at 21:55 doodler says:
I get mildly upset everytime I log onto the test server and see the $270 black skirt that is unsellable lol
I’ve still made about $90 from the game so far just from the boxes and knick knacks so I can only complain so much. If only 80% my games didn’t end to hackers these days that could have continued
22/02/2018 at 22:33 PanoramiX says:
I wanna start saying that i love this website and what you do guys (and girls), but boy how i hate all the reviews you write about pubg. I play this game since it was released in early access, and for some reason you dont even give the slight mention about the huge issue with cheating in the game, something all the players are talking about, and whats killing the game.
Simply put, all of your reviews of this game are terrible, the fact that you arent capable of mentioning the cheats problem just trows out of the windows any review you make about this game. Keep talking about the clothes they add, like if anybody cares.
22/02/2018 at 23:22 Tim the Corsair says:
I don’t think you understand what the word review means. This is a news article about an update to a popular game – they aren’t going to go in depth about a pervasive cheating problem in a news article about a crate and FPS update.
22/02/2018 at 23:47 doodler says:
It isn’t about this not being a review.
This is an article about a patch to a game with a pervasive cheating problem that the last patch supposedly made progress on. This article doesn’t have the word cheat in it once. The game has lost 10% of it’s player base in the last month and half of the remainder are likely hackers farming boxes. I would like them to write an article dedicated to talking about the pervasive cheating problem and how Bluehole refuses to outright region lock china but will surreptitiously do it with ping capping but I would settle for them to mention that the last patch has done little to nothing about the issue and/or the minor things they’ve done to improve the reporting system in this patch in this article.
23/02/2018 at 00:06 NuclearSword says:
“It isn’t about this not being a review”
So what is it about, then? That they’re writing a news story about new content being added to a game, while you want a hit piece on why it sucks and you hate it? Oh, well that’s no problem – the only this needs then is to be a completely different article and you’ll be fine with it?
Get a hold of yourself, mate. They’re not obligated to write the stories you personally want to see, nor is this article obligated to suddenly become what you want it to be between your clicking on it and the page loading… surely, you’re aware of this basic truth, yes? ;)
23/02/2018 at 00:22 doodler says:
I didn’t realize that I hated the game, thanks for that insight. I hate the cheaters that are ruining the game. This “article” is glorified patch notes. Sorry if I expected something from them about the actual issues this patch and the last patch supposedly address.
That isn’t a hit piece, its a news article. I would hope that RPS would care what their regular readers want to read and maybe take suggestions for future articles and content, surely you’re aware of this basic truth, yes?
23/02/2018 at 00:06 pblogic says:
I have to agree that these updates are largely pointless and boring. There are moments when I really like RPS, and then there’s a lot of non content like this. It would be nice to see a greater depth to the writing. I can do without the glorified patch notes.
23/02/2018 at 03:49 Dandadandan says:
Patch gave me the worst FPS stuttering I’ve ever seen, made the game totally unplayable but found a workaround – disable replays and deathcams if you have the stutter issue after the last patch.