Stellaris Apocalypse enslaves and/or destroys the world today

Paradox strategy games tend to be restrained, but seems the publisher-developer has tired of being a wallflower and now fully intends to do big, noisy explosions with the best of ’em.
Apocalypse, out today, is a new expansion for their sci-fi 4X Stellaris, and is all about changing the physical rather than merely socio-political landscape of the galaxy. Which is to say, killing planets, enslaving their entire populations or otherwise removing whole worlds from the field of play.
Not every one of Apocalypse’s new ‘world devastator’ weapons is designed to eradicate all known life on a targeted planet, but they are all about advancing your agenda on a more dramatic scale than before. Adding to the sense that Apocalypse is very much about making the stars war is the introduction of a slightly (pre-Worf) Klingon-sounding new race called The Maraurders, whose name very strongly implies they will come in peace.
Here’s a dev walkthrough of Apocalypse’s main features to whet your appetite for destruction:
Apocalypse costs £15.49/$19.99 and is out right now on Steam. If your bank account has lately suffered its own extinction event, the good news is that the DLC is accompanied by a Paradox-customary patch for the base game too. This one bears the fancy ‘version 2.0’ designation, and you can find details of it here.
22/02/2018 at 14:20 Ur-Quan says:
So aside from roleplaying is there even any point to destroy planets? Sounds a bit pointless to me.
22/02/2018 at 14:30 doodler says:
I haven’t played yet so I can’t fully say but I know a big part of the 2.0 update regards planetary invasions and making them more difficult. Destroying the planet may be a viable alternative in these cases now.
Game is going to basically new as of today so I’m excited
22/02/2018 at 14:31 DarkFenix says:
To prevent an enemy going and recolonising it after the war is over?
And from what I read, a destroyed planet becomes a large resource node, so blowing up planets in your own territory that you have no intention of colonising seems quite viable. Literally planet mining.
22/02/2018 at 14:28 Admiral666 says:
It’s worth noting that the accompanying 2.0 update is completely revamping the game.
22/02/2018 at 14:47 Universal Quitter says:
Minor typo: “or otherwise removing while worlds from the field of play.”
22/02/2018 at 15:02 DeadCanDance says:
Is the travel between stars systems changed?
22/02/2018 at 15:11 Sakkura says:
Yes. Everyone now starts with hyperlane travel. Jump drives can still be discovered in the late game. Wormholes can be found in a few systems, allowing quick long-distance travel to the other end.
22/02/2018 at 15:32 Jeroen D Stout says:
I can see the developers had to pick one of several options for improvement, but it does make me a little bit sad. Building an empire on wormholes was one of the (admittedly few) things I really liked about Stellaris. Hyperlanes is just really uninteresting to me.
22/02/2018 at 15:30 morganjah says:
I looked over the patch notes skeptically…but this does seem like the huge improvement I have been waiting for.
What DLC’s are essential/recommended for Stellaris these days?
22/02/2018 at 15:37 causticnl says:
people still playing this? ESII is king now of the 4x spacegames.
22/02/2018 at 15:40 Antongranis says:
Havent played endless space, but i did hear they are quite diffrent games. Besides, stellaris is a fine game, and its not like you can play only one.
22/02/2018 at 15:57 doodler says:
They are wildly different games, ES2 is very focused on the storylines(which the first time around are really cool until you realize the choices don’t have any lasting effect beyond the bonus they give you for completing that quest) for the races esp if playing single player.
Stellaris is about emergent story telling for a race you create and having a huge sandbox to play with that in.
I have and enjoyed them both. If you were to compare the release Stellaris to ES2 then yeah ES2 is far superior but thats not how Paradox games should be judged :)
Looking forward to RPS doing a story about Stellaris After the Updates soon
22/02/2018 at 15:53 doodler says:
Lol,you’re joking right? Quick glance at steamcharts shows a 30 day average of 10k players for Stellaris and 2.5k for ES2.
And that is incredible considering a lot of people probably have taken a break from stellaris in the past month while waiting for this expansion to drop. The peak counts are also not even close.